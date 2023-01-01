Hercules Capital: Don't Be Shy, This 12.5% Yielder Is A Buy

Feb. 19, 2023 3:19 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.44K Followers

Summary

  • Hercules Capital covered its dividend with net investment income in the fourth quarter.
  • The BDC announced $0.32 per share in supplemental dividends for 2023.
  • Portfolio quality remains excellent.

Change concepts with red paper airplane leading among white

phototechno

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) performed admirably in the fourth quarter, easily covering its increased quarterly distribution with net investment income.

The portfolio continues to grow while the business development company maintains high portfolio quality.

Furthermore, Hercules Capital is poised

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Overview (Hercules Capital)

Key Performance Highlights

Key Performance Highlights (Hercules Capital)

Non-Accruals

Non-Accruals (Hercules Capital)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Basis Point Change

Basis Point Change (Hercules Capital)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.44K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.