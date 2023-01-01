JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I like the word 'indolence'. It makes my laziness seem classy. Bernard Williams

People like to be lazy and that will never change. A trend throughout our evolution as a civilization is that people want to be lazy if they can and take the easy route. Often this comes with a trade-off; People like to pay for convenience. This is where our journey leads us to Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSX:ATD:CA) (don't ask me how to pronounce it, my French is terrible), a leading player in the very fragmented Convenience Industry. The company, which I'll call by its Canadian Ticker ATD, owns and operates Gas Stations and Convenience Stores in 24 countries. I've known about the company for a long time and always knew it was a high-quality business, but I always wrote it off as too big. After finally diving deeper into the company, I realized ample opportunity left. So let's take a look at the opportunities presented to ATD.

A gigantic and fragmented industry

ATD operates in the Fuel & Convenience store industry. Below we can see a great graphic from the company's investor presentation. We can see multiple things here:

The total Convenience store population in the US has been relatively stable over the last 15 years.

79% of Convenience stores are combined with Fuel stations, while only 21% are non-fuel.

60% of stores are single-store operations and large enterprises with 500+ stores own just 21% of the market.

At just 5% market share, ATD is a prominent player but doesn't hold a significant market share. The high fragmentation opens opportunities for consolidation within the industry.

Furthermore, while the US market isn't proliferating, the global market for Convenience stores is set to reach $2.32 trillion by 2031, growing at a 6.12% clip. ATD is a genuinely global business with operations in 24 countries and should benefit from this opportunity. North America accounts for ~9300/14300 stores, leaving ample opportunity for expansion. Keep in mind that the company does not operate all of its international shops and also does licensing there, with around 1900 stores under the Circle K banner.

US Convenience market shares (ATD Investor Presentation)

Are age-restricted products a headwind?

Convenience stores are the leader in selling age-restricted products like cigarettes, other tobacco products, and beer.

Age-restricted products (ATD Investor Presentation)

This leaves them in a negative trend for these critical product categories. According to our world in data, alcohol consumption per capita has been on a steady decline in most developed countries between 1970 and 2014 and we can expect this trend to continue.

Alcohol consumption per capita (Our world in data)

The picture looks much more extreme for cigarette consumption trends, which fell from 42% to just 13% for adults from 1965 to 2017. Yet this hasn't stopped big tobacco like Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM) from growing their revenues dramatically over the same period. Pricing increases more than made up for volume declines.

Long-term cigarette consumption trends (Lung.org)

Proven Management, cost discipline, etc.

ATD has a proven management team with around 10% of outstanding shares and a long history of delivering shareholder value creation. A core principle of ATD is its cost discipline and lean structure. The decentralized units are trimmed towards efficiencies and the company is willing to invest in automation and robotics. In Europe, the company is testing fully automated fuel stations. However, the disadvantage of this model is that they don't include the convenience store, which is the driver for most of the profits.

Long-standing cost discipline (ATD Investor Presentation)

EV Opportunity

Electric vehicles are an often cited bear case for ATD, but the company is proactive. Norway is the country with the highest adoption rate of electric vehicles in the world at this point and ATD is testing what they call the "Norway Laboratory", which are store concepts around EV charging. With over 1,250 fast chargers installed in more than 280 sites across Europe, the company is a leader in this field and has expanded its endeavors into Sweden and Denmark in recent years. The opportunity with EVs is that they take much longer to load than an ICE vehicle. An EV will charge for around half an hour, leaving the passengers with lots of time. ATD should be able to leverage this to upsell them more efficiently in its convenience stores compared to ICE cars, which take just a few minutes to fuel up, pay and leave.

Valuation

To value ATD, we'll look at its historical multiples and how its free cash flow is made up: ATD is a very steady compounder that rarely sees drawdowns of more than 20%. Currently, the company trades in line with its historical multiples for PE, EV/EBITDA and EV/FCF. What we now should keep in mind is how the company's Free cash flows are made up.

ATD Valuation (Koyfin)

In the picture above, you can also see a graph with the Operating cash flows and the Capital Expenditures of the company. Warren Buffett introduced the concept of Owner Earnings, which in its most straightforward calculation, takes Cash from operations and only subtracts the maintenance CapEx and not the growth CapEx, unlike normal FCF. Luckily ATD breaks its CapEx down for investors in its presentation:

35% Network Development

30% Commercial Programs

25% Maintenance & Improvements

10% Emerging Business & Innovation

I would say that all but Maintenance & Improvements are growth initiatives and can thus be added back to FCF. This leaves us with $1.245 billion in growth CapEx plus $2.43 billion in traditional FCF. ATD generates $3.675 billion in owner earnings, a 6.6% yield on enterprise value. The company also creates adequate returns on capital employed of 15% on average. I believe that ATD, although not a steal, is at an attractive valuation to own a part of a strong and defensive company in a highly fragmented sector with many opportunities for disciplined operators. Although there are some terminal risks, the company is working to mitigate them. I currently do not own shares in ATD, but they ended up high on my watchlist after researching and writing this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.