When we last gave our opinion on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), we had mixed news for investors.

While Q4-2021 was fine and the company will likely get some boost as staff return to the office, we remain circumspect on the longer-term outlook. If a REIT did not create a positive total return over the last decade, chances are the next 10 years will likely be worse. The dividend is safe for the next 12 months and we are keeping our Kenny Loggins Scale rating unchanged. Trapping Value We continue to stay out though, despite the appearance of a cheap valuation.

Interestingly OPI turned out to be the proverbial "gem" among the office REITs segment. The negative 21.67% total return handily beat out Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG), Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL).

Despite the stresses, OPI validated our dividend sustainability prediction while VNO and SLG both cut their dividends. We look at whether this REIT will be able to maintain its dividends for the next 12 months.

Q4-2022

The headlines showed a "beat" with OPI delivering $1.13 of funds from operations (FFO) in Q4-2022. While those are nice to see, you have to know that most companies are set a low bar by analysts. Clearing that is part of the trade. What you almost never see in any of these headlines is what happened year over year. In the case of OPI, FFO was down 12.4% year over year.

That is the first trend you need to see if you are examining dividend coverage. But FFO tells a small part of the tale. The second number is the cash available for distribution or CAD. This number is reached by removing recurring capital expenditures from normalized FFO. OPI shows a rolling four quarter number which we think is actually very helpful as it strips out the large quarter to quarter variations that we often see. CAD was $126.7 million for the year and that works out to $2.62 per share.

The two key points here are that this is falling far faster than FFO (down 19% from a year ago) and also is far closer to the dividend than the FFO. Based on CAD the payout ratio is at 84%. Last December, it was at 68%. The year before that, it was at 58.8%.

Sneaks up on you fast, doesn't it?

The third number we would focus on is the total capital expenditures. While recurring capital expenditures is good for the payout ratio, the wise investor always looks beyond that. Total capital expenditure is critical, especially since we have seen every measure of shareholder value drop over time with this REIT.

OPI spent $259 million in total capex a full $159 million higher than that classified as recurring capital expenditures. While there is nothing wrong with breaking it down like that, we have to take into account both when the payout ratio starts going vertical.

Outlook

OPI has been able to maintain its occupancy for another year. We will note that 18 properties left the fold to accomplish this. Most were sold at poor prices, well below their purchase levels.

GAAP rent renewals were also weak and total leasing costs and concessions were high.

This is the product of having only single tenant office buildings in probably the worst climate for this asset class. Single tenant office buildings have zero room for downsizing. Tenants are likely to ask for equivalent reduced rent or huge concessions if they feel they won't utilize the entire space. While companies have pushed back on work from home trends, they remain very entrenched. Additional office buildings that were initiated pre-COVID-19 have also hit the market and given tenants even more bargaining power. With 25% of lease expirations in 2023-2024, OPI will have its task cutout for it.

OPI will also have to deal with the challenges of refinancing a huge portion of its debt between 2023 and 2025.

These challenges combined with the rapidly rising payout ratio means that we can be less relaxed on the dividend outlook than we were a year back.

Verdict

The CAD payout ratio could be nearing 100% by the end of 2023. We think the risks have gone up and we have to give it one bump up (from low to moderate) on our Kenny Loggins Scale

Trapping Value

A moderate rating signifies a 20-33% probability of a dividend cut within the next 12 months. We will stress here that the outlook pertains only to the next 12 months. If we were forecasting three years out, we would give OPI a less than 1% chance of sustaining the current dividend that far out. But one step at a time. For now the risks have increased and we will monitor the upcoming results to try and pinpoint a more accurate timeframe.

On a longer timeline, we will note that OPI has been an abysmal performer and this was apparent well before COVID-19.

A total return of negative 29.57% after years of huge dividends tells you why yield chasing only destroys your capital. While you can probably tactically trade this from time to time, the OPI REIT is not a great pick for buy and hold investors.

