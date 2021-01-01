spooh

Units of midstream energy company Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) remain an attractive investment for dividend investor after the company released Q4’22 earnings. Energy Transfer reported strong results across its core business segments in the fourth-quarter and submitted a solid EBITDA forecast for FY 2023. Since Energy Transfer continued to maintain very good distribution coverage in Q4'22 and raised its payout by 15% in the fourth-quarter, I believe Energy Transfer is a solid and reliable investment for dividend investors.

Natural gas demand, midstream acquisitions driving strong EBITDA growth

Energy Transfer is a large midstream energy company with extensive pipeline systems that help the firm transport energy raw materials to storage, processing and export facilities. The midstream firm is broadly diversified with more than 120 thousand miles of pipelines in 41 states. Energy Transfer’s core business activities include the transportation of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products, and the company also offers storage, terminalling and NGL fractionation services for is producer clients.

Energy Transfer generates most of its income from fee-based contracts with customers which I previously indicated limits Energy Transfer’s cash flow volatility.

For the fourth-quarter, Energy Transfer reported $3.44B in adjusted EBITDA, showing 22% year over year growth. Energy Transfer saw business momentum in all major areas of business, but showed especially strong performance in the natural gas segment. Energy Transfer’s interstate natural gas transportation volumes soared 33% year over year due to a continuing boom in natural gas. Natural gas demand has risen approximately 30% over the last decade, benefiting critical transportation service providers like Energy Transfer.

Source: Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer’s midstream performance also improved considerably in Q4’22 as a key acquisition has started to make a positive impact. In FY 2021, Energy Transfer acquired Enable Midstream Partners L.P. for $7.2B which is boosting the firm’s energy footprint in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. Energy Transfer reported a 32% increase in midstream throughput volumes in Q4’22, largely because of the company’s most recent midstream acquisition. On an acquisition-adjusted basis, Energy Transfer's midstream throughput volumes increased only 8%. As a result, the firm's midstream segment EBITDA rose 16% year over year to $632M. However, business momentum was broad-based and didn’t apply only to natural gas and midstream.

Source: Energy Transfer

Dividend coverage in excess of 2X distributable cash flow

As a key energy player, Energy Transfer profits from increasing natural gas demand and growing transportation volumes and this has been reflected in Energy Transfer’s distributable cash flow. The midstream firm’s DCF grew 19% year over year to $1.9B in the fourth-quarter.

The best reason to own Energy Transfer, I believe, is the midstream firm’s very strong distribution coverage. The distribution coverage ratio in Q4’22 was 2.02 X indicating that the current distribution is well covered by cash flow. Energy Transfer’s distribution coverage is also the reason why the midstream company raised its quarterly distribution by 15% in January to a new rate of $0.305 per-unit. The new annual payout of $1.22 per-unit translates to a distribution yield of 9.5%.

$millions Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Y/Y Growth Adjusted EBITDA $2,811 $3,340 $3,228 $3,088 $3,437 22% Distributable Cash Flow For ET Partners $1,440 $2,066 $1,869 $1,576 $1,892 31% Transaction Adjustments $160 $12 $9 $5 $18 -89% Adjusted Distributable Cash Flow $1,600 $2,078 $1,878 $1,581 $1,910 19% Distributions (Limited And General) $541 $618 $710 $819 $945 75% Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.96 X 3.36 X 2.65 X 1.93 X 2.02 X - Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Outlook for FY 2023

Energy Transfer sees $12.9B to $13.3B in adjusted EBITDA for FY 2023 which implies up to 2% growth in this important key figure, suggesting that natural gas demand will remain high this year as well. In FY 2022, Energy Transfer generated $13.1B in adjusted EBITDA.

I believe Energy Transfer's EBITDA guidance is very prudent and I see up to $13.5B in adjusted EBITDA this year as the Enable Midstream acquisition continues to make positive contributions.

Energy Transfer’s adjusted EBITDA guidance includes $1.6B to $1.8B in growth CapEx which basically relates to capacity investments in the Permian and the Haynesville. Investors should appreciate that 90% of Energy Transfer’s projected EBITDA is set to be generated from fees which protects the midstream energy company from a potential energy bear market.

Source: Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer’s valuation vs. rivals

Besides good distribution coverage, new growth investments that will add to Energy Transfer’s distributable cash flow and a decent yield, dividend investors will like the company’s valuation. Typically, EBITDA multiplier factors are used to value midstream companies since their businesses are capital intensive and they therefore report high depreciation expenses.

Energy Transfer is currently valued at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.3 X which is the lowest EBITDA multiplier factor when compared against Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or Kinder Morgan (KMI). The low valuation relative to rivals is a key reason why I am overweighting ET right now...

Data by YCharts

Risks with Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer has good distribution coverage so, I believe, the distribution is very much sustainable. Energy Transfer is operating in the fossil fuel industry, however, which is currently not a favorite of the US government. This could mean that the company’s future investments in critical energy infrastructure assets will have to go through stricter regulatory reviews. As a result, Energy Transfer may see limited DCF and distribution growth going forward.

Final thoughts

Energy Transfer is a very well-run midstream energy company that owns a significant amount of energy assets distributed across the United States. The company reported strong business momentum in its core segments in the fourth-quarter, aided by the Enable Midstream acquisition and natural gas demand, and submitted a solid outlook for FY 2023 that indicates continual growth. With a distribution coverage ratio of 2.02 X, I believe the distribution is not only safe but will continue to grow going forward. The valuation is also very reasonable relative to Energy Transfer’s rivals in the midstream business!