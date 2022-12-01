Justin Sullivan

AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) successful performance in Q4 shows that the company’s growth story is far from over. Despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment the business has managed to grab an additional market share in the data center market and coupled with a great performance of its embedded segment managed to minimize the downside from the weak performance of the PC Client segment. Add to this the fact that it appears that the Chinese-related risks are likely to subside in 2023 and there’s a case to be made that AMD would continue to establish a stronger position in the semiconductor industry in part at Intel’s (INTC) expense.

The Growth Is Far From Over

Before the release of Q4 earnings results at the end of January, I published a bullish article on AMD in which I argued that its business has all the chances to perform better than expected thanks to the potential strong performance in the data centers and embedded segments. That’s exactly what has happened as the latest earnings report showed that AMD’s revenue of $5.6 billion in Q4 was above the street estimates by $80 million while its profits were above the forecast as well.

At the same time, the recent report also proved that AMD has all the chances to continue to grab additional market share in the PC and data center markets at Intel’s expense due to the inability of the latter to quickly execute a turnaround which already resulted in major losses for its business. The fact that AMD now has a greater market capitalization than Intel; trades at ~30 times its forward earnings against Intel’s forward P/E ratio of ~52x; and is able to innovate at a fraction of Intel’s total capital expenditures indicates that it has all the chances to outperform expectations and create additional shareholder value along the way.

At this stage, it’s safe to assume that AMD would continue to gain additional market share in the data center market which has been responsible for a significant portion of the business’s explosive growth in recent years. The strong release of the fourth generation of EPYC server processors in November already helped the company to increase revenues of its data centers business by 42% Y/Y to $1.7 billion in Q4. The latest data indicates that AMD has already exceeded some of the expectations and managed to already capture 31% of the x86 CPU data center market at the end of December, up from 25.6% a year ago and up from 21.7% two years ago. If we manage to avoid a global recession this year, then there’s a possibility that the data center revenues could offset the expected declines of revenues of AMD’s Client PC segment.

At the same time, there are reasons to believe that AMD’s embedded segment would also be able to outperform expectations as well. The segment already managed to generate 1.4 billion in revenues in Q4, significantly up Y/Y, while its operating income of $699 million was roughly half of the sales. One of the biggest customers of AMD’s embedded business are companies from the defense, aerospace, and communication sectors. As defense spending across the globe is expected to reach new record levels this year while governments begin to fund the expansion of the broadband infrastructure it makes sense to believe that AMD’s embedded segment would continue to thrive in the following quarters.

As a result, all of these developments and forecasts indicate that AMD’s growth story is far from over and the company has everything going for it to show a decent performance in FY23 and beyond even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Given all of this, it makes sense to update my DCF model which was first published before the release of AMD’s latest earnings results and showed the company’s fair value to be $90.89 per share. Two major things that have been changed in the new model below are the slight decrease of a top-line growth rate and lower earnings which are mostly in line with the street’s new expectations and are caused by the macroeconomic headwinds that could nevertheless affect AMD’s performance despite all the growth catalysts. All the other metrics in the model are mostly the same as before while the terminal growth rate and WACC stand at 3% and 9%, respectively.

AMD's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This new model shows that AMD’s enterprise value is $133 billion while its fair value is $87.28 per share, slightly below the previous valuation of $90.89 per share but nevertheless above the current market price which indicates that the company continues to trade at a discount even after a relatively successful performance in Q4.

AMD's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Risks To Consider

Despite all of this, there are two major risks to the bullish thesis that are worth considering. First of all, despite outperforming the overall expectations in Q4, AMD itself hinted that the PC Client revenues could decline Y/Y in Q1 due to the overall weakness of the PC market and only after that begin to grow. At the same time, both WSTS and Gartner expect the semiconductor industry to experience a slight decline in 2023 which could also negatively affect AMD’s performance in the following quarters.

On top of that, AMD’s exposure to the Chinese consumer market from which it generates significant revenues is also one of the company’s major weaknesses due to the changing geopolitical landscape. I’ve already noted in my initial article on AMD back in October that any potential Sino-American confrontation in the future could easily disrupt the company’s business model and destroy its growth story. While so far it seems that AMD managed to minimize the downside from the recent chip export restrictions that were implemented by the White House a few months ago, there’s no guarantee that it would be able to avoid a monetary impact that would undermine a bullish thesis in case of the implementation of additional restrictions.

The Bottom Line

Intel’s inability to quickly execute a turnaround makes it possible for AMD to continue to grab additional market share in the data center industry and be able to continue to outperform expectations even in a turbulent macroeconomic environment. If we manage to avoid recession and the Sino-American relations won’t deteriorate further, then there’s a case to be made that AMD’s stock would be able to keep its momentum and further appreciate in the following months especially since it’s not overvalued and trades below its fair value.