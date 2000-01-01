mbbirdy

Investment Thesis

Unlike many consumer discretionary companies, Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) emerged from the pandemic in much better shape than it was in 2019. Organic growth and targeted acquisitions have enabled the company to achieve a better model mix and, as a result, a higher average selling price. Malibu Boats has become significantly more profitable, with margins up a few percentage points. However, the company is trading below pre-pandemic levels.

Of course, the market always lives tomorrow, and the discount can be explained by unfavorable prospects. However, there are no significant signs of a decline in sales so far. The market prices in what may not happen at all. Management notes a strong demand for boats, and some data shows people are willing to spend money on recreation.

Being the market leader, Malibu Boats trades at a discount to its main peers. According to our estimate, the company trades at a discount to fair market value. We rate shares as a Buy.

Fundamentally Improved Business

For many consumer discretionary companies, the pandemic has been a temporary tailwind, followed by financial stagnation. However, MBUU management has taken advantage of favorable market conditions - Malibu Boats starts 2023 in much better shape than it was before the pandemic.

The 2019 Malibu Boats sold outboard boats under four brands - Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company's total revenue was $684 million, with 7,362 boats sold and an average selling price of $92,912. As a result of a string of successful deals, Malibu Boats has doubled its brand portfolio with the addition of Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, and Hewes. At the end of 2022, total revenue reached $1.21 billion, 31.1% more than a year earlier and 78% more than in 2019. The number of units sold reached 9,255. Largely due to the expansion of the brand portfolio and the improvement of the mix of models, sales per unit increased to $131,267.

Created by the author

Through pinpoint acquisitions, Malibu Boats has achieved an impressive level of vertical integration. The company independently manufactures engines, towers, boat trailers, machined parts, and soft grip flooring. Last February, Malibu Boats bought AmTech, its supplier of complex wiring harnesses. As a result, the margin profile has also improved significantly. If in 2019 the operating margin was 14.3%, then according to the results of FY 2022, the indicator reached 17.6%; the net margin increased from 9.7% to 13.0% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

As a rule, companies with high operating leverage trade at a premium to their low-margin counterparts. The point is that improved margins make a company's bottom line much more predictable. A 5% increase in expenses for a firm with a 10% net margin will eat up 45% of earnings, while a business with a 30% margin will only see the net income drop by 12%. Thus, improving the margins of Malibu Boats should have led to an increase in multiples. However, the company is trading below 2019 levels not only on EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples only but also on EV/Sales.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the market always lives tomorrow, and the discount can be explained by unfavorable prospects. The market fears that against a slowdown in economic growth or a possible recession, the company's financial performance will decline significantly. The problem is that this expectation is already priced in, but in fact, Malibu Boats is not facing any significant headwinds yet.

In the second quarter of FY 2023, the volume of boats sold reached 2,439 compared to 2,073 a year earlier. Net sales per unit increased from $127,297 to $138,882. Total revenue grew by 28.3% YoY to $338.7 million.

Company Presentation

The gross margin was 22.3% against 24.1% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 18.2% to 17.0%. It is worth noting that operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased, indicating efficiency gains and potential for improved operating leverage.

Company Presentation

The company's management notes that the demand for premium boats remains, as evidenced by the results of recent boat shows. Sales are expected to grow by the mid to high single digits by the end of FY 2023. Probably, such dynamics are due to the "premium" nature of the boats. The luxury segment has always demonstrated a high degree of resilience during periods of macroeconomic instability. Like sports cars, recreational powerboats fulfill needs that are at the top of Maslow's hierarchy.

Market conditions remain favorable. The company estimated its target market at $10.7 billion in 2019, and now MBUU estimates it at $15.4 billion. The results of hospitality companies, as well as the growing number of air travel in the United States, indicate that people are still willing to actively spend money on recreation and entertainment. Analysts and research firms are also optimistic about the market's long-term potential. ReportLinker forecasts that the global recreational boat market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.48% during 2022-2027.

Although Malibu Boats' margins are expected to decline slightly over the year, in the long term the company can continue to improve operating leverage through distribution expansion, product portfolio expansion, and efficiency gains.

MBUU Stock Valuation

Our DCF model is quite conservative. We expect FY 2023 revenue to grow by 7.50% year-over-year, in line with management guidance. Further, we assume that revenue will grow in line with the inflation forecast from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, followed by a slowdown to the Fed's target of 2%.

The management did not provide a detailed margin forecast and only noted that the indicator will "decrease slightly". We assume a gross margin of 24.49%, about 1 percentage point below last year's level, but in line with the five-year average. We assume that the indicator will remain at this level until the end of the forecast period. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue are projected based on a similar methodology.

We expect DD&A expenses as a percentage of revenue to be at 2.5%, in line with the average over the past five years. The capital expenditure forecast is also based on a five-year average of 3.1%.

Although we assume that the company will spend money on dividends and buybacks in the future (a strong balance sheet and stable cash flow can reward shareholders), we do not consider it in our model.

Our assumptions are presented below:

Created by the author

With the cost of equity equal to 12.46%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 12.1%.

Created by the author

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 6.12x, our model projects a fair market value of $1.59 billion, or $78 per share. The upside potential we see is about 26%.

You can see the model here

Although Malibu Boats is the market leader, the company trades at a discount to peers.

Company Name Identifier EV/Sales EV/EBITDA P/CF P/E P/B Malibu Boats Inc MBUU 0.97x 4.95x 8.01x 7.48x 2.23x Brunswick Corp BC 1.26x 7.35x 15.24x 10.49x 3.21x Mastercraft Boat Holdings MCFT 0.87x 4.56x 4.38x 8.04x 3.81x MarineMax Inc HZO 0.57x 4.83x - 4.10x 0.90x Beneteau SA CHBE 1.09x 7.81x 19.02x 17.74x 2.11x Marine Products Corp MPX 1.22x 8.62x 12.98x 12.68x 3.78x OneWater Marine Inc ONEW 0.78x 5.72x - 3.70x 1.22x Click to enlarge

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Key Risk

The company and its indirect subsidiary, Boats LLC, are defendants in a liability case of the Batchelder family. The case concerns an injury accident in 2014 involving a 2000 model-year boat. Potential losses could be up to $140 million. Although this represents a significant portion of operating income, the potential costs do not threaten the financial strength of the company. In our opinion, this risk is already included in the price.

Conclusion

Over the past years, Malibu Boats has significantly improved its fundamentals. Since 2019, the company's revenue has grown by 78%, the number of boats sold by 25.7%, and the average selling price by 41.3%. The company strengthened its vertical integration and improved its profitability, with operating and net margins up 3.3 percentage points. However, today Malibu Boats is trading well below pre-pandemic levels and at a discount to peers. In our opinion, such a discount is not justified. We are bullish on the company.