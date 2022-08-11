Energy Recovery In Position To Profit From Western Water Woes

Feb. 19, 2023 4:16 AM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.75K Followers

Summary

  • The deadline to hammer out an agreement among states on how to share cuts in rapidly dwindling Colorado River water has come and gone.
  • The Biden administration may have to impose cuts since the states could not voluntarily agree on a plan. Meantime, water emergencies are spreading from California to Arizona.
  • The "King of SWRO" (Salt Water Reverse Osmosis) is Energy Recovery, maker of the PX-Exchanger line of pressure-exchange energy recovery devices ("ERDs").
  • ERII typically has lumpy earnings results due to "mega-project" timing, but is hoping to diversify into CO2 refrigeration (a $1 billion annual TAM) in order to smooth out quarterly performance.
  • Today, I'll discuss what investors can expect in the Q4 EPS report, due out after the market closes this coming Wednesday (Feb. 22).
Hoover Dam

This photo of the Hoover Dam shows just how far the water has dropped, as can be seen by the white ring water-line on the upstream side.

Jennifer_Sharp/E+ via Getty Images

The stock of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is down 13.4% since my last BUY rated article last October. I was expecting a strong earnings report in November, but the Q3 report was a relative disappointment (see market reaction below). Meantime, the global potable

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.75K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.