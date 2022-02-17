Allianz Q4 Results: Significant Headwinds Resolved

Feb. 19, 2023 4:41 AM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZYARZGF, ARZGY1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • Reinvestment yield opportunity and Allianz's attractive and predictable dividend policy make the Insurer player a buy.
  • Allianz proved to be a resilient player in 2022.
  • Positive results, but these accounts are now well-priced in. We now prefer Assicurazioni Generali.

Allianz Tower

Marco_Bonfanti

2022 was a complicated year for Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF, OTCPK:ALIZY) and was also emphasized by the company itself in the following slide.

Allianz 2022 Headwinds

Allianz 2022 Headwinds

Source: Allianz Q4 and FY results presentation

Here at the Lab, we well covered the

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Allianz financials in a Snap

Allianz financials in a Snap

Allianz Solvency Ratio evolution

Allianz Solvency Ratio evolution

Allianz 2023 guidance

Allianz 2023 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.51K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, ALIZY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.