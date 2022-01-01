Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of February. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Nearly all CEF sectors were down on the week, however, discounts held up well, tightening in most cases. Discount resilience suggests income investors are continuing to put money to work in the CEF space, encouraged by significant gains.

The average CEF sector discount has tightened nicely this year and trades in the middle of its typical range over the past decade.

Market Themes

It was about a year ago that we discussed the dangers of taking fund website distribution sources at face value in the context of a couple of CEFs from RiverNorth and Western Asset. However, investors continue to be misled by very obviously erroneous figures so it makes sense to revisit this topic.

This issue came up in our recent discussion of the Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (PTA). Specifically, there was a comment that PTA is not attractive because it's distributing 50% ROC. This number comes from the fund’s website where it lists each distribution and its estimated source. The last distribution shows around 50% ROC though obviously not all months have this high ROC number.

Cohen & Steers

Although it seems very obvious to us that the fund can't possibly distribute 50% ROC, some investors take the website numbers at face value. Below we discuss why this high ROC number is unreliable.

First, anyone who has followed the Cohen funds knows it often shows a preposterous amount of ROC in the preliminary numbers which then magically disappear in the final audited shareholder reports. In fact, if we look through the PTA shareholder report we see that it lists 5% of ROC for 2022 and zero for the previous year.

Cohen & Steers

Some investors may respond with, well, that may be true for previous years but higher leverage costs have reduced the income of most credit funds so that ROC may now be much higher. This may be true for some credit funds but it's not true for a fund like PTA which has fixed 85% of its leverage cost at its inception at a very low rate so the impact of rising short-term rates on its net income is very small.

Two, it’s not mathematically possible for PTA to distribute 50% ROC. For PTA to distribute 50% ROC it means it has to generate something like 4% in net income. Preferreds yields are at the moment around 6.4% so once you take into account leverage and take out the fees and leverage cost you get to a net income number closer to 7%. Below is roughly what the portfolio yield / net income picture looks like for PTA. Given its 7.4% distribution rate, if there is ROC, it may be around 10% but nowhere near 50%.

Systematic Income

Three, if somehow the Cohen funds were distributing 50% ROC (and other preferred CEFs were not or distributing a very small amount of ROC) you would see that in lower total NAV returns (or a much lower beta) of Cohen CEFs. However, the Cohen funds like PTA, LDP and PSF have performed in line (or slightly better) with the sector over the longer-term. All in all, there is simply no evidence for the mythical 50% ROC figure that investors need to worry about.

Market Commentary

Pioneer Muni CEFs MAV, MHI and MIO cut distributions by 10-20%. Oddly enough, all 3 funds hiked distributions at some point in 2022 which is certainly counter to what’s been happening in the sector for leveraged CEFs. Prior to the cut, MAV and MHI boasted 6%+ yields which is way out of step with the sector where the average yield is sub-4.5%. The distributions of these funds are now below where they started in 2022 and NAV distribution rates are a bit above 4% which makes more sense.

Interestingly, the discounts of these funds were around double-digit levels prior to the cuts so perhaps investors weren’t fooled by the high distributions. Recall that this wasn’t the case with the PIMCO Muni CEFs which boasted unsustainably high yields but enjoyed high premiums which deflated quickly when they cut. Maybe investors give PIMCO the benefit of the doubt when their funds boast high distribution rates.

Elsewhere in the Muni sector, 3 MFS Muni CEFs CMU, CXE and CXH hiked distributions. These funds tend to make distribution changes very frequently and some have hiked in 2022 as well. If anything, the previous distribution rates were overly low, being well below the sector average, particularly for CMU, which has a higher-yield bond portfolio. This looks like a right-sizing though we can’t rule out cuts in the future. CMU has outperformed the sector this year.