Star Bulk Carriers: A Quality Holding But A Further Dividend Reduction Should Be Expected

Feb. 19, 2023 5:03 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)1 Comment
True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers is a high quality dry bulk shipper in the stock exchange, in terms of its modernized fleet size, diversification and management team.
  • While the share price is trading at $21.5, the Baltic Dry Index, trading at pandemic levels, implies a further drop in profitability.
  • Thus, the company's straightforward dividend policy implies a further dividend reduction in Q1 2023.
  • It's clear that the market, and the author, anticipate a strong rebound of freight rates in Q2 2023, which explains the discrepancy between SBLK's share price and the BDI.
  • Based on the above, if I had a position in the company I would hold it, at least until the support levels described. However, I wouldn't initiate a new position at the moment.

General cargo ship at sea - Aerial image

liorpt

Today I'm going to take a look at a company which I consider to be a gem in its business. I'm talking about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), the Greek - owned dry bulk shipping company which is my personal

Baltic Dry Index and Star Bulk Carriers price correlation

Baltic Dry Index and Star Bulk Carriers price correlation (Trading Economics)

Star Bulk Carriers time charter and spot market exposure in two vessel types

Star Bulk Carriers time charter and spot market exposure in two vessel types (SBLK's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

SBLK Technical View Chart

SBLK Technical View Chart (Trading View)

This article was written by

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.32K Followers
True Orion is comprised of two notions. Orion, the ancient mythical hunter, and truth. The neverending pursuit for truth. This is my motto. I believe that knowledge is key to achieving oversized returns in a financial as well as in a personal level. As a private investor, with a real estate investment educational background and with more than 15 years of investing experience in the real estate and stock market, I can tell you that. Here in SA, I provide my readers with articles regarding specific stocks, or market analysis. My main focus is in REITs, shipping and value/growth smallcap stocks. Megacaps (usually) leave me tremendously indifferent. The purpose of my articles is to express my ideas and get them tested by reality, while at the same time gain additional knowledge throughout the process. As I said above, the notion of the neverending pursuit of truth is hidden behind True Orion. If you like my content, don't forget to follow me, like, share and comment. As a contributor affiliated with SA, signing up for the SA's premium annual subscription plan by clicking here, you are supporting my efforts even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.