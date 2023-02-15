liorpt

Today I'm going to take a look at a company which I consider to be a gem in its business. I'm talking about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), the Greek - owned dry bulk shipping company which is my personal favorite in the sector for a variety of reasons, ranging from low debt to large, modern fleet with a high degree of diversification, and all pointing towards one factor: Exceptionally competent management team. I will go through its recently reported earnings and cross examine them with the general dry bulk market conditions to arrive at investment conclusions at the end of the article.

A quick earnings snapshot

Two days ago, Star Bulk Carriers reported revenues of $295 million and earnings per share of $0.90, beating estimates by $60 million and $0.07, respectively. Time charter equivalent rate was reported at $19.6k per day for Q4 2022, almost 50% lower than Q4 2021, when it was at $37.4k per day. Such reduction in the TCE, could not but affect SBLK's dividend: The company announced the reduction of its dividend to $0.60 per share, from $1.20 that was announced in the previous quarter. The company has $356 million of liquidity, while its total debt reached $1.3 billion, with a total company market cap of $2.2 billion. In the next 12 months, the company has $186 million for amortization, which is well covered by the current liquidity.

Earnings implications: Diving a little deeper

Starting from the dividend, let me remind you that the company's dividend policy states that they will pay out the result of the following equation:

(Total Cash Balance - A Minimum Cash Balance) / Shares Outstanding

You don't need a Master's degree in differential equations to realize that if the total cash balance falls below the company's minimum cash balance, the dividend will evaporate. So the next question that arises is how much is the minimum cash balance? According to the company's dividend policy, this amount equals to the product of the number of vessels with $2.1 million. To save you from any calculations, let me inform you that this figure stands at $287 million. Again, the current liquidity stands at $356 million. Note, however, that this figure is of February 15th 2023, and not of December 31st 2022. At the end of 2022, the total cash and cash equivalents were $284 million.

Baltic Dry Index and Star Bulk Carriers price correlation (Trading Economics)

As we can see in the chart listed above, during the Q4 2022, the Baltic Dry Index was trading at much higher levels. While always the first quarter of each year is the weakest, in terms of commodity demand, the current freight rate levels were observed in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. On the other hand, at that time, SBLK's share price had plummeted to almost $5. While, to a large extent, that share price was reflected the unknown risks and prospects of the novel pandemic, the current share price of $21.5+ doesn't reflect that very low point of the BDI.

This behavior could be explained by two factors. The first one is the strong supply side shipping market fundamentals, as the new dry bulk vessel order book is at a 25 - year low, according to the company's President and CEO, Mr Pappas. In addition, total miles are expected to increase, due to geopolitical factors.

The second factor that could explain the current share price is the company's wise inclination towards time charters. While it was not always the case, in the company's earnings presentation we can see that in all vessel types, the prevailing type of operation is time charters.

Star Bulk Carriers time charter and spot market exposure in two vessel types (SBLK's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

However, in the company's Q4 2022 earnings presentation it was stated that for 71% of the available days of Q1 2023, the TCE was $15.1, across all vessel types. This figure implies a TCE drop of 23%, on a quarterly basis. According to Mr. Pappas, the company's Q1 2023 breakeven point is at $12k. So, I don't doubt that the company will be profitable throughout this traditionally weak quarter of the year.

However, I truly doubt that SBLK will be in a position of providing any meaningful dividend to its shareholders for Q1 2023, with the exception of asset liquidation. For the sake of clarity, let me point that by the term "meaningful" I mean a dividend to compensate investors for the strongly cyclical nature of the shipping business. At a hypothetical dividend of, say, $0.30 per share, the annual forward dividend yield is 5.5%, which would more than decent for a REIT, but from a shipping company one should expect more.

So what would I do?

This is a difficult one. As I said in the introduction of this article, I have full trust in the management of SBLK. They have managed to create a company with a modern, eco - friendly and, as a matter of fact, the largest fleet in the U.S. stock exchange. I used to be long in the company, but I sold all of my stake at $23, a few weeks ago, anticipating a pullback.

SBLK Technical View Chart (Trading View)

As we can see in the technical chart presented above, the share as tried to break the 200-day moving average several times, but with no success. However, the $21 support is strengthened by the ascending 50-day moving average, so this could be a reversal point. Such reversal could occur if the BDI started to show some serious signs of recovery. If not, the share price may wander around this area for a long time, while another dividend reduction could push it even lower, opening the road to $18.20. So, this is the ultimate buy point for me. If I had a stake in the company I would probably trim it, anticipating a better re-entry point, while getting a decent dividend yield. I wouldn't initiate a long position right now, though. But I wouldn't sell right now either, if I hadn't sold so far. So, this classifies as a "Hold" at this point, but it really comes down to the individual investor's goals, time frame and current exposure.