Retail trading was revolutionized by the birth of omnichannel with many businesses leveraging on its effectiveness to scale their businesses and grow revenues. Retailers offering vital omnichannel experiences such as Macy’s (M) and Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) have had to blend online and in-store capacities to grow earnings. CHS reported revenues of $518.33 million for Q3 2022 representing a rise of 14.26% (YoY). It beat Wall Street estimates by $10.33 million while the EPS of $0.20 was above consensus estimates by $0.07. On January 9, 2023, CHS reported holiday sales for its 9-week period with net sales growing 4.9% (YoY) and comparable sales at +5.3% (Y/Y).

Thesis

Chico's FAS aims to adopt full-price selling, product mix, leveraging on occupancy levels and supply-cost management to maintain stable gross margins with a target of 40% by 2024. The company is working towards its 3-year plan to power its portfolio with exclusive brands and drive performance. CHS obtained favorable year-over-year expenses owing to proper management of its air and ocean freight mix which finally accrued to its gross margin. CHS is also increasing CapEx to build its digital commerce channels to offer seamless personalized experiences to customers and spur profitability at the store level.

Brand growth with digital backing

CHS embarked on transforming into a fully-digital enterprise by the end of 2021, a move that contributed to its near 15% (YoY) revenue growth in Q3 2022. The company is confident of attaining $2.5 billion in annual revenue by 2024. CHS’ planned CapEx for FY 2022 rose from $65 million to $70 million for its digital rebuild. In its Q3 2022 earnings call, CHS explained that it leveraged technology over the trailing 12-month (TTM) period to grow its total customer count by 8%. Customer count at top brand Chico's grew 11% (TTM), White House Black Market (WHBM) surged 14% (TTM) while Soma was up 4% (TTM). The frequency of online visits has grown backed by customized digital tools such as My Closet and Style Connect. Clients from multichannel systems were indicated as spending 3 times more than those from single-channel sources.

Historically, Chico's market has been associated with baby boomers and Generation X, with its marketing mainly consisting of adult models. However, the apparel retailer now indicates that its target has grown and attracted more clients among millennials and generation Z. There has been a strong response among customers on all 3 brands from applications and online media. Important digital features such as allowing shoppers to match their apparel/accessories against their wardrobes online have helped to drive traffic.

Chico's efforts in building its inventory with quality women's attire paid off this quarter as more customers took out their wallets to restock their closets. The third quarter's performance entailed an increased investment in at least 10 new Soma stores and an upgrade of its existing fleet. By the fourth quarter, Chico’s intends to have 27 Soma stores working alongside 37 renovated Chico’s boutiques meaning that it will have more than 1,300 boutiques and outlets by 2024. As of October 1, 2022, Chico’s had 1,260 stores coupled with an online presence for each brand. The company introduced the Style Connect platform that allows store associates to associate with customers through email and social media which is also embedded in a live shopping application. Clients can connect with a style expert in real-time and offer support including emergency fashion requirements. Of special note is that Style Connect accounted for up to 13% of total FAS sales. The company announced in its earnings call that it was adding the Style Connect feature into its mobile application in January 2023 to strengthen the loyalty program. This move will help to increase revenues by double digits as it protects customer convenience.

The retailer is on a roll with Chico’s posting comparable sales at +29% (Y/Y) while WHBM’s comparable sales grew 17% (YoY) in the quarter. Chico's total quarterly sales of $518 million were largely driven by product traffic in both stores and online with the apparel brand posting a 29% (YoY) growth in comparable sales.

Full-price selling and Product mix at Chico’s

Chico’s Q3 2022 gross margins hit 40% (YoY) indicating a steady flow of inventory and full-price sale of products. In my view, to ensure there is no mismatch in inventory control into 2023, the company should adopt strategic adjustments of prices (with the customer in mind) as it will support higher average unit retail (AUR). The fashion industry is quickly adopting a minimalism trend, especially in the context of the post-pandemic era- where shoppers would rather save than spend money quickly.

To ensure store growth even with the aspect of saving taking shape Chico’s brands have to present captivating collections of apparel (since it was the leading sales segment in the quarter). The White House Black Market brand has been described as the most competitive due to its multiple patterns and features. I am talking of timeless attire both classic and modern styles, single/ multiple colors, special occasions, or work-appropriate. Other than that, clients get fashion advice to ensure customer service matches quality shopping. These combinations ensure the company sells full-price and will help to manage the inventory in the long run. The company believes that by leveraging the supply-chain logistics it can attain the annual target margin of 40%.

However, Chico's gross margin stood at 40.7% (YoY) in Q2 2021, thereby showing that this quarter's gross margins were slightly lower. Aspects that led to this include higher costs of raw materials and general operating expenses. These high costs were partially offset by occupancy leverage and increased average unit retail (AUR) metrics. As we know Covid19 brought along with it occupancy restrictions with stores now independently determining their maximum capacities.

In Q3 2022 it was noted that Chico’s gross margin declined by 70 basis points from 40.7% (YoY) in 2021 to 40% (YoY) or $207 million (gross profit). The company hopes to continuously improve its sourcing, product/ management logistics, and operational processes to increase profit levels. On YTD analysis, Chico's gross margin was up by 300 basis points as compared to the prior year. The company was able to control its ocean vs. air costs, lowering them by 95% (YoY) in Q3 2022.

Risks to Consider

Chico's cost of revenues has increased 15.49% (YoY) from $269.2 million to $310.9 million in Q3 2022. This increase has led to a 12.47% (YoY) decline in gross profit. Operating expenses have also increased 8.18% to a record high of $175.8 million. Overall, the increase in expenses has lowered net profit by 41.43% (QoQ) to $24.6 million. However, net income has increased on year-to-year analysis by 35.16%.

Pressure from SG&A and overall expenses may hinder the company from realizing its three-year development plan as far as the growth of the EBITDA and cash flow is concerned. Additionally, the company is still facing exportation limitations to countries such as China and Japan that are actively combating Covid19 up to date.

Further, Chico’s cash balance declined 18.43% (QoQ) to $140.7 million. However, this balance indicated a slight increase of 2.33% (YoY) from $137.5 million recorded in Q3 2021. Further, this cash balance is enough to cater for the company’s CapEx into 2023 as it used about $42 million in the 39 weeks ending on October 29, 2022. The challenge may arise from financing since it used about $39 million in the 39 weeks ending on October 29, 2022. Operating activities generated $84 million, down 4.5% (YoY). Further decrease in cash flow may affect the company’s delivery in 2023.

Bottom Line

Chico's progress over the years has been marked by an empowered product portfolio, the establishment of unique brands, and the strategic execution of its developmental pillars. The company has been consistent in innovation including digital transformation that has improved store traffic and grown sales. Its revenue guidance of $2.5 billion by 2024 is achievable if it continues to generate higher AURs and expenditure per customer with the apparel brands continuing to grow their comp sales. However, the company has faced an increase in operating expenses including costs of revenue that have reigned in on net income. I will recommend a hold rating of the stock for now ahead of the next earnings date on February 28, 2023.