Ulta Beauty Is In Our Model Portfolio (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 19, 2023 5:17 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Marketplace

Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. Ulta Beauty is in our Model Portfolio because it has our proprietary fundamental/technical Buy Signal and is outperforming the Index.
  • When it loses our Buy Signal, we will delete it from the Model Portfolio. To determine when that might happen, we check the articles and fundamentals on Seeking Alpha.
  • As you can see the SA quant ratings for Profitability, Growth, Momentum and Revisions are very good, confirming why it is in our Model Portfolio.
  • However, Valuation is bad and that is a concern going forward. It gets bad grades for PEG, Forward P/E, Forward Cash Flow, Price to Sales and several other SA metrics.
  • Overvalued, high P/E stocks are vulnerable in a bear market, but that has not hit Ulta Beauty yet. If it does, our sell discipline will automatically delete it from the Model Portfolio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Daily Index Beaters. Learn More »
Khloe Kardashian Appears At ULTA Beauty"s West Hills Store To Promote Kardashian Beauty Hair Care And Styling Line

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is doing it right and outperforming the market as you can see on the chart below. It has our proprietary, fundamental/technical Buy Signal, which consistently beats the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). It


Use our free, 30 day training program to become a successful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.24K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.