Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is doing it right and outperforming the market as you can see on the chart below. It has our proprietary, fundamental/technical Buy Signal, which consistently beats the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). It is shown at the top of the chart. That Buy Signal allows us to put ULTA in our Model Portfolio. Our Sell Discipline is to delete ULTA from the Model Portfolio when it loses our Stocks In Demand or SID Buy Signal.
We do our fundamental due diligence by using the SA quantitative scores to identify the strong and weak areas for ULTA. In this case it was very easy because ULTA had great grades for Profitability, Growth, Momentum and Revisions. The only bad grade was Valuation. We had to hit the Valuation tab on the SA screen and review all the metrics with bad grades. We are especially interested in Price to Sales, PEG, Forward PE and Cash Flow. Naturally we were interested in all the negative metrics. We were convinced that it was overvalued.
Does that mean we will drop it from our Model Portfolio? No, because Valuation is the only problem. The other positive fundamentals are taking price higher. However, the Valuation negative metrics mean that I won’t hesitate to remove it from our Model Portfolio once it starts underperforming the Index.
At the top of the chart shown below is our proprietary SID Buy Signal. You can see how late it was in producing a Buy Signal, compared to the vertical, blue line Buy Signal produced by technical analysis. This blue line is triggered by the Full Stochastic, Full STO, near the bottom of the chart. However, you can see that it coincides with buy signals in the MACD, ADX, CMP and price breakout buy signals.
Why is our SID Buy Signal so slow compared to all the technical buy signals? It is because our SID signal uses fundamentals and the Valuation problems were a real drag on providing a more timely Buy Signal for SID.
The big advantage of the technical buy signals is that it detects the “first calls” that analysts are making to institutions that pay large sums for such a call. We don’t have to pay anything, if we are using technical analysis to spot the breakout caused by the “first calls” made to institutional buyers.
Why were these positive signals triggered? Because the institutions could not hide their first call buying from the chart. Notice at the top of the chart that our SID Hold signal improved dramatically after the blue line buy signal.
Here is the weekly chart showing all the Buy Signals. When they change to Sell Signals, we sell.
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.
