Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is doing it right and outperforming the market as you can see on the chart below. It has our proprietary, fundamental/technical Buy Signal, which consistently beats the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). It is shown at the top of the chart. That Buy Signal allows us to put ULTA in our Model Portfolio. Our Sell Discipline is to delete ULTA from the Model Portfolio when it loses our Stocks In Demand or SID Buy Signal.

We do our fundamental due diligence by using the SA quantitative scores to identify the strong and weak areas for ULTA. In this case it was very easy because ULTA had great grades for Profitability, Growth, Momentum and Revisions. The only bad grade was Valuation. We had to hit the Valuation tab on the SA screen and review all the metrics with bad grades. We are especially interested in Price to Sales, PEG, Forward PE and Cash Flow. Naturally we were interested in all the negative metrics. We were convinced that it was overvalued.

Does that mean we will drop it from our Model Portfolio? No, because Valuation is the only problem. The other positive fundamentals are taking price higher. However, the Valuation negative metrics mean that I won’t hesitate to remove it from our Model Portfolio once it starts underperforming the Index.

At the top of the chart shown below is our proprietary SID Buy Signal. You can see how late it was in producing a Buy Signal, compared to the vertical, blue line Buy Signal produced by technical analysis. This blue line is triggered by the Full Stochastic, Full STO, near the bottom of the chart. However, you can see that it coincides with buy signals in the MACD, ADX, CMP and price breakout buy signals.

Why is our SID Buy Signal so slow compared to all the technical buy signals? It is because our SID signal uses fundamentals and the Valuation problems were a real drag on providing a more timely Buy Signal for SID.

The big advantage of the technical buy signals is that it detects the “first calls” that analysts are making to institutions that pay large sums for such a call. We don’t have to pay anything, if we are using technical analysis to spot the breakout caused by the “first calls” made to institutional buyers.

Why were these positive signals triggered? Because the institutions could not hide their first call buying from the chart. Notice at the top of the chart that our SID Hold signal improved dramatically after the blue line buy signal.

Here is the weekly chart showing all the Buy Signals. When they change to Sell Signals, we sell.