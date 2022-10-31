Virco Manufacturing Enjoys Temporary Tailwinds But Is Expensive

Feb. 19, 2023 5:52 AM ETVirco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)
Summary

  • Virco Mfg. Corp. is one of the leading school furniture manufacturers in the U.S.
  • However, the company's business was taken slowly by Chinese competition for the past twenty years.
  • Recent COVID-related disruptions in China, coupled with extremely high transportation prices, have caused a surge in VIRC's revenues and profitability.
  • I believe the company will return to cycle average profitability without these temporary tailwinds. There are no permanent changes to the long-term trend.
  • Based on cycle average earnings, the company's current market cap is too high.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) is one of the leading school furniture manufacturers in the U.S.

The company faced two decades of decreasing business because of competition from China. In the last year, profits soared as supply shortages and high transportation prices made

I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

