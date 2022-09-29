Federal Realty: 55 Years, 2 Yields, One Option

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.2K Followers

Summary

  • Federal Realty's commons are paying out a 3.93% dividend yield versus preferreds with a 5.7% yield on cost.
  • Its retail-focused portfolio has weathered broader economic concerns and was 92.8% occupied as of the end of its last reported quarter, up 170 basis points sequentially.
  • The preferreds are currently trading at discount to par of 12.68%. This has set the backdrop for what could be outperformance versus the commons this year.

Modern Marketplace Store Exteriors

buzbuzzer

Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) has for 55 years increased its annual dividend yield. The retail-focused REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend payout of $1.08 per share, in line with the prior payout and for a 3.93% yield. This impressive

Chart
Data by YCharts

Federal Realty Dividend History

Federal Realty

Federal Realty Investment Trust Series C Preferred Shares

QuantumOnline

Federal Realty price performance of commons and preferreds

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.2K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.