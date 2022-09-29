buzbuzzer

Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) has for 55 years increased its annual dividend yield. The retail-focused REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend payout of $1.08 per share, in line with the prior payout and for a 3.93% yield. This impressive record has set Federal apart from competing retail REITs and has built a dividend payout chart that looks like a stairway to the sky across every timeframe.

Data by YCharts

Further, bulls would also highlight that whilst the consistency is unparalleled, the historical rate of growth has also surpassed its peer group. Federal's three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 1.27%, higher than a 0.79% sector median CAGR. Fundamentally, a dividend payout that has been maintained and grown through the most marked rise in Fed funds rates in over a decade, the pandemic, and the 2008 financial crisis has made Federal a strongly derisked investment proposition.

The REIT is a dividend aristocrat, a rare and much-vaulted position awarded to companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases. This is a class that only features three other REITs against a list of 68.

Dual Beats From A Highly Diversified Retail Property Portfolio

Federal recently reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter which saw revenue come in at $280.06 million, up 10.2% over the year-ago comp and a beat by $2.82 million on consensus estimates. This was on the back of an expansive portfolio of 103 properties spread across 26 million square feet and leased to 3,300 tenants. The REIT also held 3,000 residential units and is developing and has several office projects.

No single tenant constituted more than 2.8% of annualized base rent (ABR) with only 7 tenants forming greater than 1% of ABR. During the quarter and on a comparable basis, the REIT signed 105 leases for 415,519 square feet of retail space at an average rent of $43.52 per square foot versus an average contractual rent of $39.60 per square foot in the prior year. This was a cash basis rollover growth of 10% to set the backdrop for fourth quarter funds from operations of $1.58 per share, a beat by $0.01 on consensus estimates. This was also up from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. Full-year fiscal 2022 FFO came in at $6.32 and the REIT is expecting this to grow to at least $6.38 per share for its fiscal year 2023.

Federal's portfolio had a 92.8% occupancy rate at the end of the quarter, an increase of 170 basis points over the year-ago figure to underlie the health of the REIT against the broader economic headwinds experienced last year. I'm attracted to the breadth of the portfolio and a balance sheet which held $1.3 billion in total liquidity as of the end of the quarter. This was formed from $86 million in cash and a $1.25 billion undrawn credit facility. Annualized net debt to EBITDA stood at roughly 6x and is set to improve over 2023 as occupancy moves higher and new developments come online.

The Preferreds Yield Versus The Commons

Income investors are constantly pushing for optimal yields, this describes payouts that are both simultaneously large enough to meet respective income targets but that don't create exposure to a dividend cut. Federal Realty's Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:FRT.PC) offer a $1.25 annual coupon for a 5.7% yield on cost.

QuantumOnline

Not only is this quarterly distributed yield around 177 basis points higher than the yield currently available on the commons, but the preferreds also trade at a 12.68% discount to their $25 redemption value. They're trading past their September 29, 2022 redemption date so Federal can choose to fully redeem them at any time, but I think this is unlikely in the near term with a coupon rate financed when the average Fed funds rate was 1%.

The Series C is essentially a fixed-income security which means less downside volatility on capital but Federal is in a unique position where its preferreds offer a higher yield than its commons even with there being a marginal divergence in the price performance of the respective securities.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last 12 months, the Series C are down by 5.21% on a total return basis compared to a loss of 3.85% for the commons. However, zoom out to five years and the Series C are up by 23.72% versus a gain of 18.77% for the commons. The divergence was particularly marked last year when still rising Fed funds rate sparked a mini-crisis for REITs and drove valuations down to multi-year lows. Hence, whilst the preferreds do not provide exposure to any future dividend hikes, they offer comparative stability in times of macroeconomic uncertainty and angst. The Series C hold the potential of fully closing their discount to par this year to set the stage for what could be total returns of just over 18%. Overall, I'm neutral on starting a position in Federal but I'm leaning towards the preferreds here.