Introduction

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is all over the news once again for a derailment in Ohio and another one in Detroit. As an investor interested in the industry, I am researching the company and trying to understand what is going on. While I believe the cleanup costs of such an accident may be high, from an investor point of view, such an episode shouldn't worry much, if it were a single one. In fact, the company is reported to have borrowed $100 million from its credit line after the Ohio crash. All in all, it isn't a big sum and most of it is covered by insurance. But what is more concerning is that the company has seen more than one of these happen in recent years.

In this article, I would like to go over this issue while looking also at the most recent quarterly report to see both how the company's financials are doing and how it is operating in terms of safety and efficiency.

Summary of previous coverage

As some SA readers may know, I started covering class-1 railroads after I learned from Buffett's shareholder letters how he came to realize that this industry was interesting. In particular, I pointed out how he assesses railroads paying attention to a few metrics that are not usually shown in the highlights of the result presentations. In fact, Buffett pays attention, above all, to two main metrics: earning power and return on capital employed. With earning power he understands how well a company can withstand any economic downturn. In addition, he considers efficiency a major part of how a railroad is run.

Overall, Norfolk Southern wasn't as impressive as other railroads if looked at through the lens of these metrics. Its earning power was just above 6, the operating ratio was above 60%, fuel efficiency was poor and ROIC was decent at 13.8%. In addition, I pointed out an issue Norfolk seemed to have: the capital spent on buyback seemed to be funded by newly issued debt.

Norfolk Southern After Q4 2022

For those who don't know the company, here is a map showing its network in the East coast.

Now, Norfolk usually reports its sales outlining three main sources of revenues: merchandise, intermodal and coal. Under merchandise, the company considers four groupings: agriculture products (crops, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, lumber, canned goods, etc.), chemicals (sulfur products, petroleum products, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, natural gas liquids), metals and construction (steel, aluminum products, machinery, cement, minerals, clay, transportation equipment) and automotive (finished vehicles and automotive parts).

As we can see from the slide below, taken from the last results presentation, all three segments contributed to Norfolk's revenue growth.

In fact, the company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 19% compared to Q4 of the prior year and a 14% growth for the whole fiscal year. However, as we know, railroads are not a top-line business and what really matters is what happens as we move down towards the bottom line of the income statement. In other words, for railroads efficiency is even more important than how it usually is for other businesses. So, the question is: was Norfolk able to turn each new additional dollar of revenue into more operating income?

The answer is no, as we can see from the full-year highlights the company shared in its presentation.

Compared to revenue growth of 14%, operating expense outpaced it due to a 19% growth. As a consequence, the operating ratio was well above 60%, coming at 62.3%. Now, for railroads, this is not a good ratio, since 60% is more or less the threshold above or below which we can consider a railroad either inefficient or efficient. There are currently other railroads at 57 or 58%. The final result of this if found in operating income growth of only 8% compared to the 19% growth we started from. So, how was Norfolk able to grow its EPS by 15% YoY? The answer is simple: it significantly reduced its share count through massive buybacks.

While this may be very pleasant for shareholders, I still think the company may have been a bit too bold about buybacks as it seems to have raised debt in order to execute them.

Once again, it is enough to look at this slide to understand how the $2.274 billion of free cash flow is not enough of a sum to cover the $4.277 billion distributed to shareholders during the year, either through dividends or share repurchases.

Now, while this year, other railroads have given out to shareholders a total return not completely covered by the full year FCF, Norfolk seems to be doing this quite regularly. Using the financial data provided by Seeking Alpha, I made this visual graph showing how, for the past decade, Norfolk has usually returned more capital than the FCF generated during the year, with the result of a negative net position that leads to growing debt.

Where should Norfolk put its capital?

Some may ask if this is a true problem. As long as interest expenses are well covered, why should investors worry about the growing debt of the company? Well, I think the news we started from suggests an answer. Norfolk is lagging behind its peers in terms of maintenance and fleet enhancement expenses.

I have already shown in my previous articles how Norfolk's locomotive fleet has an average age above its peers. If we look at its last 2022 annual report (from 10-k) we find out the average age of locomotives in service: 27.6 years. Regarding freight cars the situation is just a bit better with 25.9 years of average age. Norfolk's fleet is old and needs to be renovated. But what puzzles me is the following table Norfolk shares in its annual report:

As we can see the table indicates the number and year built for locomotives and freight cars. We see that Norfolk has been almost totally idle in recent years, without building new locomotives and purchasing only occasionally a couple of hundred freight cars in front of a 36,000+ fleet.

In terms of network maintenance, Norfolk installs on average around 500 miles of track per year and surfaces around 4,500 miles per year. The company is however responsible for maintaining 28,400 miles. I think this can be improved, too.

During the earnings call, Norfolk talked a bit about its expected investments with the following words:

we are slated to modernize another 115 locomotives this year, converting them from DC to AC traction technology and giving them a full rejuvenation. These 115 rebuilds will reduce locomotive hauling capability equivalent to 150 DC locomotives, providing additional capacity for growth with fewer assets. [...] Next up, let's talk about our capital investments. Our best-in-class engineering team safely delivered a productive year with more than 520 track miles of rail replaced, the most NS has done in 3 decades. We installed 10% more ties in 2022 than in 2021 with the same level of production teams and our servicing teams worked 27% more track than in 2021.

It seems like the company wants to increase its capex and its investments, but I think Norfolk is not doing so at a pace fast enough to catch up with what it has lacked to do in the past.

Why is this important? There are many reasons to believe the East coast will be rather busy in the next decade as supply chains are shortened and manufacturing is reshored. There will be a lot going on this side of the country and Norfolk is set in a position to benefit from these macrotrends. However, if the company doesn't plan in advance how to meet the predictable freight growth its network will experience, the increased traffic will become a huge problem for the company.

Let's look at the 2023 market outlook the company provided to move on further with these considerations.

With a 2023 market outlook that seems to give the company a little bit of breath after two impressive years, we could be before the last period available for the company to prepare its fleet and its network for what are forecasted to be rather busy years for railroads. However, Norfolk's management didn't share a word about this urgency.

Valuation and conclusion

No way I am going to short a railroad. Even in the worst case, these are companies with solid moats and strong tailwinds going for them. However, given the current situation and the fact I expect capex to significantly increase in the future I still think NSC stock should be rated as a hold. Here below is my revised discounted cash flow model where I get the company to be trading around its fair value.

However, free cash flow may not grow at a compound rate of 5% for the next five years due to higher capex. In this case, the stock may already be a bit overvalued and investors may see it drop a bit.

As for me, I will keep on following the company and the stock but, for now, I am much more comfortable investing into other railroads.