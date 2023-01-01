CreativaImages

Shorting stocks over the long-term is a fool’s errand as the cumulative effects of dividend payments and nominal GDP growth tend to result in heavy losses. However, there are times when shorting can be highly profitable, and I believe such a time is upon us, for three main reasons. Firstly, with overnight interest rates at 4.6%, the interest received from shorting the S&P 500 Futures (SPX) is above the 1.7% dividend yield that you have to pay out. Secondly, nominal GDP growth is poised to slow sharply as the economy enters recession, which suggests earnings and dividend growth will be weak. Thirdly, valuations have risen back into extremely overvalued territory and a downward mean reversion is likely. Finally, cracks are appearing in the bond market and look likely to spill over into the stock market.

Shorting The SPX Is Highly Cash Flow Positive

When shorting stocks, investors receive interest payments for lending the money to borrow the stock, and in return must pay any dividend payments that the stock makes. Currently, overnight USD libor is 2.9% higher than the dividend yield on the SPX, meaning that a short position will yield a steady positive return all else equal. As the chart below shows, the current spread is the highest since November 2007, following which short sellers made a killing.

Overnight USD Libor Vs SPX Dividend Yield (Bloomberg)

Nominal GDP Growth Is Set To Collapse

While shorting the SPX generates positive cash flows as interest rates exceed the dividend yield, a key factor that must be taken into account is the pace at which dividends are likely to grow at, which tends to track the performance of nominal GDP. If nominal GDP growth exceeds 2.9% then shorting will likely generate losses assuming no change in valuations.

1-year breakeven inflation expectations currently sit at 2.9% and real GDP growth is likely to be negative over this period. The Conference Board's Leading Indicator Index, for instance, sits at -6.0% which is consistent with negative real GDP growth over the next few quarters.

LEI Vs Real GDP Growth (Bloomberg, Conference Board)

Money supply growth is also pointing to a collapse in nominal GDP growth. M2 growth is often a good leading indicator of subsequent nominal GDP growth, and it is now in contraction for the first time on record. If CPI growth is faster than money supply growth as is the case at present, this suggests that real GDP is in contraction. I would not be surprised to see nominal GDP turn negative over the next 12 months, particularly if stock market sentiment turns sour and the demand for cash surges, but even if this does not occur, 2.9% seems optimistic.

Valuations Face Downside Risks

The rally in the SPX since the October lows has seen valuations rise back into extreme territory. The price-to-sales ratio is above any other point in history outside the past 2 years, and free cash flows are in decline amid intense downside margin pressure.

SPX PE Ratio, PS Ratio, And Profit Margins (Bloomberg)

The equity risk premium - the difference between expected returns on the SPX and expected returns on cash or bonds - may well be the lowest it has ever been from an ex-ante perspective. For instance, if nominal GDP growth averages 2.9% over the next 12 months and dividend payments follow suit, this would result in 4.6% total returns after taking into account the current dividend yield, which would be in line with current interest rates, meaning a zero percent equity risk premium. Considering that the long-term average equity risk premium is 5%, this suggests that stocks face major downside risks. The SPX dividend yield would have to rise to 6.7% in order for the equity risk premium to return to its long-term average based on the above assumptions, which would require a 75% decline in stock prices.

The Bond Market Is Giving An Early Warning Signal

Renewed upside pressure on US inflation-linked bond yields is putting pressure on corporate bond yields. In 'normal' economic conditions, rising real bond yields tend to coincide with narrowing high yield credit spreads as both are driven by improving economic conditions. However, the Fed's increasingly restrictive policy is now occurring alongside a deterioration in economic conditions which is causing high yield corporate bond spreads to remain elevated. As a result, real high yield bond yields are rising and suggest renewed downside for the SPX.

SPX Vs Real High Yield Bond Yields (inverted) (Bloomberg)

Risks To Consider

Shorting futures is risky in the sense that losses can theoretically be infinite as there is no upper bound to stock prices, and this risk is heightened when using high leverage. Such bearish equity bets are not recommended as an outright position but rather a hedge against long positions. Personally, I am now fully hedged, with my short US equity positions fully offsetting my long equity positions, which are concentrated in emerging markets. I am also aggressively long Treasury bonds, which should also benefit if my short US equity positions lose out.