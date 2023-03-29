Emergent BioSolutions: Positive NARCAN FDA Panel, Divesting Travel Health, Raising Rating To Buy

Feb. 19, 2023 6:27 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)
Summary

  • Emergent BioSolutions has shown a remarkable turnaround since challenging Q3:22 results with a $380 million procurement contract and restructuring plan.
  • Now, a definitive step toward a NARCAN over-the-counter approval.
  • EBS has entered into an agreement to sell its Travel Health business for $270 million, with a potential to earn an extra $110 million.
  • We are raising our price target to $36.00 from $26.00 and rating to Buy from Buy Long-Term.
Investment Thesis

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced that the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee has unanimously voted in favor of approving NARCAN nasal spray for over-the-counter use. While the FDA is not

Exhibit 1: Opioid Overdose Epidemic in the U.S

CDC and Singular Research

Exhibit 2: EBS. Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets

EBS and Singular Research

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

