hamzaturkkol

The future of the US Dollar is not promising. The handwriting is on the wall. “MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN”. The prophet Daniel explained these cryptic words as: “Your days are numbered, you have been weighed and found wanting, your kingdom will be divided up between the Medes and Persians.” (The Book of Daniel, 5). As is known, things did not go well for King Belshazzar of Babylon. He was killed in 539 B.C. when the Persians conquered the city.

The case of the greenback is different. A sudden death of the US Dollar is highly unlikely. 59% of central bank deposits are in dollars, and about 85% of all transactions in the $5 trillion daily Forex markets are in dollars. The US still has the largest economy in the world. There are, however, signs that the reign of the greenback is not going to last forever. The decline is likely to be gradual and may go on for years. According to Roubini there may be a bipolar financial world where the US Dollar is no longer the only main global currency. It is unlikely that there will be a total collapse of the greenback.

At any rate the Saudis have given signs that they are ready to accept currencies other than the US Dollar for oil. At the WEF meeting in Davos Saudi Arabia declared it would accept alternative currencies for oil. The end of the dominance of the petrodollar is only a question of time. It is a question of when, not if. (Saudi Arabia)

The petrodollar is the basis of the dominance of the US currency. Simply putting into question this fundamental pillar of international finance is something investors should pay attention to. The Saudis may only be using the threat of accepting other currencies for oil in order to gain concessions from the US, but then again they may be serious about it. The recent visit to Saudi Arabia of the Chinese leader and close relations with Putin indicate that the geopolitical situation is changing.

Dedollarization

Dedollarization has become a common topic of market observers. An Internet search is revealing because it shows that several countries are considering ways to avoid the US Dollar. Brazil and Argentina are discussing a common currency. If they should agree, this would mean less demand for US dollars in South America. (Latin America)

There are reasons why several countries are looking for ways to avoid the dominance of the US currency. The US has used the currency as a weapon by employing economic sanctions, freezing assets and sometimes outright confiscation as financial means to influence countries that do not follow Washington’s wishes. The most recent example of such practices can be seen in the measures imposed against Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The ruble and the Russian economy have not been ruined by sanctions, and the Russians have so far not been convinced to pull out of Ukraine. What they have done is to increase trade with India and China. It should be clear that this writer is not trying to make propaganda for Russia but rather to show that using the currency as a weapon is not a good idea. Other countries will have seen the power and force of sanctions, and this realization may lead them to consider means of dedollarization.

Another reason for doubt in the strength of the greenback is the debate about the debt ceiling currently on the floor in Congress. We can expect antics similar to what happened in the past before the debt ceiling is raised at the last minute in order to avoid a default. In any case the threat of a default if Congress does not raise the debt limit is not likely to promote confidence in the American currency. Increasing Government spending is probably going to lead to more inflation.

More Inflation

The MSM (Main Stream Media) rejoices that inflation is apparently slowing down. This does not mean that inflation is going to go away any time soon. As dedollarization proceeds, inflation is going to continue because imported goods will be more expensive. The US has a huge trade deficit. and even if recent figures indicate a slowdown in imports, the US depends on imports. See the good article by Wolf Richter on imports. If the US Dollar depreciates and it is profitable to make things in the US, it will still take several years for the outsourced means of production to be shifted back to the continental US.

There is also the obvious problem that the Government in Washington has become accustomed to deficit financing, and the federal debt is probably going to continue to increase beyond the present $31.5 trillion, which is costing $526 billion annually to finance. See the US Debt Clock (U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time). With the Fed raising interest rates, this sum will increase and soon be over $800 billion. That will weigh heavily on a federal budget of $6 trillion. It is unlikely that the politicians in Washington are going to agree on budget cuts that will wipe out the deficit. If budget deficits continue in future, which is highly likely, then the cost of servicing the federal debt could go over $ one trillion annually. The conclusion is that inflation will become even worse.

Hyperinflation

Dr Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy, predicts a US Dollar collapse that will bring on hyperinflation ( Dollar Dies ). The result of the end of the petrodollar will be more inflation and higher interest rates. It is not yet clear whether the Saudis are going to ditch the petrodollar or are only using the threat of accepting payment for oil in other currencies in order to have leverage in trying to get some advantages from the US (see above). ( Washington's Power ) Paul Craig Roberts’ arguments were picked up by RT ( Warning ).

The Bottom Line for Investors

What dedollarization will mean for investors is that high inflation is going to become entrenched in the American economy. The Government will do its part to help inflation continue while the depreciation of the currency in Forex markets will usher in the new age of a multi-polar world, which will mean an end to US hegemony. Investors will have to come to grips with inflation, whether it is the result of disastrous domestic financial management or caused by depreciation of the currency in Forex markets due to dedollarization.

Physical gold is a good hedge against inflation, assuming that the Government does not follow the example of FDR, who practically confiscated physical gold in the US in 1934 during the Great Depression. Investors can secure physical gold outside the US in the hope of avoiding confiscation.

Normally real estate is a good hedge against inflation, but at the present time rising mortgage interest rates have sabotaged the housing market. In this case investing in rental properties is preferable as many people will be forced to rent because they will not be able to afford buying a house.

In a high inflationary environment bonds are not always the best investment because the interest rate paid is usually lower than the rate of inflation. Stocks that pay dividends can be preferable, especially those in sectors that resist inflation. At the present time weapons manufacturers have a bright future as they are getting huge new orders. Tech stocks could also be a good investment as recent layoffs will result in higher profits for the tech sector. Tech companies will be more efficient and thus more likely to turn a handsome profit.