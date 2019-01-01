Clara Bastian/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 1st.

I last covered the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ), an index fund investing in U.S. stocks with above-average free cash flow / FCF yields, in early 2022. In that article, I argued that COWZ's cheap valuation could lead to strong, market-beating returns moving forward, making the fund a buy. COWZ has significantly outperformed relative to the S&P 500 since, as expected.

COWZ Previous Article

COWZ's holdings remain incredibly cheap, and so the fund remains a strong investment opportunity, and a buy. On the other hand, COWZ is currently overweight the volatile energy industry, which increases risks, and might prove to be a deal-breaker for more conservative investors or energy bears. With a 1.9% dividend yield, the fund is an ineffective income vehicle.

COWZ - Basics

Investment Manager: Pacer ETFs

Expense Ratio: 0.49%

Dividend Yield: 1.87%

Total Returns CAGR 5Y: 12.24%

COWZ - Overview

Strategy and Holdings

COWZ is an equity index ETF, tracking the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index. It is a relatively simple index, which includes in the 100 companies with the highest FCF yields within the Russell 1000 index, a broad-based U.S. equity index. Weights are dependent on FCFs themselves, not yields. Weights are capped at 2.0%, to ensure a modicum of diversification. COWZ the Russell 1000 index both have several other inclusion criteria, centered on liquidity, size, etc., criteria, but nothing particularly impactful.

A quick summary of the fund's index / security selection.

COWZ

COWZ's largest holdings are as follows.

COWZ

COWZ's largest holdings all generate significant amount of FCF in dollars, as per the fund's weighting scheme. FCF yields tend to be quite strong too, with some exceptions. These include Meta (META), the fund's largest holding. Meta is one of the largest companies in the world, and so generates significant FCF in dollar terms with a normal, even below-average, FCF yield. It might have been simpler to use a standard market-cap weighting scheme, but this is how the fund works right now.

Data by YCharts

COWZ's focus on cash flow is relatively rare amongst value funds, and, in my opinion, a positive. Earnings can be massaged, accounting book values rarely conform to actual market prices, but cash flow doesn't (easily) lie, and is generally an accurate measure of a company's financial performance. Most value funds focus on accounting earnings and book value, both of which are easy to game, while COWZ focuses on better, more informative FCF metrics.

COWZ provides investors with exposure to most relevant industry segments. The fund is currently significantly overweight energy and materials, while being underweight tech. COWZ's industry exposures are normal for a value fund, but much more aggressive than average. The fund's 31% allocation to energy is particularly aggressive, and means fund performance is moderately dependent on the performance of said industry / oil prices. Most equity index funds, including those focused on value stocks, have much lower energy allocations, in the 5% - 15% range.

COWZ

From the above, it seems clear that COWZ is a reasonably well-diversified fund. COWZ invests in 100 companies from all relevant industry segments, and with the top ten of these accounting for around 20% of its value. Diversification reduces risk, volatility, and the probability of significant losses and underperformance, all important benefits for the fund and its shareholders. On the other hand, broader equity indexes, including the S&P 500, are a bit more diversified, with investments in hundreds of companies.

FCF Yield and Valuation

COWZ focuses on companies with above-average FCF yields, which results in a fund with an incredibly cheap valuation. COWZ itself sports an FCF yield of 12.7%, an incredibly strong figure on an absolute basis, and almost 4x that of the S&P 500. COWZ's 6.6x PE ratio and 2.5x PB ratio are also significantly lower than average, with the S&P 500 sporting a PE ratio of 20.6x, and PB ratio of 2.5x (PB ratio figure taken from ETF.com).

COWZ

COWZ's cheap valuation is the fund's most important characteristic and core investment thesis, and provides investors with several important benefits.

Cheap valuations could lead to significant capital gains and market-beating returns, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations are dependent on many factors, including company fundamentals, broader economic conditions, and investor sentiment. Higher inflation, rising commodity prices, and increased interest rates have caused valuations to normalize since early 2022, with most value equity indexes, including COWZ, outperforming since the same. Outperformance took the form of significantly reduced losses, not gains, but returns could turn positive once economic conditions settle and sentiment improves.

Data by YCharts

COWZ's cheap valuation led to outperformance in the past and could, potentially, lead to further outperformance in the future.

COWZ's cheap valuations has other benefits too. Specifically, cheap valuations are indicative of ample earnings and cash-flows, which serve to reduce the possibility of significant losses, and the magnitude of any losses experienced.

As an example, we have Marathon Petroleum (MPC), COWZ's sixth-largest holding. MPC sports a 21.3% FCF yield, an incredibly strong figure. If MPC's stock price goes down, the company can use its massive cash-flows to fund a massive dividend or stock buyback program, which would increase demand for the company's stock, leading to a higher share price. Losses would be reduced, and, perhaps, even turned into gains. MPC engaged in a massive stock buyback program in 2022, buying more than 30% of shares outstanding. Stock prices soared as a result.

Data by YCharts

Companies with cheap valuations, like MPC, can always choose to combat declining share prices with massive dividend hikes or stock buyback programs, which reduces the magnitude of said share price declines.

Importantly, companies with frothy valuations can't do the above. As an example, we have Tesla (TSLA), with a measly 1.0% FCF yield. Although Tesla does generate some cash, it generates little for a company of its size / market-cap. In the event Tesla's stock price goes down, the company could use said cash-flows to fund a dividend or buyback programs, but these would be small, almost inconsequential. Investor demand would increase, but only marginally so: investors would care little about a 0.0% - 1.0% dividend yield, or from a similar-sized buyback program. Tesla would almost certainly have to endure a collapse of its share price without support from a dividend or buyback programs, so losses could mount. Tesla's share price has declined by 65% in 2022, and there was no dividend or buyback program announced, as expected.

Data by YCharts

COWZ's cheap valuation could lead to market-beating returns and reduced the probability and magnitude of significant capital losses, two important benefits for the fund and its shareholders. These two benefits are somewhat mediated by investor sentiment, so their impact might be muted, although that has not been the case in the recent past.

Performance Analysis

COWZ's performance track-record is outstanding, with the fund consistently outperforming broad U.S. equity indexes and narrower U.S. value equity indexes, both by very healthy margins. Outperformance was particularly strong in 2022, a good year for value stocks and funds, but returns were strong in other time periods too. COWZ did underperform from 2019 to 2021, but only moderately so, and returns were still strong on an absolute basis. In general terms, COWZ's performance has been strong since inception, without any significant periods of weakness.

SeekingAlpha - Chart By Author

COWZ - Looking Back

Finally, a quick look at how COWZ's fundamentals have evolved since my last article on the fund.

COWZ's valuation has improved, with the fund's FCF yield increasing from 9.8% to 12.7%, and with its PE ratio declining from 10.1x to 6.6x. Valuations have improved due to general market weakness, underlying holdings earnings growth, and a shift towards cheaply valued energy stocks (from around 10% to 30%).

As COWZ's valuation has significantly improved these past few months, capital gains and returns could remain strong moving forward. Both are somewhat dependent on investor sentiment, but COWZ's underlying holdings could always engage in massive dividend hikes or buyback programs if share prices start to lag. They have the cash to do so, and some of COWZ's largest holdings, including Meta and MPC, have, in fact, done so.

On a more negative note, COWZ's shift towards energy stocks moderately increases portfolio risk and volatility, and means fund share prices and returns are somewhat dependent on energy prices and industry conditions. Expect moderate underperformance if energy starts to lag, significant if energy prices and share prices crater. Although the fund has always been overweight energy, allocations spiked these past few months, so these are important issues to consider.

As an example, COWZ underperformed the S&P 500 by around 20%, in total, from 2017 through 2021. Energy lagged during said time period, and by a lot.

Data by YCharts

COWZ fared relatively well during the above. Add another 20% in energy, and performance would have been materially weaker, around 20% - 25% lower. COWZ did not seem significantly riskier than the S&P 500 in prior time periods; it does now with such a massive allocation to energy stocks.

Conclusion

COWZ invests in U.S. stocks with above-average free cash flow yields. COWZ's cheap valuation and strong performance track-record make the fund a buy.