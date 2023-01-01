Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) is making headway in becoming an industry standard in the toolkit to adopt cloud technologies. Recent KPIs have been positive with a Net Revenue Retention rate of 134% in Q3 FY1/2023. However, despite signs of growth acceleration, the shares look fairly valued on FY1/2024 Price/sales of 9.7x.

Quick primer

Established in 2013 and listed in December 2021, HashiCorp is a software company that provides technologies to solve infrastructure challenges over cloud adoption, developed by a combination of open-source and proprietary code. The company's cloud operating model automates critical processes in delivering applications, focusing on infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

In Q3 FY1/2023, 73% of revenue was generated in the United States. There were 3,899 customers (growing 63% YoY), which are said to cover a broad range of sizes and sectors, but with a focus on larger enterprises with over 420 of the Forbes Global 2000 as customers. NRR (net revenue retention rate) growth was a robust 134% YoY.

Competitors are said to be cloud platform providers with similar in-house solutions such as AWS (AMZN), Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG). There are also legacy providers with point products such as Red Hat, CyberArk (CYBR), VMware (VMW), and IBM (IBM).

Key financials with consensus forecasts

To benefit from shift to cloud tech

HashiCorp is in a sweet spot, providing cloud-adoption technology as enterprises accelerate their shift toward digital transformation. Q3 FY1/2023 sales growth was high at 52% YoY, with high double-digit growth for customers and NRR.

We want to assess how sustainable revenue growth will be for the medium term and weigh up the current and forecast cash burn profile with its financial position and outlook.

Growth metrics remain steadfast

Generating sales primarily via software subscriptions, we like to use NRR as a core metric to assess growth. With HashiCorp increasing its NRR from 127% in Q3 FY1/2022 to 134% in Q3 FY1/2023 (page 10), we believe this highlights stronger expansion revenue from existing customers. We conclude that the company's technology is delivering value, and that customer success is resulting in cross-sells and falling user churn. We note NRR growth is higher or at similar levels to other DevOps firms such as GitLab (GTLB) which grew NRR by over 130% YoY in Q3 FY2023 (page 26), and Atlassian (TEAM) grew cloud deployment sales by 40% YoY (page 10) in Q2 FY12/2023. HashiCorp is making decent headway in a secular growth market but is not to be fair outpacing its peers. As the benchmark NRR for a subscription business catering to large enterprises is around 125%, the company is executing well.

With a US-centric business, HashiCorp is yet to make a major impact in the rest of the world. Although customer numbers are growing, it is still a fair niche market with under 4,000 customers - Gitlab has over 6,000. Whilst cultivating significant sales overseas may take time, there is still an untapped market for the company to sell into, providing a potentially long runway for growth.

With over 90% of total revenue as recurring, the company's earnings visibility is high. This should mean that with increasing scale, the company should become free cash flow generative in the medium to long term.

The cash burn profile set to continue

HashiCorp recorded a TTM FCF margin of negative 23% in Q3 FY1/2023, a similar level to a year previous at 22% (page 10). Driving topline growth comes at a cost and the company is increasing overall levels of spending in sales and marketing (74% of Q3 sales), R&D (43% of Q3 sales), and general and administrative costs (27% of Q3 sales). With the focus on investing in the business, the company is not clearing the 'rule of 40' with 52% Q3 revenue growth YoY and operating margins of negative 62%. Operating losses are expected to continue into Q4 FY1/2023 and management has given no indication of operating losses to narrow into FY1/2024.

Recent company commentary highlights greater customer scrutiny over procurement, and increasing sensitivity to pricing, particularly for multiyear contracts. Hyper-scale cloud vendors are seeing a slowdown in demand as customers tighten control over cloud spend, which could have an impact on cloud deployments in terms of budget and timing. It should be said that the company currently does not seem to be facing an uphill struggle to grow the business, but it is clearly coming at some considerable cost with increasing losses YoY.

Consensus forecasts (see Key financials table above) appear to be conservative given a notable slowdown in sales growth into FY1/2024 of 27.7% YoY. Market expectations are that the company will continue to burn cash for the next two years - this is not a huge dealbreaker, considering the company remains well-capitalized with a cash pile of USD 1.27 billion.

We conclude here that value creation via free cash flow will not be generated for the medium term.

Outlook for Q4 FY1/2023

The company has guided for a USD123-USD125 million sales range in Q4 FY1/2023, which looks conservative with a flat growth profile QoQ. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be at -42% at the midpoint, highlighting that management will continue to invest in the business to drive growth. FY guidance range for sales is USD463-USD465 million, in line with consensus forecasts.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts, the shares are trading on FY1/2024 Price/sales 9.7x and a negative free cash flow yield of 2.1%. For a growth company with limited fundamental attractions, the shares do not look particularly cheap on paper.

Risks

Upside risk comes from management achieving an attractive balance between business investment to drive sales growth and providing an indication that profitability is within visible reach.

Major success in overseas markets could provide a new driver for growth, although investment costs may have to increase in order to achieve geographic expansion.

Downside risk comes from cost hikes in order to maintain current rates of growth, denoting a trend of diminishing returns.

Although not high-risk, financing activities may be seen by the market as an indication that cash burn will continue for longer than initially expected.

Conclusion

HashiCorp is making progress in becoming a standard software tool in the shift toward cloud technology adoption. Recent KPIs are pointing in the right direction, but it is coming at a price. With limited prospects of the business achieving profitability or generating cash profits, we are neutral on the shares.