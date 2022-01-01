Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

I used to hold Kiniksa (NASDAQ:KNSA) a few years ago, and also regularly covered it. I note from my past writings that my regular opinion about KNSA was that it was a solid but boring stock. That the stock has only gone up 15% in the last one and half years goes to support that opinion. Despite having an approved drug and what was then a late stage pipeline, the stock has remained firmly stagnant.

The reasons are not far to seek. One of the reasons is that the company shelved the Covid-related ARDS indication for mavrilimumab, which used to be in phase 3, and this asset is now back in phase 1 trials. The reason: the asset failed a phase 3 trial and failed to separate from placebo in the primary endpoint of the percentage of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at Day 29. Thus, the pipeline isn’t late stage anymore.

The other issue is lackluster arcalyst sales. Although in the initial months there were earnings beats and so on (I covered some of that), things have cooled down some. I discussed how the total addressable market for arcalyst wasn’t all that large, and in 2022, the company made some $115-$130mn from the asset. For a small company, that’s decent, but that is not going to open up for them the key to the mint. Let's also recall that Kiniksa has a 50/50 profit sharing agreement with Regeneron for arcalyst, while Kiniksa takes care of all costs. The good part is that Kiniksa paid only $5mn in cash to Regeneron for this aging drug, and so they have made very good profit on their investment.

Another somewhat offbeat reason is pig heart transplant. The operation was performed at the University of Maryland in a last ditch effort to save the life of a patient, and some of the technology came from United Therapeutics. However, an immunosuppressive drug called KPL-404 came from Kiniksa. This drug was used on the patient so that his body does not reject the genetically modified pig heart. Unfortunately, the patient died 2 months later, although for reasons that may not have been related to the operation. However, KNSA stock fell as a result. If the operation had been successful, KPL-404 could have immediately turned into a very valuable asset for the company.

Recently, or rather, in August last year, Genentech paid Kiniksa $100mn upfront and another $600mn in future milestone payments in order to license Kiniksa’s fibrosis candidate vixarelimab. Vixarelimab is a fully human antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta, which may mediate the signaling of two key cytokines. In January, the company announced that 2 of 3 cohorts have been enrolled in a phase 2 trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis, and data is expected in 1H 2024.

In February, 2022 as well, the company signed a deal with Huadong of China to market arcalyst and mavrilimumab in that country. KNSA received $22mn in upfront payment and may receive up to $640mn in milestone payments.

A look at the Kiniksa pipeline will tell you a lot about the dismal state of affairs at Kiniksa in terms of their pipeline progress:

It is as if that single approval exhausted the entire company, and there’s been no progress made with the rest of the pipeline. Arcalyst is approved (through Kiniksa) in 2021, and if only the company could have maintained that momentum, they would have been in a much stronger position.

Financials

KNSA has a market cap of $944mn and a cash reserve of $190mn. In 2022, the company had revenues of $122mn from arcalyst. Besides, they also had $65mn in licensing revenue in Q3. Cost of goods sold was $6.9mn, R&D expenses were $16.5mn while G&A were $24.7mn. This gives them a cash runway till 2025, considering the revenue stream.

Bottom line

There’s not a lot more to say about Kiniksa. The earnings call that I read up is also somewhat lackluster. There's not a lot happening; we are waiting for data from mavri and mostly from the phase 2 trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis. Arcalyst sales are proceeding slowly, and while the two new collaboration deals are exciting, data from the Roche deal will take time because vixarelimab has been moved from the indication it was previously pursuing to a new one. All in all, what was true before is still true: KNSA has executed quite flawlessly so far as arcalyst is concerned, however, there just isn’t a lot of momentum. I will sit on the sidelines and wait for things to get more interesting.