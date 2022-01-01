NXP Semiconductors: Strong Q4 Supports Bullish Thesis

Feb. 19, 2023 9:41 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
Summary

  • NXP closed the FY 2022 with strong Q4 results, beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenue and earnings.
  • On a FY 2022 basis, NXP' automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile and commercial infrastructure & others unit were up 25%, 13, 14% and 15% respectively.
  • On the backdrop of an expanding chip demand in the automotive industry, paired with other fast-growing technology verticals such as IoT, the metaverse and AI, NXP is poised to capture an attractive business tailwind through 2030, potentially growing top line at a 10 - 20% CAGR through 2030.
  • NXPI is a 'Buy', and I calculate a fair implied share price equal to $277.36.

NXP Semiconductors company office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

Thesis

I have previously expressed a bullish argument on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). And following a strong Q4 reporting, I am confident to reiterate the thesis. On the backdrop of an expanding chip demand in the automotive industry, paired

NXPI vs SPY 12 months performance

Seeking Alpha

NXPI Q4 2022 Results

NXPI Q4 2022 Results

NXPI Q4 2022 Results - Segments

NXPI Q4 2022 Results

NXPI Q4 2022 Results - Guidance

NXPI Q4 2022 Results

NXP valuation

Analyst Author's EPS estimates and calculation

NXP valuation sensitivity table

Analyst Author's EPS estimates and calculation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

Comments

