Investors have gone after stocks that have a track record of returning capital to shareholders. Goldman Sachs’ Total Cash Return and Buyback baskets have dipped lately, but the two groups are not far from multi-year highs relative to the broad market.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), however, chose to take a large amount of capital with a recent acquisition, and the stock reacted negatively. Let’s take a closer look at this utility.

Total Yield In Focus Since 2021

According to Bank of America Global Research, NRG Energy is an electric & gas-oriented retail company that owns generation independent power producers (IPP) that is transitioning to a self-described consumer services company. NRG has a portfolio of over 5Mn home customers, 150K business customers, and 17GW generation capacity as of December 2021.

The Houston-based $7.3 billion market cap Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a low 7.1 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On February 16, NRG reported GAAP earnings of $5.17 per share and a strong 17% YoY climb in revenue while reaffirming FY23 adjusted EBITDA. The stock had a ho-hum reaction. It’s merely consolidating losses endured after reporting the acquisition of Vivint for $5.2 billion. That leaves less cash to return to shareholders in this high-dividend-yield name. I am concerned about the deal and where it leaves stockholders on the priority pecking order. Also, NRG must figure out how to manage a higher debt burden.

Digging into the earnings report. There are certainly some positive aspects such as customer retention and a solid integration of Direct Energy. I am concerned, though, about ongoing plant retirements in the PJM RTO - the persistent trend away from fossil-fuel generation and toward wind and solar could hurt NRG's portfolio. But 2022 adjusted EBTIDA failed to deliver relative to expectations. So there are mixed factors here. Though the 2023 outlook was reaffirmed in the earnings report last week.

2022 Earnings Review

2023 Outlook

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year and next, but the Bloomberg consensus EPS forecasts are normalized. With a forward operating earnings multiple of 7.4 according to Seeking Alpha, shares appear cheap within a pricey sector.

What’s more, NRG’s EV/EBITDA ratio, at latest check, is just 5.8 - far below the S&P 500’s average. With a high yield, and dividends that are seen as rising over the coming quarters, I see the stock as more attractively priced today than during the middle of last year.

NRG Energy: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

Looking ahead, the corporate event calendar is light following last week’s Q4 results. First-quarter earnings are due out on May 5 per Wall Street Horizon.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a better valuation today, but risks still apparent from the acquisition, how does the chart look? Notice in the graph below that shares have fallen below key support in the mid-$30s. NRG retested that area on a recent rally following the December plunge, but it was promptly rejected. Also take a look at a few other features that do not look good for the bulls.

First, there was bearish RSI momentum divergence late last year on a rally attempt before the gap down. Speaking of the gap, the stock dropped right through support on massive volume two months ago. So, the onus is on the bulls to bring NRG back above resistance – and that could be tough given significant volume by price above the current price.

I would like to see NRG stock rise above $36 before getting long.

NRG: Below Key Support After A High-Volume Gap Down

The Bottom Line

NRG has a better valuation today, but technical damage has been done. I continue to be a hold on NRG stock until the chart improves, though I do like the better EV multiple today.