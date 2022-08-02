Olemedia

Thesis

The Direxion Technology Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) is an ETF falling in the leveraged funds category. The vehicle seeks daily investment results 300% of the inverse performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. When the index sells-off significantly like in 2022, TECS provides for outsized gains. We are of the opinion that leveraged funds like TECS should be used as trading instruments rather than buy and hold vehicles, with distinct holding periods and targets in mind. Please be aware of the FINRA regulatory framework around leveraged products like TECS:

While such products may be useful in some sophisticated trading strategies, they are highly complex financial instruments that are typically designed to achieve their stated objectives on a daily basis. Due to the effects of compounding, their performance over longer periods of time can differ significantly from their stated daily objective. Therefore, inverse and leveraged ETFs that are reset daily typically are unsuitable for retail investors who plan to hold them for longer than one trading session, particularly in volatile markets. Source: FINRA

We view TECS as an efficient capital allocation tool for investors that have sectoral views for defined periods of time. For example, a retail investor constrained by their brokerage balance but with a bearish tech view at the beginning of 2022 could have used TECS to gain the exposure on $300 worth of capital by investing only $100.

A retail investor however, needs to be aware of the leverage decay, meaning that over long periods of time leveraged ETF's results are negatively affected by their build. These instruments are only meant to replicate the underlying index on a 1-day time horizon.

With inflation very sticky and the labor market strong, the Fed Funds curve has been re-priced significantly in the past weeks:

Fed Funds Curves (Bloomberg)

We can see a massive shift up in the implied policy rate, with the terminal rate now over 5.2%. This level might go even higher, dependent on incoming data. What does higher rates for longer translate into? Well risk free rates are the ones used to discount future profits, so companies who are not currently profitable but are expected to generate profits in the distant future should be impacted the most. However, there is a glaring disconnect starting to occur between the bond market and the equity market:

Stocks vs Equity (Bloomberg)

As rates pushed higher on the back of incoming data and the Fed speak, stocks continued their upwards trajectory, pushing valuations higher rather than lower. That is not only puzzling, but also unsustainable. There is a strong historic correlation between rates and equities, and it will mean revert. The most sensitive ones to rates for longer, i.e. tech will feel the brunt of the pain, especially after the mind bogging rally in the past months:

Tech Sector Performance (S&P)

What is interesting about TECS is the fact that it provides for a true hedge. Buying puts has not really worked during this bear market, with VIX making lower lows on the back of massive amounts of trading in zero-day options (0DTE):

VIX Performance (Google)

Have we seen this movie before?

Indeed we have seen this picture before. The first time we covered TECS was in August 2022 when we were thinking that the bear market rally witnessed was coming to an end. We do not have a crystal ball, but our article came out on August 2, 2022 with the market shortly taking a nose dive. Nobody can time the market, but indicators that are stretched tend to mean revert. The respective trade made over 56% in gains. We are seeing a similar set-up here, where all indicators for the current equities rally are over-stretched and it just does not make sense to see such a disconnect between bonds and equities.

Conclusion

TECS is a leveraged ETF. The vehicle seeks daily investment results 300% of the inverse performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. When Tech equities go down in value, TECS moves up. The rates market has re-priced the Fed Funds curve higher in the past weeks, but contrary to expectations, stocks have defied that move, staying higher. There is now a massive disconnect between the bond market and the equity market, which we feel will mean revert. With overstretched indicators and massive year to date gains, tech stocks remind us of the same set-up as August 2022. For retail investors looking to hedge their portfolios, TECS ETF could be a very good choice, with a firm holding period in mind and pre-defined entry and exit points.