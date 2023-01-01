SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote on Toast (NYSE:TOST) last week and wanted to update my rating to discuss the most recent quarterly results.

Data by YCharts

The market didn't like the results. Toast had a nice run-up this year into the earnings report, and took a 20%+ haircut over the past couple of days. Needless to say, anyone jumping in earlier this week saw a bloodbath, and their position entered its own little bear market.

Looking at the numbers, there's still cause for some concern about the company moving from here, but if you are a believer in the long-term story, nothing has materially changed.

Company presentation

There was some deceleration in growth in the quarter. Revenue was up 50% YOY to $759M, with ARR up 59% to $901M, Gross Payment Volume up 49% to $25.5B, and strong location growth of 5500 new restaurants bringing the total to 77,000. Subscription revenue was up 90% YOY and ARPU grew 20% on the year and 50% over the past two years showing strong penetration of the company's add-on products.

Management provided projections for 2023 of 32% revenue growth, and reiterated their goal of a quarterly adjusted EBITDA profit by the end of 2023.

When looking at the company's subscription revenues, it's definitely taken at a higher margin. On Q4, subscriptions accounted for $95M, and cost of the revenue was clocked at $32M, for a 66% margin. Fintech is tougher, with $640M in revenues on $503M cost of revenue, for a 21% margin. Hardware is sold at a loss, but locks restaurants in to a contract and provides the required payment processing, and any professional services for installation are also run at a loss. This all leads to an overall company gross margin of 24%.

Ultimately, take rate has expanded slightly overall to 54 bp's on the most recent quarter for fintech, and the right model to think about the company is more as fintech than SaaS when it comes to the bulk of its revenues.

I talked in my last article about the company's ARR figure. This basically annualizes the monthly average of subscription and fintech gross revenues. However, the bulk of it is materially affected by gross payment volume, so it isn't exactly recurring. By that logic, grocery stores are recurring, as are nearly any other retail outlet.

I think management pushes those terms in order to shift investors' mindsets to the software and the cohorts of SaaS companies running at 80% gross margins, which Toast will never achieve.

Growth did decelerate in the quarter, and management guidance for a revenue growth of only 32% in 2023 is likely what spooked the market here. However, their guidance is really on the US restaurant industry health as much as it is any restaurant adds they pull next year.

Company presentation

As far as the subscription product, all signs are pointed in the right direction. ARPU is expanding, the company continues to do bolt-on acquisitions like the most recently announced purchase of Delphi Display, which will add in to the company's product line-up easily. Delphi will add drive-thru functionality to the ecosystem, opening the door for Toast to penetrate quick service restaurants. The acquisition will not materially affect any of the operating metrics, but will ultimately increase the TAM.

Looking above, you are seeing land-and-expand in action. As restaurants are signing on, they are adding more products over time, and this provides additional stickiness to the revenues, and likely new customers will sign on to more products at the outset as Toast builds its reputation. Management discussed the most difficult portion of market penetration is 10%, and from there they get 1/5 of new locations from referrals. The net retention rate is fantastic. The company is also building out its partner ecosystem for API's on the infrastructure, which has proven successful in improving stickiness and switching costs in other software companies.

Company presentation

Management is hyper focused on expenses. They discussed it at length on the call, and they appear committed to a non-GAAP profitability by the end of this year. I know that's not real profitability, but it's something, and if SBC is the adjustment that brings them negative, the company will actually start generating free cash flow, albeit while diluting the share count.

Toast's market opportunity is massive compared to the company's size today, and though they will never even approach full market saturation (plenty of restaurants in the TAM are never going to get a digital SaaS ecosystem), there is plenty of room still. I'm not overly offended by SBC to allow the company to further fuel growth with their cash. Here's some commentary on expenses from the earnings call:

In Q4, total general and administrative expenses increased 39% year-over-year. Excluding bad debt and credit-related expenses, G&A expenses grew 5% year-over-year as we started to lap the step-up in public company costs and benefit from operating leverage. Bad debt and credit-related expenses totaled $18 million in Q4, which includes bad debt on outstanding receivables as well as liabilities related to Toast Capital and other fintech offerings. Longer term, we expect hardware and services margin to improve as we see the full benefit from shift to lower cost shipping and further supply chain optimization plus increased efficiency in onboarding new customers. Our focus on cost discipline and efficiency will also be evident in G&A. We expect operating leverage starting in 2023 and our underlying G&A expenses to benefit from automation and increased scale over time. Our long-term G&A profile also factors in credit liability expenses proportionate with the growth in Toast Capital.

G&A expenses are the killer. R&D can be justified as we see the company organically pump out new product offerings, and S&M is a given considering the market opportunity and the strategy requires manpower. However, G&A, in general, is the line item you want to see controlled most closely. In Toast's case G&A also includes Toast Capital, which is an offering that is currently used to improve stickiness with customers. Toast uses transaction volumes to underwrite small business loans with a banking partner, and then services the loans directly off a percentage of restaurant sales. There are bound to be defaults as restaurants go under, but loss limits in place should prevent this from completely wiping out Toast.

Company presentation

As a % of revenue, we are seeing improvements over time as the company approaches their goals. In all, with the gross margins the company is operating at, it's likely they are already doing a better job of expense management than many SaaS companies that manage to blow 80% gross margins all the way to long-term unprofitability.

I'm liking some of what I'm seeing with Toast. The company's value proposition is apparent, and the subscription portion of the business is effectively firing on all cylinders. However, if you value the company just off that revenue, it would be trading at 31X trailing sales today, with a 128% net revenue retention rate, payback of 15 months, passing the rule of 40, and 90% annual growth. That's off the charts when looking at the cloud landscape.

If we take the company's long-term projection of 30-35% adjusted EBITDA margins on subscription plus fintech gross profit, the company would have made $153.3M this past year. That margin is well into the future, so there is a ton of scaling to do. In a perfect world, sans growth and at management projected margins, that's 66X adjusted earnings. These numbers are meaningless, but I'm trying to provide some perspective on the company's valuation considering the lack of profitability, and the multiple business lines.

Valuing the company as a fintech, Fiserv (FISV), which operates Clover, trades at 4.21 sales today, while Toast trades at 2.84X forward sales. FISV is profitable, though, so it's not a perfect comparison.

In all, Toast is moving in the right direction. The market didn't like the slowing growth projection it appears. Market forces will ultimately determine overall company revenues based on gross payment volumes. However, the software side of the business is hitting all the marks for me. Toast is rapidly penetrating a space desperately in need of their product, and attach rates and net retention prove out the value proposition. If management hits its goals of expense management while revenues scale, we could be looking at a strong cash-flow generating business in the medium-term. I am willing to wait a couple more quarters for meaningful acceleration in the company's adjusted EBITDA margin, but I'm intrigued and may open a starter position to dip my toes in. I like it better than I did a week ago when I wrote last with the stock 20% more expensive.