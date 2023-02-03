Kameleon007

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) is expected to rise further amid a surprise shift in the macroeconomic outlook. Strong labor market data and a consistent drop in inflation have reduced the likelihood of an immediate economic downturn and increased the chances of a soft landing. Moreover, robust fourth-quarter earnings allayed concerns about an impending earnings recession. In addition to fundamental factors, technical indicators like liquidity and momentum also point to the extension of an upside trend. Therefore, those who missed a fantastic buying opportunity last year can still invest in tech stocks and ETFs like XLK to take advantage of potential gains.

Technology Stocks 2023 Outlook

Despite a pessimistic outlook, 2023 is shaping out to be a good year for tech stocks. In October 2022, I predicted a possible rally in 2023 and suggested investors buy undervalued technology stocks and ETFs like XLK. My prediction proved correct as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has now entered the bull market territory after rising over 20% from its 2022 lows. The fund has gained roughly 13% year to date.

XLK Price Change (Seeking Alpha)

Tech stocks still have a significant upside, so investors who missed a fantastic buying opportunity can still purchase them. I think the low has already been reached for tech stocks, and the current uptrend is not a bear market rally. However, this does not imply that investors will experience a v-shaped recovery in 2023 because there are still many challenges standing in the way of the development of a strong bullish trend. Among the obstacles are the impending recession, high-interest rates, and corporate profits. Nevertheless, an immediate slump is unlikely in the coming months; instead, these risks would only increase volatility for some time. The risk of an immediate economic downturn and severe recession in 2023 has decreased due to the ongoing strength of the labor market and indications of increased business activity. The US added 517,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.4%, the lowest level in 53 years.

Q1 US GDP Forecast (Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta)

A significant upward revision to the GDP forecast for the first quarter also reflects the strong economic conditions. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta increased its outlook for first-quarter GDP growth from 0.7% to 2.5%, which is a significant improvement. JPMorgan (JPM) also raised its first-quarter growth forecast from 1% to 2%, while Goldman Sachs cut the likelihood of a recession to 25% from 35% and expressed greater confidence in a soft landing and low downside equity risk in the near term. Overall, the outlook for technology stocks in 2023 appears positive because stronger economic conditions would encourage tech sector's expansion potential.

Tech Earnings Support XLK's Upside Potential

Q4 Earnings (FactSet.com)

Along with the improvement in the economy, higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings greatly increased investor confidence. The resilient financial performance of the hard-hit technology sector, in particular, surprised investors. Despite Apple (AAPL) falling short of expectations, the information technology sector was the best performer in the fourth quarter, with 79% of companies exceeding earnings forecasts. The high percentage of technology companies beating forecasts reflects the sector's strong performance as a whole and offers more proof that macroeconomic conditions are not as bad as many thought they would be six months ago.

Interestingly, Apple's shares have also held up well despite weaker-than-expected results because investors have ignored recent performance in favor of promising future fundamentals. Microsoft (MSFT), the second-largest tech stock, exceeded both the revenue and earnings forecasts for the December quarter, and it anticipates posting positive year-over-year growth in 2023 and double-digit growth in the following year. Meanwhile, payment technology companies such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are expected to see double-digit earnings growth in 2023. Chip technology firm Broadcom (AVGO) also exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue increasing 21% year over year. Cisco (CSCO), a major networking company, also exceeded expectations for the December quarter, and anticipates revenue to increase by between 11% and 13% year over year in the March quarter compared to the analysts' growth forecast of 5.8%. The company has increased its full-year earnings outlook to between $3.73 and $3.78 per share from its previous range of $3.51 to $3.58 per share.

Valuations and Quant Ratings

Tech Sector Forward PE (Yardeni.com)

Although the forward price-to-earnings ratio of tech stocks has risen due to a strong share price rally over the last two months, the strong earnings growth trend may support valuations and provide more room for price growth. Optimistic economic projections suggest that tech stocks may produce better financial results in 2023 than many had anticipated a few months ago. As a result, the share price could have more room to increase without significantly changing the forward PE ratio.

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF earned a buy rating with a quant score of 4.45. With the exception of the risk factor, the ETF received high grades on the other four important factors. In particular, the ETF received A+ grades on momentum and liquidity, two important factors to gauge future price movement. A high grade on momentum indicates a higher likelihood of an upward trend. I think the current uptrend is well established because investors' perceptions about tech stocks begin to change in response to reports of economic stability. A plus grade on the liquidity factor indicates increased trading activity and investor interest. Moreover, a high liquidity score increases the likelihood of a long-lasting price upside.

In Conclusion

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF is one of the best choices to ride the potential rally in tech stocks. This is because XLK offers broader coverage of the tech sector, while its high beta would help investors generate loftier returns than other growth categories. The downside risk appears to be limited from here in my opinion because strong economic data has reduced the likelihood of a recession and a hard landing.