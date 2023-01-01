cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPY) traded another week in a narrow range with a lower high and a lower low. Is this healthy consolidation or is the rally rolling over?

In an attempt to answer that, a variety of technical analysis techniques will be used to look at probable moves for the S&P 500 in the week ahead. The S&P 500 chart will be analyzed on monthly, weekly, and daily timeframes, then the information collated into an actionable summary at the end with both bear and bull scenarios guided by inflection points.

The Market Narrative

As I see it, there are three competing scenarios for the US economy in the year ahead. The one currently at the fore and driving the S&P 500 higher is basically the Fed's view and involves a period of disinflation, a mild economic slowdown into a soft landing, and rate cuts later this year.

The flip side to this is the "higher for longer" scenario which involves a re-strengthening economy (i.e. no landing at all), persistent, even increasing inflation and a more hawkish Fed. This view has gained traction over February with strong CPI, PPI and retail sales this week following on from the massive NFP and jump in services PMI the week prior. The US dollar and long-term yields have responded with reversals higher, but the S&P 500 has yet to react. Indeed, the S&P 500 may hold up fairly well and move in a sideways range with this backdrop as corporate earnings should recover.

Lastly, the bearish scenario. This is similar to "higher for longer," but with a twist later on as the Fed overreacts to a secondary inflation surge and finally pushes the economy into recession. It's been a surprise how well the economy has weathered the rate hikes thus far, but there could be a point (or rate) when it finally breaks. A deep recession and declining earnings could trigger the next leg of the S&P 500 bear market.

In recent months, technicals have flipped back bullish and reflect a belief in the first scenario, with the second "higher for longer" scenario making inroads in recent weeks and causing a pause in the rally.

S&P 500 Monthly

Friday's sell off held above the previous February low of 4037 so there is no new information on the monthly chart this week. Closing the month around here (4079) and especially below 4070, would be bearish, but there are still two weeks until the monthly bar closes.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

The 4195 high and the 20ma remain initial resistance, followed by 4325 at the high of August.

Minor support is at the February low of 4037, with the January lows a distant 3794.

There are no exhaustion signals in either direction (using Demark methods), although downside exhaustion was very nearly registered in October, so we can say this is being reset with the current rally.

S&P 500 Weekly

While this week's action contained periods of volatility, the range and pattern of the weekly bar is very similar to the previous week and Friday's sell off and recovery mirrored the previous Friday.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

Resistance remains at 4195-4203, with 4325 monthly resistance above that.

Support is at 4015 at the 50ma and the FOMC week's low. A weekly close below this level would be a bearish signal.

An upside exhaustion count will be on bar 7 (of a possible 9) next week.

S&P 500 Daily

A period of choppy consolidation around the 4101 level can be healthy for the uptrend as long as supports hold and there is no bearish price action. Friday's gap below the 20dma and break of the previous week's 4060 low had the potential to be bearish, but the drop held the support highlighted last week at the 4037 pre-FOMC low/the low of February and the recovery into a strong close flipped the bias back to neutral/positive.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

Immediate resistance is 4090-4101 at gap fill from Thursday, the 20dma and the 4101 pivot level. 4195-4203 is the next significant resistance.

Support is at the 4037 pre-FOMC low/the low of February, then the 4015 weekly support, followed by the massive cluster of support around 3940-50 at the 200dma, the broken trendline and TDST support.

No exhaustion signals in either direction can complete next week.

Scenarios for Next Week

Bullish

The S&P 500 has held up fairly well in recent weeks and has been consolidating despite higher yields, a firmer USD, and the shift in narrative towards "higher for longer" rate expectations. Furthermore, it is quite possible that the strong data for January is temporary, and January is known for volatile figures. Should the data cool off and the Fed hold firm, the consolidation can hold 4037 and 4015 to break higher above 4195-4203 and target 4325.

Bearish

Bears need more hot data and must break the weekly inflection of 4015 for a test of the crucial 3940-50 area. Should the Fed start to signal a more hawkish stance and 3940-50 breaks, the next leg of the bear market is likely underway.

Conclusion

Showing relative strength when the narrative is shifting away from the ideal bullish scenario is a plus. While above 4037 and especially 4015, the technicals for the S&P 500 remain positive and it is more likely this period of mild weakness is bullish consolidation rather than a bearish reversal.