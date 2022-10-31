Torsten Asmus

Preferred stocks, also called preferred equities or simply "preferreds," can be a great way for both retirees and non-retirees alike to increase their portfolio income and stability.

If you've come across them before, you know that preferreds usually offer higher dividend yields than the common stocks with which they are associated, and they typically trade at around $25 per share or below.

What are preferred stocks? Why are they attractive options for income-seekers? And why are they particularly attractive right now?

Let's tackle that first question first. Preferreds are one type of capital that companies can use to fill out their total capitalization and fund their operations. In the capital stack, preferreds sit higher on the risk/reward spectrum than all forms of debt but lower than common stock.

In other words, when it comes to claims on the company's revenues, preferreds are lower in priority than debt but higher than common stock. Debt gets paid first, then preferred stock dividends, then common dividends (if management chooses to pay a common stock dividend).

Preferreds are a hybrid type of capital with features that make them similar to both debt and equity.

On one hand, like bonds, preferreds have a par value (or redemption value) at which they can be redeemed at a certain date. Almost always, preferred stocks have redemption or par values set at $25 per share. When preferred stocks trade above their par value, it's usually because interest rates are extraordinarily low and investors are seeking income even if they have to give up some principal.

Unlike bonds, however, preferreds are usually (though not always) a perpetual form of capital. That is, while they have a redemption date at which time management can choose to redeem shares at their redemption value, most of the time management can choose not to redeem them at that time and can instead keep them around indefinitely. This is what the word "perpetual" refers to in the titles of many preferred stocks.

Also, unlike common stock dividends, which management has no formal obligation to pay, most preferreds have cumulative dividend schedules. That is, if for some reason management needs to temporarily suspend payment of the preferred dividend, they are still obligated to pay preferred shareholders the full amount of dividends from any missed quarterly (or monthly) payments.

The "perpetual" part of preferreds makes them somewhat akin to equity in that they have no required redemption date. But virtually everything else about preferreds is more akin to debt.

After all, as for debt, preferreds pay a fixed dividend, similar to the coupon for a bond. Common stock dividends may rise over time, but preferred dividends will be the same until redemption (unless management needs to temporarily suspend payments).

Thus, it isn't terribly surprising to see that the yields on preferred stocks tend to move in close correlation with interest rates more broadly. See, for instance, the yield on the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) against the 10-year Treasury yield:

But as we explained in "MACRO UPDATE: Supply & Demand Coming Back Into Balance," we think the economy is a lot closer to the top in interest rates than the bottom for this rate-hiking cycle. As such, it looks like a good time to be buying preferred stocks.

Fortunately for us, there are some great high-yielding, high-upside-to-par preferred stock options in the REIT space that are worthy of buying right now. Let's cover five of them.

5 Great Preferred Stocks To Consider

While there are numerous attractive preferred stocks available in REITdom right now, we will just highlight five of them that we find highly safe and reliable as sources of income as well as upside.

Preferred Stock Ticker Current Yield Upside To Par Agree Realty Series A ADC.PA 5.8% 37% Armada Hoffler Prop's Series A AHH.PA 7.5% 10% Modiv Inc. Series A MDV.PA 7.6% 6% iStar Inc. Series G STAR.PG 7.6% 0% Urstadt Biddle Series H UBP.PH 6.8% 10% Click to enlarge

Let's briefly cover each one.

Agree Realty 4.25% Series A (ADC.PA)

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a triple-net lease REIT focused on high credit quality tenants in the retail space. Two-thirds of its tenant base is investment grade-rated, but virtually all of its tenants are industry leaders in their particular niche of the retail space such as Walmart (WMT), McDonald's (MCD), and CVS (CVS):

ADC targets highly fungible freestanding buildings that are mission-critical to their current tenants but could also be easily retrofitted for use by another tenant. Critically, ADC also targets properties with below-market rents, which increases the margin of safety by limiting the downside in a tenant default or vacancy scenario.

ADC has a strong, BBB rated balance sheet with net debt to EBITDA of around 5.0x and fixed charge coverage (which includes preferred dividends) of 5.1x.

If you'd like to read our full thesis on ADC as well as an interview with the CEO, click here.

ADC has only one preferred stock, its Series A, which debuted less than a year ago. It is the second lowest yielding REIT preferred stock ever to be issued, behind only a former preferred stock of Public Storage (PSA). This gives an indication of the market's perception of ADC's preferred dividend safety.

Indeed, when we look at how well EBITDA covers ADC's interest expenses and preferred dividends, we get a 5.6x coverage ratio. After interest expenses, the preferred dividend is covered at a >40x ratio.

While ADC.PRA's dividend yield is "only" 5.8%, the preferred stock has a whopping 37% upside to par value because it trades at about $18.20 per share. This poor share performance is not a reflection of preferred dividend safety but rather of the upward movement of interest rates, which could already be reversed in the near term.

Armada Hoffler 6.75% Series A (AHH.PA)

AHH is a diversified property developer with a portfolio of stabilized real estate split almost evenly (by NOI) between multifamily, office, and retail. Its portfolio is concentrated entirely on the East Coast, primarily Maryland and Virginia, although management has decided to make a concerted effort to increase its exposure to the Southeastern states of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas going forward.

We conducted an interview with the COO and CFO of AHH recently, and you can read our notes from that interview by clicking here.

AHH.PA is the REIT's only preferred stock, so unsurprisingly, preferred dividend coverage is quite high. As you can see below, AHH's EBITDA dipped in the last reported quarter, but even before that, the REIT's interest + preferred dividend coverage was very high at 6x:

Preferred dividend coverage alone hovered around 10x in the last three years.

At about $22.7 per share, AHH.PA offers an 8% yield along with 10% upside to par.

Modiv Inc. 7.375% Series A (MDV.PA)

Modiv Inc. (MDV) is a net lease REIT that just went public last year. The REIT has a small and eclectic portfolio of 43 properties, ranging from industrial buildings to standard retail stores to automotive dealerships. Though MDV does have about 1/3rd of its portfolio in office properties as of the second quarter, this is a shrinking portion of the portfolio, as management is making a concerted effort to sell these properties to reinvest in retail and industrial properties such as a 3M (MMM) manufacturing facility below:

How about MDV's balance sheet? Well, MDV does have an above-average amount of leverage, as measured by net debt to EBITDA of 6.9x, although that has come down meaningfully from 8.3x in Q2 2021.

The good news, however, is that MDV has no debt maturing through 2023 and only $13.5 million maturing before 2027. That means the REIT's debt is mostly fixed at around a 4% average interest rate all the way to 2027.

What's more, MDV.PA makes up only 12% of the REIT's total capitalization, which is rather small considering the fact that it is one of only a few sources of unsecured financing for the newly public REIT.

While the chart of EBITDA is chaotic for MDV due to its recent IPO and some portfolio turnover, the recent quarter shows strong coverage of both interest and preferred dividends: 3.1x coverage for both, and 11x coverage for the preferred dividend.

While we are not convinced that MDV presents a good enough reward for the risk involved, we like MDV.PA's combo of a 7.6% yield and 6% upside to par.

iStar Preferred 7.65% Series G (STAR.PG)

STAR used to be a heavily diversified REIT with a portfolio on both the equity and credit side, with assets spread across the real estate spectrum, from ground lease and net lease to office and hotels. But management has made great strides recently to dispose of large chunks of the business in order to concentrate on the company's core specialty of ground leases via its partially owned subsidiary, Safehold (SAFE).

This period of portfolio transformation has jumbled the numbers and increased complexity in STAR's financial documents, which may be adding to investors' caution around both the common stock and preferreds.

What makes the STAR preferreds particularly interesting is the fact that management has stated their plan to redeem all preferred equity when the iStar/Safehold merger closes in 2023. As such, investors may only get one or two more dividend payments from STAR.PG, but they should also get $25 per share, resulting in an attractive risk-to-reward since the downside risk is now limited.

You can read our commentary on the STAR and SAFE combination by clicking here, and you can read our exclusive interview with the CEO here.

Urstadt Biddle Properties 6.25% Series H (UBP.PH)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP) is a grocery-anchored retail REIT focused entirely on the New York tri-state area surrounding New York City. These highly affluent suburbs are exactly where high-income urbanites fled at the beginning of COVID-19, purchasing homes where they could work remotely. This had beneficial effects on the local economies of these suburbs and also, in turn, on the safety and stability of UBA.

After refinancing a number of mortgages over the last few years, UBA now has low interest locked in for years. And it also enjoys one of the lowest leverage ratios in its retail REIT peer group. With most of that debt in amortizing mortgages, wherein the company pays down the principal each month in addition to interest, UBA's balance sheet is one of the safest in all of REITdom.

That increases the safety of its two preferred stock series as well. In fact, UBA's preferred dividends are actually higher than its interest expenses, a sign of how minimal a burden its debt is on cash flows.

Both interest and preferred dividends are covered at a ratio of 3.2x, and UBA's preferred dividends are covered nearly 6.5x after interest expenses.

UBP.PH hits the sweet spot of preferred dividend safety, a high yield of 6.8%, and high upside to par of 10%.

Bottom Line

REIT preferred stocks (PFFR) have not looked as attractive as they do today since the market-wide selloff in the initial stages of COVID-19. The discounts to par in this area give income investors a rare opportunity to lock in high yields from strong REITs with high-quality assets and reliable cash flow streams.

While these five REIT preferreds look attractive, there are lots of attractive preferred stock opportunities out there today. If you have any questions about a particular one, don't hesitate to ask us. And if you know of another REIT preferred stock that you find compelling, please share it with members on the discussion board!