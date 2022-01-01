Torsten Asmus

Investing has become more complicated for most individuals over the last year. The market has been more volatile, inflation rates remain high, and interest rates continue to rise as well. Dividend and income investors seeking inflation adjusted returns have been forced to be more creative for some time with interest rates having been historically low for most of the last decade, but rates moving up steadily over the last several years has also complicated the investing environment.

One type of investment that has become increasingly popular with income and dividend investors is a fund that sells call options or exchange traded notes to generate additional income. A new fund that seeks to offer investors double digit income returns per year is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ).

Data by YCharts

This fund uses a similar approach as other ETFs that sell covered calls and exchange linked notes to generate additional income. JEPQ is an actively managed fund that primarily sells exchange linked notes against positions and indexes that this fund owns, but also sells options against indexes that this fund does not completely own.

JEPQ HAS a .35% expense ratio and $1.57 billion in assets under management. The fund makes monthly payouts. Since the fund's inception in May of 2022 this fund has paid out $4.27, for a payout rate of 10%. JEPQ is on track to pay out nearly 13% in annual income from today's share price of $42.75 for the full year. This is an actively managed fund run by three individuals.

The holdings of this fund are 48.12% in technology stocks, 16.24% consumer cyclicals, 15.3% in communication, 6.74% in health care, 6.24% in consumer defensives, 3.37% in industrials, 1.67% in utilities, 1.46% in financials, .46% in real estate, and .40% in energy. The four largest holding of this fund are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN). JEPQ has 10.47% of the fund's assets in Microsoft, 9.56% in Apple, 6.24% in Alphabet, and 5.46% in Amazon. These four companies make up nearly 32% of the holdings of JEPQ.

JEPQ reserves the right to use up to 20% of the fund's cash to sell exchange linked notes and options. The Fund sells the exchange linked notes to generate additional income this ETF payouts out monthly. Exchange linked notes operate similar call options, these instruments will vary in value primarily based on the volatility levels in the underlying investments these instruments are sold against, so the monthly payouts of funds such as JEPQ can be volatile. Selling an exchange linked note against an investment you own is similar to selling a covered call, you are selling some of the upside, and you are receiving income based primarily on the volatility premium in the option. This fund primarily sells out of the out money monthly call options, which are primarily sold against the funds underlying holdings. The monthly payouts of the fund since its inception have varied from $.34 to $.68 cents a share, they have averaged $47.4 cents per share each month. Payments moving forward are likely to be at the lower end of the recent range since volatility levels in the market were at elevated levels for much of the last year. The income this fund pays out is taxed at ordinary income rates.

The largest problem this fund will has for more conservative investors who are primarily focused on income or dividends are the heightened volatility levels because of the lack of diversity of this ETF's holdings. This JP Morgan fund has 32% of the exchange traded fund's assets in four companies. The problem JEPQ faced was that this fund wanted to be an income based technology fund, and there aren't many large cap technology companies that pay significant dividends. JEPQ has been significantly than the Nasdaq since the fund's creation in May,2022. JEPQ is down 15.61% since this ETF was started nearly a year ago, while the Nasdaq is down 8.63% during the same time period, and the S&P 500 is own 5.14% over that nine month time.

Data by YCharts

Diversity isn't just based on which different sectors you invest in, it also matters what percentage of the fund's holdings are invested in individual companies. This fund has also been more volatile than other income based exchanged traded funds such as the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF (JEPI) because this fund is less diverse than that ETF. JEPI for is down only 7.48% since May of 2022, while JEPQ is down 15.61% during the same time period. JEPI is much better diversified fund than JEPQ since the JEPI only invests 16.26% or less of the fund's assets in any one sector of the market and the fund's largest holding is just 1.69% of the overall fund. JEPQ has been slightly less volatile than other income focused exchange traded funds that sell covered calls such as RYLD and QYLD, but this ETF has still been significantly more volatile than the broader indexes and funds such as JEPI.

JEPQ has already paid out $4.27 in dividends since the fund was started in May of 2022, and this fund will likely continue to offer substantive income moving forward. Investors seeking income who are comfortable with above average risks will likely find this fund appealing. Still, many traditional individuals seeking stable dividends will likely still find more conservative ETFs such as JEPI more appealing. JEPQ also takes more risk than other income based funds that use similar strategies focused on selling options to generate income such as RYLD and QYLD, since those funds are more diversified. While JEPQ ETF will likely be appealing to some more aggressive investors, most seeking stable income and dividends can find better value in other investments.