Walmart, Home Depot Among 15 Companies To Announce Dividend Increases In Second Half Of February

Summary

  • When it comes to annual dividend increases, February is the highlight of the year. There were at least 27 dividend boosts that were announced from a wide variety of companies.
  • Widely held companies 3M, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola all boosted their dividends in the first half of the month, with Pepsi announcing a 10% increase.
  • The latter half of February will bring increases from The Home Depot, Genuine Parts, and Walmart, with a double-digit boost from Home Depot.
Walmart store exterior

Walmart will announce its annual dividend increase in the 2nd half of February, extending the company's dividend growth streak to 50 years.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of January, I provided predictions for 23 dividend growth companies that have historically announced

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM, ORI, PRU, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Comments (1)

