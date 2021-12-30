IvelinRadkov

Xeris (NASDAQ:XERS) is projected to report that their full-year 2022 net product revenue will be at the top of their guidance range of $105M-$110M, which will be over 100% growth year-over-year. In addition, Xeris expects their 2022 year-end cash balance to be above $120M. Considering XERS has a market cap of around $189M, we can say that there is a major disparity between the tickers market value and the company’s intrinsic valuation… especially considering the company is maintaining their position that they will hit cash-flow-breakeven by year-end 2023. Despite the lack of correspondence from the market, I still have XERS as a “Top Idea” in the Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service and will continue to accumulate while the market is disengaged.

First, I will provide a brief background on Xeris and will highlight some updates. Then, I intend to review the company's current valuation and will match it up to their growth prospects. In addition, I discuss some downside risks that investors should consider. Then, I will defend why I have XERS as a "Top Idea" in Compounding Healthcare. To conclude, I update the readers on current my strategy and how I plan on managing XERS in 2023.

Background on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris is a biopharma that is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products in a variety of indications. The company’s proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, have provided Xeris with FDA-approved products and a solid pipeline.

Xeris Biopharma Platform Technology (Xeris Biopharma)

At this time, Xeris has three approved products in the U.S. and one in Europe. Gvoke is the company’s ready-to-use liquid glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and comes in three different forms (Gvoke HypoPen, Gvoke PFS, Gvoke Kit). Gvoke is also approved in Europe under the brand name Ogluo. The company’s other approved products came with the Strongbridge merger. Keveyis for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev, for endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Xeris also has a robust pipeline of development programs that utilize the XeriSol and XeriJect platforms.

Xeris Biopharma Pipeline (Xeris Biopharma)

Since merging with Strongbridge, Xeris appears to be gaining momentum thanks to both Recorlev and Keveyis reporting strong growth and Gvoke is getting some traction on the market. As a result, Xeris expects their full-year 2022 net product revenue to fall in the range of $105M to $110M and their year-end cash balance to be above the $110M to $120M range from their previous guidance thanks to an upfront payment from their Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) collaboration. Accordingly, management believes that they “do not anticipate the need to raise equity to fund our operations.” So, it is possible that the company can still make it to profitability without the requirement for additional dilutive funding.

Valuation Disparity

I believe it is safe to say that the 2022 market-wide sell-off hurt speculative healthcare tickers… especially small-cap biotechs that are burning through cash. XERS was not fortunate to escape the selling pressure and the share price has lost about 50% of its value over the past twelve months. Despite reporting triple-digit growth and moving closer to cash-flow-breakeven, XERS stock is still trading at a mind-warping discount for its current and projected sales.

Xeris Growth Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Xeris expects their full-year 2022 total net product revenues to be at the top of the range of $105M-$110M, which means that it is trading under 1.5x price-to-sales.

Xeris Valuation Price-To-Sales (Seeking Alpha)

The industry’s average price-to-sales is between 4x-5x, so we can say XERS is trading at a ridiculous discount to its peers. What is more, the Street expects Xeris to report strong double-digit growth for the next few years and hit around $350M in revenue in 2027, which is under 0.5x forward price-to-sales.

Xeris Analyst Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Typically, I am pretty skeptical of some of these future estimates, but Xeris has the ingredients to extract additional growth from their current portfolio.

For instance, Gvoke’s glucagon market is growing steadily and so are the company’s scripts.

Xeris Biopharma Glucagon Market Growth (Xeris Biopharma)

Gvoke is close to overtaking the legacy glucagon kit in new prescriptions and now has roughly 27.3% of the NRx market.

Xeris Biopharma Gvoke NRx Market Share (Xeris Biopharma)

This is significant due to the legacy glucagon kit still maintaining a leading position in total scripts. So, it is plausible that Gvoke will continue to claim market share from the legacy kit in a growing glucagon market.

Xeris Biopharma Gvoke TRx Market Share (Xeris Biopharma\)

What is more, Recorlev’s numbers are trending up with impressive growth since launching in early 2022.

Xeris Biopharma Gvoke TRx Market Share (Xeris Biopharma)

Recorlev appears to be positioned to continue gaining market share thanks to the FDA granting Recorlev orphan drug exclusivity for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. This provides Recorlev seven years of orphan-drug market exclusivity from its FDA approval back on December 30th, 2021, so we should see the product's growth trends continue their upward trajectory for the time being.

Last but not least, Xeris has several partnered programs that could provide substantial milestone payments in the coming years. The decision of if and when these programs go into the clinic is up to the partner, so we cannot bank on any milestones. However, it is important to note that these partners include Merck (MRK) and Horizon Therapeutics and three programs that involve a “Top 10 Pharma”.

Xeris Biopharma Partnered Portfolio (Xeris Biopharma)

Therefore, I think it is safe to say that the Street’s revenue estimates are justifiable for the next several years. And so, I also think it is safe to say the XERS is trading an absurd discount considering its; current revenue, near-term growth potential, and potential to hit cash-flow-breakeven in the next twelve months… plus, with a bankroll that is expected to get them there without the need of additional dilution.

Finding a Reasonable Valuation

In order to determine what XERS should be valued at, I am going to return to the company’s revenue estimates and will use the industry’s average price-to-sales of 4x-5x. Xeris publicized that they are looking to pull in over $110M for 2022, which is above the Street’s estimate of ~$108M and is roughly 1.5x price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is around 4x-5x, we can say XERS is undervalued for its 2022 estimates, and it is heavily discounted for its projected growth. If we use the 4x-5x price-to-sales, the fair value for XERS would be around $3.50 to $4.50 per share.

Xeris Analyst Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, we have to consider the company is currently still burning cash and has over $138M in debt, so it is unlikely that the market will allow XERS to reach $3.50 in the near future. However, if the company is able to match the Street’s estimates for the next few years, we could see XERS finally be priced in line with its peers.

Risks To Consider

Although XERS is a "Top Idea" in the Compounding Healthcare marketplace service, it is a speculative ticker in the "Bio Boom" Portfolio. Therefore, it still comes with significant risks, including that Xeris is still burning cash at this point in time. So, even if the company has forecasted to hit cash-flow-breakeven this year, the market is most likely going to undervalue the ticker until it is undeniably clear the company is ready to report a positive EPS.

Admittedly, not every product in the company’s portfolio has a heavenly outlook. Keveyis will be under fire now that the FDA approved a generic version (dichlorphenamide), so we should see some erosion there at some point in the future. Indeed, this was known to the company and they could still extract some growth from the Keveyis, but we need to accept that we might see a decrease in sales in the near future.

I will restate a risk that was pointed out in my previous article… “XERS is an underfollowed ticker with little-to-no hype around it.” The company has been recording growth and has managed finances to get the company on the doorstep of profitability… yet, no one cares. I think it is entirely possible that Xeris hit cash-flow-breakeven with record revenues this year, and the market will only oblige with a nice spike in the share price and some “high-five” articles. Investors need to accept that XERS is probably not going to trade at a premium valuation for the foreseeable future.

Certainly, these risks are not incredibly concerning for the company and their business. Nonetheless, they can have an impact on the share price, which can be incredibly frustrating for investors to deal with considering the company’s fundamental outlook.

Personally, I am looking at the long-term trend here, therefore, XERS still has a conviction level of 3 out of 5.

Defending A "Top Idea"

As I mentioned in my previous article, I have a "Top Idea" list in my Compounding Healthcare Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service that contains around sixteen tickers coming from my three portfolios (Bio Boom, Bioreactor, and Healthy Dividends). These tickers offer an actionable trading/investment opportunity in the near term but are worth considering as a long-term investment.

XERS comes from the Bio Boom Portfolio, which means it is still very speculative. However, Bio Boom tickers offer immense upside thanks to elevated volatility that can move the ticker from grossly oversold, to incredibly overvalued in a blink of an eye. Considering the points I made above, I think it is rational to say XERS is in the undervalued state, but it has the prospects to rebound as the company continues to report progress and the market begins to ease the selling pressure on small-cap biotechs. This makes XERS a prime Bio Boom ticker… But XERS is a “Top Idea” thanks to its long-term potential.

Xeris has a differentiated revenue base attributable to their three commercial products in vast addressable markets. Gvoke’s glucagon market is estimated to be around $5B in the U.S. alone. Keveyis is in a ~$500M PPP market in the United States. Recorlev’s Cushing’s syndrome is estimated to be around $2B in the United States.

Xeris Biopharma Products and Markets (Xeris Biopharma)

The markets are growing and the company’s products are just starting to gain traction. So, even if one market begins to slow, or one product stagnates, the other products should support the growth narrative and earnings.

Perhaps the most overlooked feature for Xeris is the company’s exceptional platform technology that can cultivate cutting-edge shelf-stable formulations. The company’s formulation science has attracted some notable partners, including Merck and Horizon. One might not think that the platform technology is not really going to move the needle, but I would point to Halozyme (HALO), and their ENHANZE sub-q formulation technology. Interestingly, I have Halozyme as another “Top Idea” in the Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service because of their ENHANZE technology and their extensive list of powerful partners, who provide Halozyme with hundreds of millions of dollars in milestones and royalties each quarter.

Xeris has compared their XeriJect technology verse Halozyme’s ENHANZE technology. Looking at the figure below, we can see that XeriJect has a few benefits over ENHANZE including the XeriJect being an injectable Sub-Q technology, verse ENHANZE being a sub-q infusion, thus allowing for easy self-injection for the patient rather than going to an office for a provider to perform the infusion.

Xeris Biopharma XeriJect Vs Halozyme’s ENHANZE (Xeris Biopharma)

The other XeriJect benefits include room temperature stabilization and its ability to be loaded into pre-filled syringes, pens, auto-injectors, or pumps. Funny enough, Halozyme is working on their next formulation of ENHANZE to have some of the same aspects as XeriJect, and they also acquired Antares Pharma, which provides them with auto-injector technology.

What’s My Point?

Well, XERS is trading around $1.25 per share at around $158M market cap... whereas, HALO is trading at ~$49 per and over $6.5B in market cap. Indeed, Halozyme has the revenue stream that is expected to swell of the remainder of the decade to justify the valuation, while Xeris is just getting started with their partnership endeavors. However, I believe Halozyme is a great company to use as an example of what Xeris could develop into. A company that has several wholly-owned products and platform technology that Big Pharma and other partners want to employ to give them an edge over the competition and extend IPs through new formulation patents. To be clear, I am not claiming XERS should be valued at $6.5B in the near future, but I am saying Xeris has the components needed to ultimately grow to a similar level down the line.

It is also important to note that Xeris has a hearty pipeline with a number of endocrine programs that could be very unique products to help maintain a long-term growth trajectory. Thankfully, the company is currently in a strong financial position that will allow Xeris to continue to push their three commercial products while keeping the pipeline moving forward. Remember, the company projects their cash equivalents, and investments will be over $120M for year-end with $50M in pre-tax synergies from the Strongbridge acquisition. Last but not least, Xeris anticipates reaching cash-flow breakeven by the year-end of 2023.

Looking at the points above, one can see why I consider XERS as a Top Idea in the Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service. Indeed, one might be a bit confused about a speculative ticker being a Top Idea, but it is about the opportunity. Reminder… XERS is trading at around $1.50 per share, but the ticker should be valued at around $4 per share. I’ll restate a point I made in my previous article, “Indeed, the characteristics listed above are not unique to Xeris, but you would be hard-pressed to find a small-cap biotech with these traits, valuation, and this close to hitting cash-flow-breakeven.”

My Plan

In my previous XERS article, I discussed that I was looking to “dust off my XERS position and restart my accumulation” as long as “the share price is under my Buy Threshold of $2.74.” Well, I did reactivate my position, however, I only pulled the trigger once at $1.25 per share.

XERS Daily Chart (Trendspider)

XERS Daily Chart Enhanced View (Trendspider)

I have remained conservative due to the relentless pressure from what seems to be countless downtrend rays from the February 2021 high. It seems as if every time we see an attractive reversal setup forming, we get another algo grinding XERS to new lows. So, I am going to wait until I see a strong reversal setup, plus several bullish indicators before I really start increasing my sizing. Until then, I will continue to make periodic additions below my Buy Target 1 of $1.56. I still anticipate making several small additions before the end of 2023 in anticipation Xeris will make it to cash-flow-breakeven.

My goal is to get move my XERS position back into a "house money" status as soon as possible. So, I am still arranging to book profits and have set sell orders in the vicinity of $5 per share and $7 per share.

Long-term, XERS is going to be a larger component of the Bio Boom portfolio where I will continue to trade the ticker for at least 5 more years while amassing a “house money” position to be transferred into my "Bioreactor" growth portfolio.