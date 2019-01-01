Oil States International: Shareholder Returns Finally Reinstated, More Is Likely Coming

Feb. 19, 2023 9:08 PM ETOil States International, Inc. (OIS)
DT Analysis
Summary

  • Oil States International endured tough times during the past three years due to the severe downturn following the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • After seeing a cash flow drought during 2021, their results during 2022 saw them turning a corner.
  • As a result, their shareholder returns have been finally reinstated now in early 2023, thereby starting with a $25m share buyback program.
  • Even though I suspect more is likely coming given their positive outlook and solid financial position, I am nevertheless disappointed by the lack of dividends.
  • I feel these provide a preferred path for shareholder returns in their cyclical industry and, therefore, I only believe that a hold rating is appropriate.

Gold Colored 2023 Sitting Over 100 American Dollar Bills - Money Printing and Inflation Concept

Introduction

There were few tougher times in living memory for the oil and gas services industry than those resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, something that Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and their shareholders know all too well after

Oil States International Ratings

Author

Oil States International Cash Flows

Author

Oil States International Operating Cash Flow

Author

Oil States International Capital Structure

Author

Oil States International Leverage

Author

Oil States International Debt Serviceability

Author

Oil States International Liquidity

Author

Oil States International Debt Structure

Oil States International 2022 10-K

DT Analysis
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

