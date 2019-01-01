bjdlzx

Dear readers/followers,

It's actually been some time since I covered Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) - over 2.5 years at this point, and my latest stance on the company was actually a "HOLD", which given the trends since that time, has been positive. Now, in many ways, Tele2 is actually an example of why I, to a larger degree, have been implementing trim and cut targets into my strategy. Back at the time, I was much more of a B&H-forever investor than I am today. I did sell, but not often, and only extremely selectively.

Today, I'm more flexible. Some of you may like that, some may stay more conservative.

But the thing is, I "knew" the company wasn't a "BUY". it was a hold, right? Even then - meaning my overall thesis was correct. I just didn't act with conviction in accordance with that thesis because I love the yield and the extraordinary dividends that the company does pay out. On my own cost basis, I'm still firmly in the positive for the business - but compared to that article, and when I could have sold, I'm actually somewhat in the red.

Here is what I said in my last article.

Tele2 is an excellent company, there is absolutely no doubt about that. One of Sweden's 3 largest telcos, and from certain perspectives, the one most far along in its development in an age of wireless connectivity, IoT, and streaming. Following its M&A with Com Hem, it's in a position to capitalize on some excellent potentials. That's why I own the company, and why, despite what I view as somewhat overvaluation, I'm not selling the company or taking home any of the profits - at least not at this time. That doesn't mean it won't happen. We're currently in a situation where a lot of companies are trading above where they, according to me, should be trading in terms of their fundamental valuation. This opens up for bubble-type overvaluation, which really begs the question of selling at least part of the stake and reinvesting the profit. (Source: Seeking Alpha, Tele2)

Again, I said it but didn't act in accordance with it. You won't find many contributors willing to drill down like this on their mistakes - but I'm always looking to grow and learn as an investor - and I want you to learn, and grow alongside me. So that's what I'm doing here.

It also strengthens my current thesis for Tele2 - which is as follows.

Tele2 Is a significantly undervalued business in 2023.

Tele2 is one of the big three telcos in Scandinavia/Sweden. It owns a major part of the infrastructure, and since its merger with Com Hem, it's also the owner of most of the relevant cable TV and much of the city-oriented internet access network. it was a successful merger that saw Tele2 really catapulted to a market-leading position, and in my personal list among these three companies, I would say that I like Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) the most for its successful, non-content oriented organizations with solid ownership, and Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) the least for its content-oriented and problem-heavy recent set of results and trends.

However, I'm heavily invested in all three - just as I am in other telecommunications businesses like Orange (ORAN), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), and others. It's all about investing at the right time, and if necessary, trimming when the price becomes too high. It's not a "timing" thing, as some would like to suggest. If a company is estimated at X growth with Y dividend and Z peers/overall markets, there is a logical and clear case to be made on why your money might be better invested elsewhere. It's a value consideration.

I failed to fully consider the value perspective years ago, and trim/sell Tele2. Now, however, is not the time to trim or sell Tele2.

The latest set of results confirms a positive trend in a low-valuation context for this telco. 2022 came in at revenue growth of 3% company-wide for the full year, EBITDAaL of 3.4% for the full year, with growth momentum in B2B and B2C in every single one of the company's geographies and vectors. For those who don't fully recall, Tele2 is active in the Baltics and in Sweden, with legacy Sweden acting as stable and as little churn as possible, and the Baltics taking the role of growth for the company.

However, don't mistake this for the company being a growth stock or growth-oriented Telco. In most respects, its focus is on low single-digit growth and income stability. This is also why excessive valuations cannot be accepted for Tele2 - as soon as they do appear, we need to consider acting.

There is quite literally nothing worrying or odd about the group results for FY22. From top-line revenue growth to underlying EBITDA with 3.7% organic growth, to the divestment of T-Mobile NL, it's all as expected. The company's leverage is within the target corridor and is currently at 2.5x Like most other companies in the field, Tele2 works on a business transformation program, which has seen a reduction in cost, and is expected to deliver 1B SEK in early 2023E.

The guidance continues to call for low single-digit growth. That's the "way of the telco". It's what it can deliver, and that's why valuation is key.

Like most other telco's currently covered, the company focuses on the 5G rollout, on controlling its cost, on what it calls sustainable development, and on keeping the growth trajectory as solid as it can. There are very few surprises here.

What about dividends? Well, Tele2 is primarily a dividend play, and the company increased the dividend ever-so-slightly to 6.8 SEK/share. Because there are no more significant assets to divest, or other strategies that would generate extraordinary dividends, that is what we currently are working with.

6.8 SEK also means that the native yield for this telco is currently over 7.2%. Telcos remain one of the best ways to safeguard your money from inflation, due to the high yields, the low valuations, and their relative safety - I don't believe anything is going to be happening to the infrastructure associated with or owned by these companies.

Because Tele2 is primarily a value play going into 2023, let's move to valuation and let me highlight that upside.

Tele2 valuation for 2023 - a positive one

I was on the defense last time I wrote about Tele2 - but I should have stuck more heavily to my convictions and trimmed my position in Tele2. I did not, and this resulted in financial inefficiency - something I do not like. It means that the capital or buying power I had, did not perform as well as it could have, based on actual convictions I do/did have. It's one thing when I can honestly say that I did not expect X to happen.

In this case, I did expect Tele2 to drop from an overvaluation, and I did not act.

I always advocate for acting with conviction, both on the buy and the sell side of things. So, here's me doing that for 2023.

Tele2 is currently undervalued. When the company dropped below 90 SEK, I began heavily loading up. I'm currently at no less than 6.19% Tele2 in my portfolio because some of that has been generating profit again. It's one of my current largest positions in existence. Based on conservative targets and multiples, I believe the company to be at least worth 120 SEK/share - which is a double-digit 20%+ upside from here. Out of 18 analysts from S&P Global following Tele2, 12 of them agree with "BUY" or equivalent ratings, which for a telco is definitely high. Tele2 is down to below 3.5x revenues, 2.3x sales, and trades at less than 15x P/E. Compare to relevant peers both in Scandinavia and in the EU, this is undervalued. Finnish telecommunications trade is far higher, as do some core European ones.

Remember what I said in my last piece?

Unfortunately, Tele2 is the most richly valued of all the Swedish/Nordic telecommunications companies. It has been so for a while now, and I see that staying the same as they continue to provide good rewards and results. While the current yield would indicate a nearly 7% yield on the stock price, remember that this includes the 2019/2020 extraordinary dividend. (Source: Seeking Alpha, tele2)

If you read that article in full, you can't help but get away with the impression that you should consider trimming. I can only hope that if you held, that's also what you did because I did not.

I did not see the logic for estimating a 20-25x P/E multiple for this business, and I still don't. However, based on Com Hem synergies and earnings capacities, I do see a triple-digit share price, and do see at least a 15-17x P/E conservative, which puts us between 110-120 SEK. I was wrong about the dividend normalization. With Com Hem's earnings included, and with current trends and expectations, the company is not expected to have to significantly cut their dividend below the 5 SEK level, and what the company did with the payout this year mostly confirms this. Here is the current forecasts with regard to GAAP and dividends.

Telcos have had to conservatively adjust/right-size their dividends. Telia has already done so. Telenor is the only one that hasn't had to do so over time, and Tele2's M&A and divestment history gives it a very choppy history in terms of its payouts that need to be understood. In order to invest in Tele2, you need to be willing to hold onto the company while it goes through its various phases and climbs back up once again - which I believe it will.

As with all investments and with all businesses, you need to know your targets. Tele2 isn't the sort of company where you invest and never sell - none of the companies I write about, in the end, is that sort of investment. I believe that every company has a "BUY" and a "TRIM" target, where you can invest more profitably elsewhere.

I just happened to personally miss out on it with Tele2.

I have been buying back in as the company has gone through its troughs, and I will be ready to divest if and when the valuations, the fundamentals, and the metrics dictate to me that it is time to do so.

Tele2 is a great business - and I'm willing to hold onto it at any number of valuation ranges. However, due to the limited growth potential of a telco company, this makes it relatively easy to see and decide when it's time to leave the investment behind and go for something else.

I say that price is 120 SEK/share, and this is my thesis for Tele2.

Thesis

Tele2 is one of the 3 large telcos in Sweden and Scandinavia, and it's probably my second-preferred telco investment here in this geography, behind Telenor. It combines appealing mobile services with cable TV infrastructure, generating both an attractive dividend (albeit with some volatility) as well as impressive infrastructure safety.

At anything below 105 SEK, this one becomes an appealing "BUY", and at over 120, I would say it becomes time to look at trimming positions in the company.

Due to this, the current rating for Tele2 stock is a "BUY" with a double-digit upside.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Currently, Tele2 fulfills every single one of my investment criteria.

