PML: We Still Need To Be Careful With Leverage

Feb. 19, 2023 11:05 PM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • PML is a fund I own and recommended to start off the year. After some modest gains, I believe a more cautious tone is warranted.
  • Munis saw an unusually strong January after an awful 2022. I expect the months ahead to be full of ups and downs.
  • Funds like PML look attractive on the surface due to their relatively high yields. But this comes from the use of leverage, which remains a headwind as short-term rates rise.
  • The premium to NAV is nearing 5%, which suggests being selective with buy-in points is appropriate.
Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund's objective is to invest at least 90% of its

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PML, PCK, NEA, VCV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

