South_agency

Thesis:

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is well positioned for growth and presents an investment opportunity. The company has shown a solid performance in the third quarter of 2022, with a YoY increase of 15.4% in net revenue, demonstrating its resilience in adapting to market challenges.

As the demand for surgical services continues to grow, Surgery Partners Inc is poised to benefit from this trend with an extensive network of surgical facilities across the United States. The company delivering high-quality surgical care in a cost-effective and patient-centered manner presents a significant opportunity for growth in the outpatient surgery market. The solid financial performance, strategic focus, and expanding revenue streams make it a potential leader in the outpatient surgical services market.

What do they do?

Surgery Partners Inc provides surgical services to patients across the United States. The company operates over 180 surgical facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and physician practices. It offers a range of services, including orthopedic and spine surgery, general surgery, and pain management procedures. The company focuses on providing high-quality surgical care in a cost-effective and patient-centered manner to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Surgery Partners Inc also partners with physicians and healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive surgical care and expand access to surgical services in local communities.

Recent Corporate Performance:

Surgery Partners Inc Q3 2022 results showcased a steady and positive corporate performance. The company revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 11%, from $559 million in Q3 2021 to $620 million in Q3 2022. However, the company's income statement shows that it has struggled with net losses in recent years, which is a cause for concern for investors. The company's third-quarter 2022 results showed a net loss of $25 million.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Surgery Partners Inc has demonstrated a resilient corporate performance, as indicated by its Q3 results. The company's financial results show its ability to adapt to market dynamics quickly and continue delivering quality surgical care to its patients.

Strengths:

One of the company's significant strengths is its strong performance, as indicated in the third-quarter 2022 results. The company's strategic focus on providing high-quality surgical care and building a solid reputation among patients and healthcare providers has been a critical driver of this growth. Its extensive network of outpatient surgery centers allows the company to provide quality care to patients in a cost-effective and patient-centered manner.

The company's recent acquisition of National Surgical Healthcare also presents an opportunity for further expansion and revenue growth. In addition, this recent acquisition has helped the company to expand its service offerings and revenue streams, which may help to mitigate some of the risks associated with its debt load.

Although the current ratio of the company is above 1, indicating some degree of liquidity, it is not particularly strong. Specifically, the current ratio stands at 1.18. However, the company does possess some significant long-term assets, including a substantial goodwill of $4.1 billion and $1.1 billion worth of property, plants, and equipment. This gives the company a solid long-term asset position.

Weakness:

One of the significant weaknesses of Surgery Partners Inc is its high debt levels, which can limit the company's financial flexibility and ability to invest in growth opportunities. As of September 30, 2022, Surgery Partners Inc's total debt was $3.56 billion, with a long-term debt of $2.58 billion. This level of debt could limit the company's ability to invest in growth initiatives or handle any financial challenges that may arise in the future.

However, it's worth noting that the company has been taking steps to manage its debt. For example, in 2020, Surgery Partners Inc completed a refinancing transaction that helped the company reduce its debt and improve its liquidity.

Another concern was in 2019; Surgery Partners Inc reported a net loss of $75 million, which is a significant decrease from the previous year's net loss of $206 million. The company's net loss continued to increase thereafter in 2020, with a reported net loss of $116 million, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business operations. In the first three quarters of 2021, the company reported a net loss of $71 million, which is a significant improvement from the net loss of $121 million in the same period in the previous While the company has shown some improvement in reducing its net loss, it still has not been consistently profitable.

Looking Forward:

Given that the firm's net income is negative, it is impossible to value the company based on PE multiple bases. The EV/EBITDA multiples and DCF valuation are presented in the charts below. The EV/EBITDA multiple is around 20x, close to its sector median of 17x. Looking at the balance sheets and multiples of peers, DCF is a better way to value this company; intrinsic value by DCF comes out to $43, which is 20% higher than the current market price. Based on the above methods, the average intrinsic stock price is around $46 compared to the $35 the stock is currently trading. It is slightly undervalued at this moment.

My assumptions for the DCF valuation are:

3-Year Beta: 2.681

Cost of equity: 14.7%

Cost of debt: 6.6%

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC): 9.3%

Self

Conclusion:

Although there are concerns that need to be considered, Surgery Partners has caught my attention for a few reasons. One of them is the widespread network of surgical facilities that the company offers throughout the US, which has consistently provided high-quality surgical care at an affordable cost while keeping the patient at the center of its attention. In addition, given the growing demand for outpatient surgical services, Surgery Partners has a significant opportunity to expand in this market. However, this growth may take time.

Additionally, the company's EV/EBITDA multiples are attractive. Yet, despite this, I suggest a Hold on SGRY stock due to the risk of negative income and the high level of debt on its balance sheet.