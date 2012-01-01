Week In Review: China Biopharmas Announce 3 Out-Licensing Deals Totaling $2 Billion

Summary

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma out-licensed US rights for a novel small-molecule EZH2 inhibitor in a $706 million agreement with Connecticut's Treeline Biosciences.
  • A CSPC Pharma subsidiary out-licensed ex-China rights for a Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate to Boston’s Corbus Pharma in a $692.5 million deal.
  • Clover Biopharma launched its COVID-19 vaccine, a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine, in China as a second booster dose for older adults, immunocompromised individuals and individuals with comorbidities.

Deals and Financings

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma (SHA: 600275) out-licensed US rights for a novel small-molecule EZH2 inhibitor in a $706 million agreement with Treeline Biosciences of Connecticut. Treeline is an 18-month-old small-molecule pharma that has raised $473 million for novel drug

