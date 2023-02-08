QQQ: Buyers Show The Way

Feb. 20, 2023 12:08 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)NDX, SPX, SPY, XLK
Summary

  • The QQQ has continued its recent outperformance against the S&P 500, corroborating our thesis of a broad market bottom.
  • Those who seized the opportunity to invest at its December lows gained nearly 20% through its recent highs in February.
  • Amid growing concerns of an impending bubble burst, skeptical investors have speculated about the extent of rampant speculation, but the data tells a different story.
  • The market isn't turning a blind eye to the looming risks, as interest rate futures reflect a more hawkish Fed stance. Instead, it signals that investors are not ignorant.
  • As market volatility is anticipated to rise, how should investors brace for the turbulence ahead?
stock market crash sell-off red finance numbers

bunhill

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has continued its outperformance against the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) through its recent February highs, defying the "bubble" calls by QQQ bears.

We highlighted in our early December article arguing why outperformance could

QQQ/SPY price chart (weekly)

QQQ/SPY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

QQQ price chart (weekly)

QQQ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

