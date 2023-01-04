Alibaba: Valuations Are Too Conservative - A Transparently Bullish Analysis

Feb. 20, 2023 12:30 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)2 Comments
Summary

  • China’s macroeconomic headwinds have turned into tailwinds.
  • Alibaba’s moat will allow it to revert back to financial performance more typical of the company.
  • Alibaba’s growth opportunities, most notably cloud, will provide growth in the medium term.
  • BABA’s valuation is pricing in a remarkably pessimistic future, providing even the most conservative investor a margin of safety.
  • I am a buyer of BABA stock up to $180-$200 a share and will consider selling when it reaches $500-$600.

China International Import Expo (CIIE) - Day One

Lintao Zhang

Introduction:

Tom Hayes, of Great Hill Capital and hedgefundtips.com, has been bullish on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for months now. Despite being an avid listener to his podcast, I didn't take a close look at the stock. I recently did and am

Table

A comparison of US vs Chinese savings during pandemic lockdowns (Author's Table)

Chart

The data is slightly old so the numbers are slightly off but still largely illustrative of Alibaba's dominance in China's retail e-commerce market (Statista)

Trends

Medium-term macro tailwinds in China. Alibaba benefits from all of them (McKinsey Analysis)

ECosystem

Alibaba's complete holdings (Alibaba's FY 2022 Annual Report)

AACs

Alibaba's Annual Active Consumers (Alibaba's FY 2022 Annual Report)

Graphs

China's project public cloud growth and market share by company (China Internet Watch)

Graph

AliCloud is at the inflection point highlighted and circled in red (FourWeekMBA)

Chart

Again, slightly old data but still illustrative. Alipay operates in a duopoly with WeChatPay (LTL Beijing)

Report

Ant Group's only recent public financial information (Alibaba FY 2023 Interim Report)

Table

This analysis is not intended to be predictive, more to be illustrative. To give investors some perspective, something to reference. (Author's calculation, numbers from Seeking Alpha)

Table

Using this table we can choose scenarios we believe to be most likely and estimate a fair value for those scenarios (Author's Calculations)

Table

Free cash flow is always useful to examine in relation to fair value, as it is what us as investors are truly owning (Author's Calculations)

I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

