It's really great to see how an investment prospect can change over time. When share prices change significantly and/or a firm’s fundamental condition evolves, what once was a bad investment can become a mediocre one. What once was a mediocre one can become a good one. One firm that has done incredibly well over the past couple of months, despite me previously standing rather neutral on it, is Watsco (NYSE:WSO), an enterprise dedicated to the air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment space. Most recently, strong performance on its bottom lines has proven to be beneficial when it comes to a boon for shareholders, with the stock soaring in response. While shares aren't the cheapest on the market, when factoring in their recent growth, I do believe that some additional upside might be warranted from here.

Shares have heated up

Back in early December of last year, I decided to change my rating on Watsco. Starting with my first article on the company back in April of last year, I had been rather neutral on the firm, rating it a ‘hold’. Having said that, management continued to post strong results, both on the firm's top line and on its bottom line. This made shares cheaper on a forward basis and ultimately resulted in my move to upgrade the company to a ‘buy’, a rating that reflected my view that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Fast forward to today, and this change in sentiment worked out quite nicely. While the S&P 500 is up 3.7%, shares of Watsco have generated upside of 29.1%.

To understand why Watsco has outperformed the market so much as of late, we first need to discuss how it performed during the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. During that quarter, sales came in at $1.58 billion. That's 4.6% higher than the $1.51 billion generated one year earlier. Interestingly, this sales figure actually missed analysts' expectations to the tune of $25.4 million. Even so, there's no denying that the company benefited from a 2% rise in revenue associated with its HVAC equipment, and to the tune of 6% from its other HVAC products. On a percentage basis, however, the greatest growth came from its commercial refrigeration products. The growth rate here year over year was an impressive 19%. It's a pity that this part of the company accounts for only 4% of its overall revenue.

The real magic didn't happen on the top line. Instead, it occurred on the bottom line. Net income for the final quarter came in at $137.7 million. That's almost double the $78.9 million reported the same quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Total earnings per share came out to $3.55. That beat the expectations that analysts set by $1.43, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 beating expectations by $0.23 per share. In addition to benefiting from a rise in revenue, the company also saw its gross profit margin expand nicely. Selling, general, and administrative costs also fell in relation to revenue. All combined, this had major positive impacts on profitability. Other profit metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for starters, shot up from $29.9 million to $213.1 million. On an adjusted basis, it rose from $113.8 million to $175.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company rose from $127.4 million to $145.2 million.

Even though sales came in a bit on the weak side for the final quarter, the firm's results for 2022 as a whole were robust. Revenue of $7.27 billion came in 15.8% higher than the $6.28 billion generated only one year earlier. Margin improvement, combined with the benefit from increased sales, helped push net income for the business from $418.9 million in 2021 to $601.2 million in 2022. Operating cash flow rose similarly, climbing from $349.6 million to $572 million, while the adjusted figure for this climbed from $551.3 million to $768.7 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business expanded from $637.5 million to $862.8 million.

Based on the data provided by management, shares of Watsco are trading at fairly reasonable levels. The price-to-earnings multiple, for instance, came in at 18.8. This is down considerably from the 27 reading that we get using data from the 2021 fiscal year. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, dropped from 20.5 recorded for the 2021 fiscal year to 14.7 using data for 2022. Another way to value the company is by using the EV to EBITDA approach. In this case, the multiple for 2022 comes out to 13.4. That's a meaningful improvement over the 18.1 reading that we get using data from one year earlier. As I do with other companies that I analyze, I also decided to value the company beside five other firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15.1 to a high of 98.9. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 13.9 to 41.5. In both of these cases, only one of the five firms was cheaper than our target. When it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 10.7 to 30.4. In this scenario, two of the five companies were cheaper than Watsco.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Watsco 18.8 14.7 13.4 Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 20.3 19.7 15.8 SPX Technologies (SPXC) 98.9 41.5 30.4 EMCOR Group (EME) 20.3 17.6 11.0 CSW Industrials (CSWI) 25.0 26.3 15.1 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 15.1 13.9 10.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Although Watsco may have missed on the top line when it came to expectations for the fourth quarter, the firm did handily outperform on the bottom line. Not only did net income rise nicely, but cash flows also followed suit. I wouldn't exactly call this the cheapest prospect on the market, especially after seeing shares rise so much. But for the amount of growth management has achieved in what is admittedly a difficult environment, especially growth on the bottom line, I would make the case that shares perhaps do have a bit of upside potential from here. As such, I have decided to rate WSO stock a soft ‘buy’ at this time.