U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Calendar Is Quieter Than Expected As More Small IPOs Join The Pipeline

Feb. 19, 2023
Summary

  • Two small issuers began trading this past week, only one of which was large enough to be included in our IPO stats, as several deals were postponed or delayed. Two SPACs also priced.
  • Eight IPOs submitted initial filings, the largest of which plans to raise just $29 million, as well as one SPAC.
  • Two small deals are currently scheduled for the short holiday week ahead. We could see sizable launches after Presidents’ Day as more companies finalize year-end financials.

Two small issuers began trading this past week, only one of which was large enough to be included in our IPO stats, as several deals were postponed (SODR, MGRX) or delayed (TRNR, INTS, NRXS

