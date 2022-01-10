Talon Metals: Tamarack Nickel Project Is Progressing Well, U.S. Government Support And Tesla Off-Take Are Positives

Feb. 20, 2023 12:51 AM ETTalon Metals Corp. (TLO:CA), TLOFFAES, AESC, F, F.PB, RIO, RTNTF, RTPPF
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • Talon owns 51% of the underground Tamarack Nickel (sulphide) Project in Minnesota. Talon also has the option to acquire up to 80% of the early-stage Michigan Nickel Project.
  • The U.S. Gov. is supporting Talon Metals' proposed North Dakota nickel processing facility with a ~US$114m grant. Talon already has an off-take agreement with Tesla for 75,000t of nickel-in-concentrate from 2026-32.
  • Market Screener shows a consensus 'buy' rating and a consensus analyst's price target of C$0.98, representing a 135% upside.
  • We rate Talon Metals as a speculative accumulation (high risk/high reward), suitable for a 5-year plus time frame.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

US coins on IRS tax refund check

NoDerog

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing marketplace' on January 17, 2023; but has been updated for this article.

Talon Metals Corp. [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) ("Talon")

Talon is a Canadian company with a focus on producing nickel in the USA

Talon Metals Corp. [TSX:TLO] 5 year price chart

Yahoo Finance

Location map (red stars) showing Talon's 2 nickel projects in USA - Tamarack & Michigan

Company presentation

Details of the JV deal with Rio Tinto

Talon Metals website

Tamarack Nickel Project Resource estimate as of Oct. 2022

Company presentation

As shown below Tamarack has an 11 mile (18km) strike length with significant exploration upside potential

Company presentation

February 2021 PEA results summary

Talon Metals news Feb. 2021

At US$9.50 nickel (& US$3.50 copper) the nickel concentrate after-tax NPV7% rises to US$695m and after-tax IRR of 55.1%

Talon Metals news Feb. 2021

Key highlights of the proposed North Dakota nickel processing facility

Company presentation

A chart showing the 21 projects supported by the U.S $2.8 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (includes Talon Nickel) (circled in red by the author)

U.S DoE

Talon Metals was awarded a ~US$114m grant to develop a nickel ore processing facility in North Dakota to produce nickel for cathodes

DoE Fact Sheet

Screenshot of the Tesla off-take agreement announcement

Talon Metals news January 10, 2022

Talon's nickel concentrate will contain several key metals

Company presentation

Institutional ownership is high led by the Pallinghurst Group (17.2% of shares), Resource Capital Funds (15.7%) and Rio Tinto (6.6%)

Company presentation

A Feb. 2022 quote from the USA Fact Sheet: Securing a Made in America Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

White House Fact Sheet

President Biden supports responsible U.S domestic mining and building a U.S EV supply chain

Company presentation

Talon Metals summary

Company presentation

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
25.92K Followers
Author of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.