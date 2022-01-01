NicoElNino

Description

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) has a powerful technology stack that is utilizes AI to automate processes, and is highly adaptable and capable of digitizing various business processes. In addition, PEGA's platform enables almost any user, even the non-IT trained, to be able to drive process automation initiatives.

PEGA had a very successful 4Q22, with significant revenue and profit growth. Excluding the effect of currency fluctuations, ACV growth was in line with the original guidance of 16% y/y and came in 2% higher than expected. 4Q22 revenue was a lot better than I expected, thanks in large part to the term licenses; this, combined with lower operating expenses, led to significant profitability upside. The strength in the term licenses performance appears to be diversified rather than concentrated in a few very large contracts, which is an important point. My projections for ACV growth in FY23 are roughly in line with management's guidance of 11% to 13% y/y at the midpoint. PEGA also guided to a 10% operating cash flow margin for FY23 and an 11% unlevered FCF margin for FY23. While the year's macroeconomic developments will determine how much of an upside there is to the ACV growth guidance, I believe PEGA can hit guidance, and I expect PEGA to continue demonstrating its ability to enhance its margin and cash flow profile. I expect gross margin and cash flow dynamics to begin improving for PEGA in FY23 as the company completes its cloud transition.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company's future prospects because of its strong execution, and I believe that the current valuation of 3x EV/forward revenue represents a compelling entry point for long-term investors interested in the firm's sticky software asset (90% gross retention rate), large growing revenue base, and improving cash flow profile as it completes its cloud transition.

4Q22 results review

The overall results for 4Q22 exceeded my expectations. Upside in term license drove significantly higher-than-expected growth in total revenue, which was largely attributable to advantageous timing of the deals (closed in 4Q22 rather than 1Q23). Other than that, Pega Cloud performed as anticipated. Operating margins were significantly higher than I (and, I assume, investors) had anticipated. Together, the uptick in revenues and the decline in expenses drove the significant improvement in margins. PEGA stock price has increased by 30% since the release of quarterly earnings, and I attribute this to investor excitement over the company's improving margin profile.

Pega Cloud

Term ACV grew by 12% year over year, setting a new quarterly high for ACV growth. Pega Cloud ACV grew by 25% year over year, an impressive rate of growth at over $450 million in size, especially given the challenging macro backdrop. Pega Cloud accounted for more than 60% of new client commitments in 2022, exceeding the 50% goal set by management the previous year. Pega Cloud is expected to account for 60-70% of new client commitments in FY23, according to the company's management. In my opinion, Pega Cloud is a major factor in the current market sentiment. A quicker improvement in cash flow margin is expected by investors or the consensus the sooner PEGA can complete its cloud transition.

Guidance

The FY23 ACV growth target set by management is between 11% and 13% year over year, a slowdown from the 16% y/y growth seen in 2022. This is due to the fact that 2023 is expected to be a more challenging and less predictable year. This predicts a decrease in FY23 net new ACV to $140 million, from $162 million in FY22. Also, because renewals are heavily weighted toward 4Q23, management expects the majority of ACV and revenue growth will occur in the second half of next year 2H24. In addition, For FY23, management estimates that a 4% reduction in force can save $75 million in expenses, which will help them reach their goal of generating $150 million in unlevered FCF.

Summary

As a result of stronger-than-expected license revenue, PEGA reported a strong 4Q22 with revenue growth that exceeded my expectations. What's more, I'm heartened by the solid development in margin expansion, and I foresee a way towards an even quicker rate of improvement through FY23/24. I'd like to see more sustainable operating leverage from sales efficiency, as increasing scale and slowing spending have been the primary drivers of margin expansion so far. The results were positive, the stock is not overvalued right now, and the cash flow margin is growing, all of which should help drive up the price of the stock. PEGA is a stock I recommend investing in.