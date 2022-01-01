Marcus Lindstrom

In 2022 I started buying shares of REITs in sectors that were out of favor, including cell towers, industrial REITs, and self-storage REITs. These three sectors were perennial outperformers in prior years as they continued to see impressive growth in FFO/share and dividends, along with multiple expansion. As markets struggled in 2022, the rich valuations of these sectors caught up with them, but for long term investors, I think it provided a buying opportunity. The three industrial REITs I had my eye on at the time were Prologis (PLD), Terreno Realty (TRNO), and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). I ended up choosing Terreno as my first pick and put a good chunk of my Roth IRA in the stock. I haven’t written about Rexford yet, but it is near the top of my REIT watchlist right now.

Investment Thesis

Rexford is a fast growing industrial focused exclusively on Southern California industrial real estate. Their markets have several tailwinds which should allow continued growth for Rexford, and most of their lease portfolio rolls in the next five years, which should lead to impressive rent growth. One of the reasons I haven’t bought shares yet is Rexford’s perennially rich valuation, which sits today at a price/FFO of 30.9x. The yield sits at 2.5%, and the dividend growth has accelerated over the last couple years. While I don’t own shares yet, Rexford has been on my watchlist for a while. I plan to buy shares on any meaningful dip, and I’m leaning into the bullish camp with shares just over $60.

Company Overview

While other REITs have a diversified footprint, Rexford has decided to focus all its attention on the Southern California industrial real estate market. While that does introduce some concentration risk for investors, the Southern California market has a lot of characteristics that provide favorable tailwinds for a REIT like Rexford. The market has very low vacancies and diminishing supply of industrial real estate. The lack of developable land along with restrictive zoning rules make Rexford an interesting investment in the country’s highest demand industrial market.

Southern California Market (rexfordindustrial.com)

Rexford’s portfolio is heavily weighted towards three sectors: transportation and warehousing (24.3% of ABR), wholesale trade (21.8%), and manufacturing (20.3%). Despite the geographic and industry concentration, Rexford is diversified among its top 10 tenants, which only account for 12.6% of ABR. Rexford is definitely on the higher growth side of industrial REITs, and I think they will continue to see impressive rent growth in coming years.

Looking at their lease expirations, they have a significant chunk of their portfolio expiring each year until 2027. Basically, anywhere from 13-15% of the leases will expire each year, so over 70% of the leases will roll over in the next 5 years. My guess is that this will lead to impressive growth for years to come. While the biggest long-term risk I see for Rexford is the geographic concentration, I think the business will continue to thrive as one of the best operators in a market with long term tailwinds. Rexford’s quality has become obvious to the market in recent years, but the thing that gives investors pause about Rexford is their premium valuation.

Valuation

Rexford has commanded a high multiple for years and shares currently trade at a price/FFO of 30.9x. If you look below, the share price has only touched the average multiple blue line (a price/FFO of 28.7x) a couple times in the last five years. When you look at the consistent double-digit rates of growth, and the impressive forward growth estimates, I’m not surprised that Rexford is consistently expensive. I just am not sure if there is a huge margin of safety at the current price. With that said, I still lean bullish even if investors have to pay up a bit for Rexford’s impressive real estate portfolio and rapid growth.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

I wouldn’t be counting on multiple expansion, but Rexford has spent most of the last five years above its average multiple, so it could be possible. One thing that could play out in coming years is that Rexford could outpace its projected growth from new acquisitions and rent growth from existing properties. If that happens, buying shares today will probably look like a steal. One of the other things that Rexford has delivered along with their impressive growth in FFO/share is dividend growth.

Accelerating Dividend Growth

Rexford doesn’t have a huge forward dividend yield at 2.5%, but that is the case for most of the industrial REIT sector. However, investors can expect continued dividend growth and if you look at the last couple hikes, the dividend growth has actually accelerated. The dividend hikes were basically in the neighborhood of 10% for years, which is nothing to sneeze at, but that changed with last year’s dividend hike. They hiked the quarterly payout over 30% last year, from $0.24 to $0.315. This year’s hike was another 20%, to $0.38. I’m curious to see if these large dividend hikes continue, but I am expecting 10% hikes moving forward as a conservative estimate.

Conclusion

Industrial REITs struggled in 2022, and Rexford is no exception. Shares are down 25% from their peak above $80 per share but shares still look expensive today. There is no doubt that Rexford has a fantastic real estate portfolio, a strong balance sheet, but the price/FFO of 30.9x doesn’t scream margin of safety in my opinion. They are expected to continue to grow rapidly over the next couple years, and I definitely plan to keep Rexford on my watchlist.

When you look at the Southern California real estate market that Rexford calls home, there are a lot of tailwinds, including favorable supply and demand and low vacancies. Over the next 5 years, most of Rexford’s leases expire, which I think could lead to impressive growth. While the yield of 2.5% isn’t much in the way of current income, I think investors with a three to five year time horizon should consider an investment in Rexford. The dividend growth has actually accelerated in the last couple years, and I think the dividend will continue to grow at double digit rates. Rexford stock is staying on my watchlist for now and I plan to buy any significant drops, but I’m still leaning bullish with shares near $60.