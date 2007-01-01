Kameleon007

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) focuses on medium to long-term U.S. treasuries. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index. The fund's portfolio of U.S. treasuries has an average maturity year of 17.4 years. While there is no default risk as it owns U.S. treasuries, the fund is quite sensitive to rate changes as it owns longer duration treasuries. While we believe the Federal Reserve will eventually win the war against inflation, given that rate will be kept elevated or even higher, investors should not expect capital appreciations in the near-term. Therefore, this fund is only suitable for investors with patience and willing to look beyond near-term weakness.

TLH suffered a rare two consecutive years of losses

TLH had an abysmal record in the past two years. In fact, it has delivered losses of 5.38% and 25.24% in 2021 and 2022 respectively. This poor performance especially in 2022 was primarily due to the rise of inflation that drove the rate much higher especially in 2022. The reopening of the economy, labor shortages, supply chain constraints and the war in Ukraine has resulted in high inflation rates that we have not seen for many years. This rise in inflation has caused the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. The Federal Reserve has raised the Fed fund rate to a level we have not seen since 2007. As a result, the bond market has been impacted negatively.

Investors owning longer duration bonds has suffered more pain than those owning shorter duration bonds. This is because bond prices are sensitive to rate changes. In addition, the longer the duration of the bond, the more sensitive its bond price is to the rate changes. Therefore, longer duration bond funds tend to decline much more than shorter duration bond funds. As the chart below shows, TLH's shorter duration bond ETF peers iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) endured total losses of only 4.62% and 19.79% respectively since reaching the high in 2020. This was much smaller than TLH's total loss of 33.52%. On the other hand, TLH's longer duration peer iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) suffered a much greater total loss of 39.37%.

TLH rebounded in late 2022 but recent inflation data still concerning

While inflation is still quite high relative to pre-Covid era, it has since fallen considerably since reaching the peak in mid-2022. This has sparked a bond market rally late last year. As the expectation for the Federal Reserve to slowdown the rate hike rises, the bond market has shown signs of optimism. Since reaching the low in late October 2022, TLH has rebounded by nearly 15% but the rebound came to a halt in early February. The recent economic data released in the past 2 weeks suggests that there is still a long way to go for the inflation to cool down to the Federal Reserve's target of 2%. Therefore, the expectation that the Federal Reserve will lower its rate before the end of the year is likely too optimistic. Like other bond funds, TLH's fund price has since retreated.

Be prepared for some near-term weaknesses but long-term prospect still intact

For investors owning TLH or seeking an entry point to TLH, we have a few thoughts for your to consider:

Fed fund rate will likely stay elevated for a lengthy period of time. As recent data suggests, we still have a strong job market with 517k thousand jobs added in January. This pushed the unemployment rate to a record low in decades. As a result, wage growth will likely continue to fuel inflation expectations. As cost of labour increases, companies will have to raise prices for their products and services. In addition, retail sales growth of 3% in January suggests that economic activities remain strong. Moreover, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for CPI growth excluding food, energy and rent inflation has remained unchanged at 4.1% for 3 consecutive months since November 2022. These all suggests that the battle to cool down inflation is going to be a long one. There is a famous saying in the investment world, "Don't fight the Fed." If the Federal Reserve has the will to fight against inflation, it will eventually win. Therefore, we believe one day inflation will return to its target level of 2%. If we believe the Federal Reserve will eventually win the battle, then it is likely that 10-year treasury yield will return to the average of 2.4% or lower in the 2010s. The lower the yield drops, the higher the capital appreciation will be for bonds. Given that the average of 2.4% is much lower than the 10-year treasury yield of 3.53% today, we see attractive capital appreciation opportunity in the long run. There may be more pains ahead though. Given that inflation may be very sticky, not only the Federal Reserve will keep the rate elevated, but it may also still hike the rate further albeit at a slower pace. This will bring the terminal rate to 5.5% or higher. As we know, higher rate will impact bond prices negatively. Therefore, there may be near-term weakness in TLH's fund price.

Investor Takeaway

As our analysis suggests, investors of TLH needs to have patience as inflation is clearly not going away in the near-term. In addition, there may be more pains ahead. However, we do see long-term capital appreciation possible as inflation will eventually cool-off if the Federal Reserve has the will to fight against it. Therefore, investors who are willing to take some risks may want to start building a position now and gradually add more shares on any fund price weakness.