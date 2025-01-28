patty_c/E+ via Getty Images

ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR) just declared a monthly dividend payout of $0.08 per share, a 20% decrease from the prior dividend, for an annualized yield of 16.4%. The cut was expected by bulls with the still double-digit yield far in excess of what's available from competing REIT investments.

What comes next? The externally managed mREIT focuses on investing in lower-risk agency residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by US Government-sponsored entities like Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac. The business model is essentially a form of levered arbitrage with Armour's earnings driven by the difference between its cost of financing and income derived from its RMBS.

Declining Net Interest Income And Falling Book Value

The mREIT recently reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter saw a book value per share of $5.78, down sequentially from $5.83 in the prior third quarter and down by 44% from $10.33 in the year-ago comp. This pressure on book value is reflected across all other MBS-focused mREITs as rising Fed funds rate disrupts the levered arbitrage strategy and with Armour's debt-to-equity ratio at 5.8 to 1 as of the end of the quarter. This was up from a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.5 to 1 in the year-ago period.

Net interest income was $11.6 million, down 43.4% from $20.5 million in the year-ago quarter on the back of a net interest margin of 2.59%. This was up 38 basis points from the prior third quarter. However, distributable earnings available to its shareholders was higher at $38.8 million, or $0.27 per share. Whilst it was a miss by $0.03 on consensus estimates, it covered the rightsized 3-monthly dividend with a payout ratio of 88.9%.

This decline in book value forms the core driver of the direction of the commons and can only normalize on the back of broader macroeconomic stability. The risk of further dividend cuts is heightened in 2023 with net interest income from Armour's gross $12.3 billion agency RMBS and US Treasury securities portfolio now under sustained pressure.

Why The Series C Might Be A Better Option

Armour Residential 7.00% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:ARR.PC) pays out a $1.75 annual coupon for an 8.2% yield on cost. Whilst this is around half the yield available on the commons, the monthly paying preferreds offer comparative stability and certainty in regard to the monthly income payouts. There are a number of points to like with the fixed-income like preferreds over the commons.

The coupon has never been suspended and comes with a cumulative clause that all but guarantees that its holders get paid as any unpaid distributions accumulate as a liability to be repaid at a future redemption event. Armour, unlike some other mREITs, did not suspend distributions during the early pandemic panic that saw margin calls handed out by banks wholesale to the industry. Further, with the preferreds ranking higher than the commons on the dividend totem pole, any future disruption to Armour's net interest income will be borne by the common shareholders.

The preferreds have no fixed maturity date but are slotted for redemption on January 28, 2025. Keep in mind this provides the option but not the obligation on Armour to buy back the full $75 million Series C issue for $25 per share. Hence, with these currently trading at $21.30, a 14.8% discount to par value, their holders stand to realize a 33% yield to call. This would see total income payments of $3.3542 until the call date and a $3.70 capital uplift.

This performance opens up a conundrum. Go with the commons and a yield that's 2x that on the preferreds but comes with the material risk of future cuts and a declining book value. Or go with the preferreds with a projected annualized total return of around 16.5% until called. Common shareholders might highlight that it's the income that matters and the 31% decline in the price of the commons over the last 12 months has been buffeted by the fat yield. However, the divergence of historical total returns for both securities even against this yield difference has been huge.

The Series C are down by 7.35% over the last 12 months on a total return basis versus a loss of 17.73% for the commons. Over the last three years, it's a gain of 4% for the preferreds versus a loss of 48% for the commons. The commons are under siege, its net interest income under attack by rising Fed funds rates, its price being compressed by broader economic angst and the specter of a recession, and its book value collapsing. Bulls would be right to state that the prospect of a near-term dividend cut is reduced on the back of the recent 20% cut and a Fed funds rate close to peaking. The safest dividend is one that has just been cut now forms the future mantra for the bulls and they might be right here. I'm neutral on the mREIT with its fat yield indeed enticing, but at risk of falling into a trap, the preferreds offer more certainty in these troubling times.