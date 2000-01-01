Welcome Back in Office filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Office REITs have had a disappointing 2022, but within this sector, I have found a compelling investment opportunity: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI). The best investment ideas may be hard to discover but are obvious when found. I believe OPI fits this bill and my thesis is simple:

Return-to-office will boost rental income and print surprises on renewals OPI is a consistent outperformer among office REITs OPI is mispriced at a deep discount to peers My fair value estimate implies an 81% upside Key risks are mitigated, presenting an asymmetric opportunity

Office REITs have had a tough time in 2022

Office REITs have had a tough time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. 2022 saw the brunt of this weakness as 12-month effective rents for office REITs in the top 5 locations in the US grew at a paltry 4.9%; much below the inflation rate in 2022:

Vacancy rates also saw a sharp increase in Q4 CY22 to 16.6%:

However, I believe the wheels are in motion for a recovery:

Return-to-office will boost rental income and print surprises on renewals

I suspect Q4 CY22's sharp rise in office vacancy rates is an overstated and temporary phenomenon. I note that the majority of tech-layoffs started in Q4 FY22, potentially explaining some part of the spike in lower vacancy rates.

I don't think low office occupancy rates will persist due to increased work-from-home or WFH trends as people are returning back into the office. Commercial Real Estate research firm CoStar notes that after the tech sector layoffs, the bulk of which started in Q4 FY22, large technology firms are reversing remote work policies to more closely monitor employee productivity. As CoStar journalist Katie Burke described:

...the next 12 months are expected to feature companies investing in long-term real estate decisions as they begin requiring more consistent office attendance. (Author's bolded emphasis)

I do not expect the layoffs to leave a prolonged void of activity in the sector since employment has rebounded quickly:

... majority of those laid off in the tech sector during the first half of 2022 rebounded quickly, as 79% found new jobs within three months and nearly 40% were able to gain new employment within just one month - David Caputo, Moody's Analytics for Commercial Real Estate, (author's bolded emphasis)

I believe these trends will not only boost occupancies, but also favorably act to improve lease renewals for OPI. In the Q4 FY22 earnings call, management noted a 5-6% of annualized rental income of vacancy impacts in 2023 due to lease expiries. I believe the positive traction in the return to office trend will position OPI to post positive surprises on lease renewals.

My confidence in this assessment comes from my observation under the tenure of CFO Matthew Brown, which began in Q2 FY19, there is a record of positive beats over consensus expectations, with an average and median beat of 4.6% and 3.2% respectively:

OPI is a consistent outperformer among office REITs

Peers include Cousins Properties (CUZ), Paramount Group (PGRE), SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), Highwoods Properties (HIW), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Kilroy Realty (KRC), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

OPI has been a heads-and-shoulders-above-the-rest outperformer over other office REITs, posting a total shareholder return of -8.2%, corresponding to a massive 37.1% alpha over the median return of -45.3%. I am taking Q2 CY19 as the base reference point here to show that OPI was outperforming its peers even during a bullish market as can be seen below:

Even more impressive; OPI has been a consistent outperformer throughout this entire time period (notice how the dark black line tends to almost always be above the other lines).

What is driving this outperformance?

First is OPI's greater focus on high credit quality tenants. It has the highest amount of its annualized rental income (63%) from investment-grade rated tenants. This is due to 19.7% of annualized rental income coming from the US government, which bears virtually zero risk of default.

This leads onto the second point; the high quality tenants and the more conservative nature of the government sector discouraging work from home trends due to security reasons, has contributed to much higher occupancy rates than office REIT peers. For example, OPI's portfolio occupancy was 90.6% in Q4 FY22, which is well above the industry averages hovering around 50%.

OPI is mispriced at a deep discount to peers

OPI is bizarrely trading at 3.7x LTM P/FFO multiple, which implies a large 40.9% discount to the industry median multiple of 6.3x.

What is the reason for this apparent mispricing? Is it due to high leverage risk?

Reading through other Seeking Alpha authors' articles on OPI, I spot a common theme of high leverage being cited as a concern for OPI. I have a different take on this matter as the evidence shows that EPI's interest coverage ratio is at the same level as the industry median of 3.2x:

I believe this figure on an absolute basis is quite healthy and I do not see material financial distress risks, especially considering my anticipation of office occupancy rebounds that will further boost earnings. Indeed, I find it puzzling that despite its better investment-grade rated tenants profile, OPI trades at a significant discount to its peers.

My fair value estimate implies an 81% upside

All things considered, given OPI's alpha-generating record over its peers, I believe it deserves to trade at the highest multiple:

Conservatively assuming a 10% premium to the current industry P/FFO multiple 6.3x, I arrive at a target multiple of 6.93x. The FY23 consensus estimates for OPI's FFO/share stand at $4.45. Accounting for the company's track record in beating consensus FFO/share estimates by a median of 3.2%, my estimate for FY23 FFO/share comes out to $4.59.

This implies a fair value per share of $31.81, implying an 80.5% upside to the current share price of $17.62.

Key risks are mitigated, presenting an asymmetric opportunity

Office Occupancy Risk

To the market, this seems like a contrarian play since office REITs have lagged the market since 2020. However, I take comfort in the fact that OPI seems to be an outlier in the pack with almost 90.6% occupancy rates versus the 50% of the industry norm. Importantly, management's projections indicate occupancy levels to remain high at 88% to 90% in 2023. And due to their consistent track record of beats, I believe management's words are both credible and conservative. Nevertheless, office occupancy rates and rent appreciations are a key monitorable I will be watching.

Interest Rate Risk

A higher interest rate environment would also be a drag in the stock due to higher interest costs. However, I believe this risk is largely mitigated as the company has locked in 92% of its debt at fixed rates and has no major principal payments due for another 18 months.

Inflation Risk

Finally, a cool-down in inflation is likely to cause investment flows out of real-estate, which is generally seen as an inflation-hedge asset class. However, my view is that inflation is more likely to be a tailwind than a headwind for OPI:

Although the latest CPI showed a fall from 6.4% in January 2023 from 6.5% in December 2023, I believe a higher than expected Producer Price Inflation or PPI is a leading indicator of higher inflation surprises germinating in the supply chains:

January's PPI print came in at 0.70%, which is 30bps higher than the consensus expectations of 0.40%. Over the last 10 years of PPI data, the average surprise has been +1.10bps. So a surprise of +30bps is quite meaningful.

Additionally, based on my calculations using 118 months of data, the chances of a higher actual PPI print in the month succeeding a positive surprise are 14.0%. The odds of another positive surprise in the month succeeding a positive surprise print are much higher at 36.8%. As markets price securities based on expectations, I believe this suggests a meaningful upside risk to PPI and consequently CPI in February 2023.

You can check my calculations on these PPI statistics here.

Summary

There's no contest; OPI has outperformed its office REIT peers, shortly before the pandemic and since then as well, generating 37.1% alpha over the industry median total shareholder returns. Yet, it bizarrely trades at a 40.9% discount to the industry median. Evidence shows that leverage is not excessive versus the industry and in my view, there is limited risk of financial distress. On the contrary, I anticipate a rebound in office occupancies is expected to be a powerful driver of OPI's future performance as companies roll-back work from home policies in a bid to return to the office.

I think OPI presents a very asymmetric payoff since OPI's more resilient tenant portfolio and high proportion of fixed interest rate debt with no principal repayments due in the medium term make it less exposed to two key risks: office occupancy levels and higher interest rates. Regarding the risk of inflation tapering down, causing flows out of REITs, I believe the chances of this are low as latest PPI metrics suggest higher inflation germinating in the supply chains.

All these things considered, I see 81% upside in OPI based upon multiple-rerating and a beat above consensus expectations, as history has suggested. Hence, I rate OPI stock a 'Strong Buy'.