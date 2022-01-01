Roblox Q4 Earnings: Bottom Line Is Concerning

Feb. 20, 2023 2:29 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
622 Followers

Summary

  • Roblox is already up nearly 50% year to date.
  • The gaming platform's growth runway seems weak as the pandemic and metaverse tailwinds fade.
  • Its latest earnings results are underwhelming with the bottom line worsening substantially.
  • The current valuation seems expensive considering the growth.
  • I rate the company as a sell.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

2022 had been a disastrous year for high-beta growth stocks due to macro headwinds, but they have come alive again this year. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is one of them with shares up nearly 50% YTD

Chart
Data by YCharts

Roblox

Roblox

Roblox

Roblox

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
622 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.