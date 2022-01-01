Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

2022 had been a disastrous year for high-beta growth stocks due to macro headwinds, but they have come alive again this year. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is one of them with shares up nearly 50% YTD and 80% above its 52-week low. However, I am very skeptical of Roblox's growth prospects and I don't think it can continue to grow at its previous pace. The company's latest earnings results are very weak with underwhelming revenue growth and a significantly widened loss. The current valuation is also very expensive especially when considering its growth. I think the share price will eventually catch up with fundamentals which should represent meaningful downside. Therefore I rate the company as a sell.

Weak Growth Runway

Roblox is a US-based social gaming company founded by David Baszucki in 2006. It allows users to play and create games through its platform. The company currently has over 58 million daily active users (DAUs), most of which are kids. Roblox gained a ton of traction during the pandemic due to lockdowns, and the metaverse hype further boosted its popularity.

Roblox's revenue growth slowed down significantly in FY22 as the COVID tailwind faded, and I am skeptical about its future growth runway. The company aims to accelerate growth by widening its demographic and investing heavily in immersive communication. Most of Roblox's users are very young and the company is trying to expand its demographic by targeting older users, as its core market is getting increasingly saturated. However, this is very tough as the style and aesthetic of the game do not appeal to adults at all. Just by looking at the avatars and you can already tell the game is dedicated to younger children. The adult gaming space also has a lot more competition and it is very hard to win over meaningful market share without having a significant edge.

The company is also continuing to invest heavily in the metaverse theme. It is introducing more immersive communication features such as voice and facial animation. These are features existing users may try out but it is nothing groundbreaking that can help them attract new users. On the financial side, this also isn't going to help them generate more revenue. It may help improve the engagement rate a bit but that's probably it. The company is spending a significant amount on R&D just for this and I think the capital will be allocated better elsewhere. The hyper-growth phase of Roblox is gone and I'm not seeing any strong catalyst that is going to change that.

David Baszucki, CEO, on the new communication category:

And we continue to see what we believe are the benefits of this new category as we start to rollout voice and facial animation, including the ability for people to be virtually in the same place as they communicate the ability to pick up many queues around human interaction, including eye tracking, arm tracking, which we don't sometimes pick up on the phone or on a video call, the ability to stimulate more and more of the audio that we see in the real world that helps our communication. And finally, of course, what everyone does on Roblox in addition to communicating doing things together. This vision we think has enormous headroom for us.

Q4 Earnings

Roblox reported its fourth-quarter earnings last week and the result was underwhelming, especially the bottom line which was disastrous.

The company reported revenue of $579 million, up 2% YoY (year over year) compared to $568.8 million. Bookings for the quarter were $899.4 million compared to $770.1 million, up 17% YoY (bookings can be seen as a leading indicator for revenue). The growth is mainly driven by stronger holiday spending and the increase in active users. DAUs were only up 19% YoY from 49.5 million to 58.8 million, the lowest increase since FY20. The average bookings per DAUs were $15.29, down 2% YoY from $15.57.

The bottom line performance this quarter was very disappointing. There seems to be no discipline in spending at all. Despite revenue being up just 2% YoY, costs and expenses increased 24.4% from $708.4 million to $880.9 million.

Infrastructure costs were $198.5 million, up 46% compared to $136 million. R&D (research and development) expenses were $248.4 million, up 43.1% compared to $173.6 million. G&A (general and administrative) expenses were also up 34.2% from $59.4 million to $79.7 million. This resulted in operating loss widening over 120% from $(139.7) million to $(309.1) million. The operating margin was negative (52.1)% compared to (24.6%). Net loss worsened by 97.9% from $(147.3) million to $(291.5) million. Free cash flow flipped from positive $77.3 million to negative $(38) million. EPS was $(0.48) compared to $(0.25), down 92% YoY.

Investors Takeaway

Overall, the quarter was pretty bad in my opinion. Bookings were the only acceptable metric in the whole print. The company spent so much on costs and operating expenses yet it still can't manage to show meaningful growth, which signals extremely weak operating leverage. This also dragged down the bottom line with operating losses more than doubled.

Roblox's valuation is also very expensive. It is trading at an fwd EV /EBITDA ratio of 65.5x which is definitely not justified. According to Seeking Alpha's analyst estimate, the company is only expected to grow revenue by 15.4% this year which is pretty low. For context, other high-growth companies such as CrowdStrike (CRWD) are trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.5x while expected to grow revenue by 33% in the coming fiscal year. I do not see why Roblox should be trading at such a lofty valuation when both its financials and prospects are weak. The current rally is purely based on sentiment rather than fundamentals. I think there is meaningful potential downside; therefore, I rate the company as a sell.