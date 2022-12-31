Chawalit Banpot/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The immune system is so powerful that our bodies spend more energy keeping it in check than fighting disease. An untreated Ebola patient will likely die within six to sixteen days. By contrast, an allergic reaction, which berserkly activates the immune system, could kill a person within minutes.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), along with its partners, is trying to explore the potential for harnessing the natural immune system to treat diseases. The technology is still in its very early stages, and there are several hurdles to overcome before it can be implemented in the clinic.

In spite of this, the company has been able to generate revenue from its immunoSEQ platform by forming strategic alliances and seizing opportunities in the relatively untapped molecular diagnostics sector. Although the latter has a far lesser financial prospect than drug development, it is the closest that ADPT can be to the clinical applications of its technology at the present time. Management at ADPT has calculated the total addressable markets in each segment, as shown below.

In the following paragraphs, we explore ADPT's current product lines and future market prospects. Our hold rating mirrors our desire to see consistent operating leverage such as the one demonstrated in Q4.

Revenue Drivers

ADPT is developing two drugs with Genentech, a subsidy of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY), acting as the technology provider for the two projects in return for a $300 million upfront payment received in 2019, to be recognized in installments as the project progresses. Along these lines, management states:

We're making good progress with Genentech on two cell therapy programs. Chad Robins, Q4 2022 Earnings Call

ADPT is entitled to royalty and milestone payments related to the Roche partnerships, constituting a lucrative but highly uncertain revenue potential in the future, conditional to the success of the drug development venture.

In December 2018, we entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Genentech (the "Genentech Agreement") to leverage our capability to develop cellular therapies in oncology. Subsequent to receipt of regulatory approval in January 2019, we received a non-refundable, upfront payment of $300.0 million in February 2019 and may be eligible to receive more than $1.8 billion over time, including payments of up to $75.0 million upon the achievement of specified regulatory milestones, up to $300.0 million upon the achievement of specified development milestones and up to $1,430.0 million upon the achievement of specified commercial milestones. In addition, we are separately able to receive tiered royalties at a rate ranging from the mid-single digits to the mid-teens on aggregate worldwide net sales of products arising from the strategic collaboration, subject to certain reductions, with aggregate minimum floors. ADPT SEC Filings

Instead of monopolizing its technology, ADPT commercialized its Intellectual Property as an immuno-sequencing service under the immunoSEQ brand to pharmaceutical companies exploring the potential of developing therapies using the body's immune system. Currently, immunoSEQ is used in 140 clinical studies conducted by 85 biotech companies. This business model decreases operating costs and risk, providing an immediate source of income. Although likely less than the Roche partnership, ADPT is entitled to milestone payments related to these drug development projects.

IM Segment Revenue (ADPT)

In 2022, ADPT reported an 11% increase in revenue related to its drug-development business (Roche and Biopharma Services Revenue.) Biopharma Services increased 30%, compared to a modest contribution from Roche, whose initial development phase is ending. In 2023, management expects IM revenue to be $92 million - $96 million, representing -6% to -1.2% change in the segment's sales due to an expected decline in amortized revenue from Roche's 2019 pre-payment, partially offset by growth in revenue from Biopharma Services. Given the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of ADPT's collaboration with Roche, our DCF model incorporates an initial decline in Collaboration Revenue of 15% in 2023, followed by a gradual rebound at an annual rate of 10% through 2027.

IM Revenue Forecast (Author's estimates based on ADPT filings)

ADPT is also leveraging its technology in the molecular diagnostics space and currently markets clonoSEQ, a Minimal Residual Disease "MRD" used to monitor cancer prevalence in the body. Physicians use it to monitor disease progression, remission, and relapse in response to therapy. Biotechnology companies are also using clonoSEQ to measure the effectiveness of their therapies in clinical trials. Currently, clonoSEQ is FDA and CLIA-approved MRD test for multiple myeloma ("MM"), acute lymphoblastic leukemia ("ALL"), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"). It is marketed as an LDT for other indications and has become the industry's golden standard. The table below shows sample segmentation according to regulatory and commercial status.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

clonoSEQ test volumes increased 51% in 2022, fueled by a significant increase in newly-hired sales professionals pushing for further market share and community healthcare penetration.

The company expects revenue tailwinds from the MRD segment driven by the launch of clonoSEQ for MM and BLBCL as in-vitro diagnostic products, which use patients' blood instead of bone marrow. This less invasive procedure encourages physicians to request more tests. clonoSEQ revenue driver is the pace of adoption by the medical community. To that end, the company continues to sponsor academic research demonstrating the test's clinical validity. While many molecular diagnostic companies are guiding for lower Average Selling Prices of their tests, ADPT is expecting higher rates, driven by favorable pricing agreements with non-contracted payors.

Recent SEC filings show that the all-time unique patients tested by clonoSEQ since its rollout was about 33,000. Thus, we are at the early stages of market penetration, giving ample growth runway based on the disease prevalence numbers of FDA-approved clonoSEQ indications shown below.

Disease Prevalence New Cases Multiple Melanoma 159,787 34,470 Acute lymphocytic leukemia 107,620 6,660 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia 200,766 20,160 Click to enlarge

ADPT also receives milestone income from biopharma companies using its device to help measure the effectiveness of their cancer therapies under development. This income source has been chunky and relatively small compared to total revenue. Although milestone revenue is hard to predict, its impact on our projection below is minimal.

MRD 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 clonoSEQ $ 81,144 $ 101,430 $ 126,788 $ 158,484 $ 198,105 $ 247,632 % change 44.36% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% Milestones $ 6,000 $ 8,000 $ 10,000 $ 12,000 $ 16,000 $ 20,000 % change -40.00% 33.33% 25.00% 20.00% 33.33% 25.00% Total $ 87,144 $ 115,500 $ 136,788 $ 170,484 $ 214,105 $ 267,632 % change 31.62% 32.54% 18.43% 24.63% 25.59% 25.00% Click to enlarge

Operating Margins

The company expects to achieve a cash-flow break-even by 2026. Our assumptions mirror increasing R&D and operating costs as the company ventures on its efforts to expand the label of clonoSEQ to new indications such as DLBCL, which, although it has gained favorable coverage decisions by Medicare, still requires marketing efforts to win the hearts and minds of Key Opinion Leaders responsible of setting the medical standards of practice, a critical factor for commercial success.

We also assume a fixed stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue. It is common among biotechs to incentivize employees with stock-based compensation, especially when retaining employees requires attractive compensation packages due to labor shortages. For example, a third of ADPT's 43 million stock compensation in 2021 was channeled for non-C-Suit executives, including researchers and sales personnel.

Stock-based compensation as a percentage of total operating expenses has been increasing gradually in the past three years, reaching 17% in 2022. Our model estimates that stock-based payments will remain stable in the next few years. According to these estimates, our model shows that the company will achieve cash-breakeven by the end of 2026.

From these figures, one can conclude that the company's ability to achieve its profitability guidance is predicated on its ability to leverage current expenses into higher revenue growth and a gradual pivot towards profitability, defined as adjusted net income net of depreciation and stock-based compensation. Since the second quarter of 2022, when the new CEO took office, substantial progress has been accomplished, and Q4 of that year saw significant progress in leveraging revenue and profitability. Nonetheless, one should bear in mind that some of the progress is related to one-time restructuring improvements that saw the suspension of multiple product lines, including T-Detect COVID and T-Detect Lyme. Thus, one can't be sure that the operating leverage seen in Q4 and FY22 is repeatable. This uncertainty underpins our hold rating, and until the company demonstrates sustained improvement in profitability, our rating remains the same. Our base-case scenario for the next five years is shown below:

Revenue and profitability forecast (Author's estimates based on ADPT filings)

Summary

ADPT reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with net loss narrowing to $41 million compared to $61 million a year earlier, despite revenue growth of 45%. This kind of leverage is critical to management's non-GAAP profitability plans by 2025.

The company also highlighted its progress in several other areas, including its partnership with Roche to capitalize on its Immunomics platform. Management is also focusing on the clinical development and commercialization of clonoSEQ and plans to expand FDA-clearance of the test into new indications and uses, namely DLBCL and MM in-vitro testing service. All in all, we see a lot of promise in ADPT and its innovation goals.

Looking at the financial forecasts, we see a CAGR growth rate of 20% in the next five years, driven by increased adoption of clonoSEQ, hampered by flat revenue from Roche due to the expected prolonged and uncertain regulatory approval process. We see the highest market opportunity and growth in the Biopharma Services within the IM segment and expect a CAGR of 27% in the next five years.

Our estimate falls at the lower bound of management's medium-term guidance, which pointed to a 20% to 30% CAGR in the coming few years. To achieve its profitability target, ADPT will have to find ways to leverage its operating expenses into higher revenue. As a result, we hope to see Q4's operational leverage repeated by management in the following quarters before raising our guidance and rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.