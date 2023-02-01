designer491

Introduction

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced its Q4 2022 and FY 2022 earnings earlier this week. With the markets closed on Monday, I have taken some time to digest the earnings report and earnings call. As always, I reevaluate the company based on the new information available to determine if it remains an attractive buy.

Q4 Earnings

I wrote about the company not too long ago, so I won't delve into the background of the company. Suffice to say, it is an externally managed commercial mortgage REIT.

Historically, the company has always performed better in Q4, and I was expecting the company to do the same for this quarter. What I did not expect, however, was how great a quarter it was.

Historically, the company has performed well in Q4, recording distributable earnings of $0.41/share in both Q4 2020 and Q4 2021, so it should at least see earnings of at least $1.50/share for 2022. As highlighted above, this ensures that the company will be able to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.35/share

The company recorded $0.44/share in distributable earnings for the quarter, comfortably beating estimates of $0.37/share. This was one of the highest quarters on record and meant the company recorded earnings of $1.55/share for 2022. This was also a record figure for the company, matching the figure set in 2021.

ACRE Q4 2022 & FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

A large part of the company's performance was attributable to the composition of its loan portfolio, with 99% of its loans being floating rate loans and just 68% of its debt being floating rate. This means the company was able to benefit from the current rising interest rate environment and is reflected in its increased net interest margin year on year.

ACRE 2022 Form 10-K

Loan Portfolio

As at the end of 2022, the company's portfolio stood at $2.3 billion, a reduction from the $2.5 billion in Q3 2022. This decrease was due to the company recording over $300 million in repayments and just $56 million in originations, a net decrease of around $250 million. However, it was mentioned during the earnings call by CEO Bryan Donohoe that this was a result of the company being opportunistic with its cash on hand rather than a conscious decision to shrink its portfolio.

The company's portfolio is well diversified, both geographically and in terms of asset class. The latter is especially important due to the pandemic, with the office category experiencing weaker leasing and occupancy trends, and the company has acknowledged as much.

ACRE Q4 2022 & FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

Going forward, the company is looking towards the multifamily, industrial, and self-storage markets for new loans. That being said, it does not mean the company is not open to other property types as well. In fact, the only loan originated in Q4 2022 was for an office property, which management felt provided an attractive risk/reward ratio. Put simply, management will be constantly on the lookout for opportunistic investments while maintaining sufficient liquidity.

ACRE February 2023 Investor Presentation

Dividends

The company maintained its dividend of $0.33/share, along with a supplemental dividend of $0.02/share for Q1 2023. This marks the 9th consecutive quarter that management has maintained its dividends. Crucially, its dividends are wholly covered for by its distributable earnings (1.1x), ensuring that the company is not overreaching to pay out its dividends.

However, it has to be noted that it is unlikely for the company to raise its dividends in the near future. Management has said as much, mentioning that the company will seek to maintain liquidity. Additionally, the 1.1x coverage does not provide much room for dividend growth.

Of course, I would like to state that I am happy with the current dividend as it is, with a yield of around 12% and I would not want to see management increase its dividends for the sake of doing so.

Risks

Looking ahead into 2023, there are some challenges the company will face. While the company's earnings have undoubtedly benefited from high interest rates with the company reporting record earnings for the year, these interest rates have led to challenges as well. The company has observed property owners becoming more cautious in light of the rising rates.

In addition to the above, the company has reported defaults in 3 of its senior loans - 2 of which are backed by mixed-use properties and the other by an office property. That being said, the company is confident it will be able to manage these challenges. For instance, the company took over a property in 2019 when there was a default on its loan, and was subsequently able to sell it in Q1 2022, leading to a positive return overall.

Conclusion

Subsequent to the company's release of its results, share prices rose initially before falling with the rest of the market. Remarkably, the share price is even slightly lower than when I last wrote about the company, resulting in a very attractive dividend yield of 12%.

While 2023 will definitely prove to be a challenging year for the company (3 defaults in under 2 months doesn't bode well), I trust in the management team to be able to successfully navigate these challenges. Additionally, the company continues to trade at a discount to book value, and I believe that this, coupled with the high dividend yield, provides me with a sufficient margin of safety. I have been, and will continue to add to my position in ACRE stock at these prices.