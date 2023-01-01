David Gyung

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is still one of the best-managed mortgage real estate investment trusts available to passive income investors right now.

This is especially true given that I recently wrote an article about Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), which, due to a steepening interest rate curve, is considering a dividend cut in the near term.

Rithm Capital is particularly appealing because it has solid dividend coverage for a 10.5% yielding mortgage trust and is hedged against a variety of interest rate environments, owing to its exposure to Mortgage Servicing Rights.

The mortgage trust's stock is trading at a significant discount to book value, which I believe is unjustified.

Hedged Against A Multitude Of Interest Rate Environments

Rithm Capital has structured its portfolio to profit from a variety of interest rate environments, which protects not only investors' capital but also the dividend, which is the primary reason for most investors to consider the mortgage trust.

Rithm Capital has amassed a sizable portfolio of Mortgage Servicing Rights, which are mortgage assets whose value rises as interest rates rise. Since the Fed is under new pressure to raise interest rates after inflation increased month over month in January, mortgage trusts that provide a hedge against rising rates have valuation upside.

Rithm Capital's balance sheet is dominated by Mortgage Servicing Rights. The trust's balance sheet at the end of 2022 showed $8.9 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights, which was essentially unchanged from the previous quarter. Other assets include real estate securities, residential mortgage loans, single-family rental properties, and mortgage-related instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Rithm Capital Corp)

Mortgage Servicing Rights become more valuable in a rising-rate environment, which is why MSR investment multiples have increased in the last two years.

MSRs gain value because prepayments decline in a rising-rate environment, increasing the total fee stream that the owner of the Mortgage Servicing Right can realize. Rithm Capital is well-positioned for higher interest rates in 2023 because MSRs remain the company's largest investment.

MSR Values (Rithm Capital Corp)

New Business And Fee Stream To Be Realized In 2023

Rithm Capital's product platform is evolving, which excites both the trust and its investors. Rithm Capital has broadened its portfolio positioning in the mortgage market in recent years by acquiring mortgage lenders and business lenders, which diversify the trust's income streams.

Moving forward, Rithm Capital will launch a third-party capital management business that will invest in a variety of mortgage assets, potentially creating an entirely new revenue stream.

Although Rithm Capital has yet to provide concrete steps in this new business line, I believe investors will be pleased to know that the company will continue to diversify its operations in the mortgage market while adding new fee sources to its revenue mix.

Rithm 2.0 (Rithm Capital Corp)

Dividend Coverage Is More Than Solid For A 10.5% Yielding Mortgage Trust

Rithm Capital generated $0.33 per share in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, easily exceeding the company's quarterly dividend payout of $0.25.

The fourth-quarter pay-out ratio was only 76%, slightly higher than the LTM dividend pay-out ratio of 75%. When you consider that Rithm Capital pays a 10.5% dividend yield, the strength of the pay-out ratio is impressive.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

21% Discount To Book Value Is Highly Undeserved

Rithm Capital provides passive income investors with a 10.5% dividend yield while maintaining a dividend pay-out ratio that is higher than that of some property-owning real estate investment trusts that offer a much lower yield.

Realty Income Corp. (O) is an example. The net-lease REIT invests in actual real estate (and thus has less risky earnings than mortgage trusts), and the REIT has a pay-out ratio of 76%, which is comparable to Rithm Capital's pay-out ratio.

Rithm Capital has a very well-covered 10.5% dividend yield while the market values each dollar of book value at only 79 cents, which I believe is unfair given that the mortgage trust has pay-out stats comparable to one of the market's most sought-after net-lease REITs.

Data by YCharts

Why Rithm Capital Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

I believe the dividend pay-out is reasonably secure as long as the mortgage trust has a dividend pay-out ratio in the 70% to 80% range.

A real estate recession and lower interest rates would almost certainly result in a higher book value discount, but because the valuation includes a high margin of safety, I believe passive income investors face relatively limited downside risk.

My Conclusion

It's difficult for me to find something negative to say about Rithm Capital.

Rithm Capital is hedged against a wide range of investing and interest rate environments, making the mortgage trust an ideal investment for investors looking to hedge against both an upward and downward movement in interest rates.

The fourth-quarter distributable earnings were strong, and the dividend pay-out ratio of 75% is impressive given Rithm Capital's dividend yield of 10.5%.