Rithm Capital: Out-Of-Touch 21% BV Discount For A Covered 10.5% Yield

Feb. 20, 2023 3:09 AM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)NLY, O3 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.47K Followers

Summary

  • Rithm Capital covered its dividend with distributable earnings in the December quarter.
  • The mortgage trust is hedged against a variety of interest rate environments.
  • The stock trades at an out-of-touch 21% discount to book value.

home

David Gyung

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is still one of the best-managed mortgage real estate investment trusts available to passive income investors right now.

This is especially true given that I recently wrote an article about Annaly Capital Management

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Rithm Capital Corp)

MSR Values

MSR Values (Rithm Capital Corp)

Rithm 2.0

Rithm 2.0 (Rithm Capital Corp)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.47K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.